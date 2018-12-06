01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Jennah Hartwig saw her team take a step forward Thursday night.

Hartwig said the Janesville Parker girls basketball squad played with more energy in a Big Eight Conference game at Madison La Follette.

In the end, however, a double-digit first-half deficit was too much to overcome. Sydni Olson scored 17 points to help the Lancers beat the Vikings 66-47.

“We competed better and shot the ball well from the free-throw line,” Hartwig said. “It was definitely an improvement. Obviously still a long ways to go, but the improvement was good to see.”

Parker trailed 38-26 at halftime, and Hartwig said it was a 10-point game with about five minutes left before La Follette pulled away.

“They came down and hit a 3, and that kind of put it out of reach,” she said. “A couple times they got offensive rebounds and put-backs or there were 3s we didn’t close out on. But overall, the energy was there.”

Jena Forrestal and Ryann Porter each had 13 points for the Vikings, while Bailee Forrestal pitched in 10.

Parker hosts Madison East on Saturday afternoon.

LA FOLLETTE 66, PARKER 47

Parker (47)—J. Forrestal 2-8-13, Dooman 0-2-2, Burdick 0-1-1, Luek 0-1-1, Rosga 0-1-1, Porter 2-8-13, B. Forrestal 3-2-10, Graesslin 1-3-6. Totals: 8-26-47.

La Follette (66)—Driver 2-3-8, Eder 3-6-14, Riak 2-2-6, Gitelfi 1-0-2, Green 2-0-5, Prewitt 5-0-11, Walker 1-0-2, Olson 5-5-17, Ingersoll 0-1-1. Totals: 21-17-66.

Janesville Parker 26 21—47

Madison La Follette 38 28—66

3-point goals—Parker 5 (B. Forrestal 2, J. Forrestal, Porter, Graesslin), La Follette 7 (Eder 2, Olson 2, Driver, Green, Prewitt). Free throws missed—Parker 6, La Follette 5. Total fouls—Parker 19, La Follette 23. Fouled out—J. Forrestal, Walker.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse