Jennah Hartwig saw her team take a step forward Thursday night.
Hartwig said the Janesville Parker girls basketball squad played with more energy in a Big Eight Conference game at Madison La Follette.
In the end, however, a double-digit first-half deficit was too much to overcome. Sydni Olson scored 17 points to help the Lancers beat the Vikings 66-47.
“We competed better and shot the ball well from the free-throw line,” Hartwig said. “It was definitely an improvement. Obviously still a long ways to go, but the improvement was good to see.”
Parker trailed 38-26 at halftime, and Hartwig said it was a 10-point game with about five minutes left before La Follette pulled away.
“They came down and hit a 3, and that kind of put it out of reach,” she said. “A couple times they got offensive rebounds and put-backs or there were 3s we didn’t close out on. But overall, the energy was there.”
Jena Forrestal and Ryann Porter each had 13 points for the Vikings, while Bailee Forrestal pitched in 10.
Parker hosts Madison East on Saturday afternoon.
LA FOLLETTE 66, PARKER 47
Parker (47)—J. Forrestal 2-8-13, Dooman 0-2-2, Burdick 0-1-1, Luek 0-1-1, Rosga 0-1-1, Porter 2-8-13, B. Forrestal 3-2-10, Graesslin 1-3-6. Totals: 8-26-47.
La Follette (66)—Driver 2-3-8, Eder 3-6-14, Riak 2-2-6, Gitelfi 1-0-2, Green 2-0-5, Prewitt 5-0-11, Walker 1-0-2, Olson 5-5-17, Ingersoll 0-1-1. Totals: 21-17-66.
Janesville Parker 26 21—47
Madison La Follette 38 28—66
3-point goals—Parker 5 (B. Forrestal 2, J. Forrestal, Porter, Graesslin), La Follette 7 (Eder 2, Olson 2, Driver, Green, Prewitt). Free throws missed—Parker 6, La Follette 5. Total fouls—Parker 19, La Follette 23. Fouled out—J. Forrestal, Walker.
