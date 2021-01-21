When push came to shove Thursday night, the Beloit Turner girls decided to put a little extra behind their final oomph.
After dropping a tight game to McFarland in disappointing fashion earlier this week, Presley Hasse nailed a clutch 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in overtime to give Turner a 56-54 win over Edgerton.
The win avenged a season-opening loss in which the Trojans were not remotely competitive. The loss ended the Crimson Tide’s seven-game winning streak and dropped them to 15-3 overall.
“When we faced them in early December and didn’t put up much of a fight, that was when the discussion started of starting the process to getting better on a nightly basis,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “We’ve been playing really well lately because the kids have really bought in. Then we have a game on Monday against McFarland where we didn’t handle late-game situations well at all.
“Tonight, we stayed calm and confident and didn’t blink, and that put us in a position to pull it out.”
Turner’s Brinnley Wilson scored on a rebound basket with five seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.
After missed free throws by Edgerton in OT, Hasse hit the game’s biggest shot, a cold-blooded 3 from the left wing to swing the contest in the Trojans’ favor.
It was the eighth and final 3-pointer of the night for Turner and the fourth for Hasse, who finished with 12 points.
Olivia Tinder led the Trojans with 16 points.
“They made Olivia work hard for everything she got,” Faralli said. “She had to battle, but that’s who she is as a player. And when we get that three number above five or six, we’ve always got a chance to win the game.”
Early on, it was defense that propelled the Trojans, who led 26-16 at halftime.
“We reviewed what hurt us in the first game, and that was not handling their screen actions very well at all,” Faralli said. “We got beat off the dribble and that opened up the lane for them. Tonight, we wanted to do more switching on the screens and make ourselves matchup-proof, and we really followed that plan well.”
The Crimson Tide was led by Sylvia Fox’s 20 points. Kate Fox Gunderson hit for 11 points, including a huge 3-pointer late in regulation to give the Crimson Tide a two-point lead before Wilson’s bucket tied it up.
Turner will play Big Foot Monday night in the first of three games next week.
TURNER 56, EDGERTON 54
Edgerton 16 34 5—54
Beloit Turner 26 24 7—56
EDGERTON: Rebman 5 0-2 10, Blum 2 0-0 5, Gunderson 3 2-4 11, Scharlau 1 1-4 4, Fox 5 8-10 18, Rusch 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 13-24 54.
TURNER: Wilson 2 0-2 5, Fitzgerald 2 2-3 7, Pres Hasse 4 0-0 12, Klossner 3 0-0 8, Tinder 4 5-12 16, Peyt. Hasse 3 2-4 8. Totals: 18 9-21 56.
3-pointers: Edgerton 5 (Blum, Gunderson 3, Scharlau), Turner 8 (Wilson, Fitzgerald, Klossner 2, Pres Hasse 4). Total fouls: Edgerton 19, Turner 18.