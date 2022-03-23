The Janesville Gazette’s 2021-22 all-area girls basketball team has a familiar look.
Led by player of the year Kate Huml of Janesville Craig, three players are repeat selections.
Craig junior Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and Brodhead junior Abbie Dix join Huml on the team for the second consecutive year.
Edgerton senior Kate Gunderson and junior Sylvia Fox join this year’s guard-dominated all-area team.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, Craig
Magestro-Kennedy improved in all facets of the game. The 5-foot-8 junior spark-plug averaged 18.5 points while adding 6.0 rebounds per game. She added 40 as-sists and 35 steals. The IUPUI recruit shot 35.3% from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range in earning all-Big Eight first-team honors.
She has committed to play at IUPUI, which won this year’s Horizon League tournament and lost to Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“Ellie was our vocal leader and super competitive,” Storbakken said. “She can beat you so many different ways. She’s going to have a big senior season for us. You have to remember, as a freshman she found out she was diabetic. As a sophomore, she got mononucleosis. And as a junior, missed the first three games with appendicitis and missed the last three games with a really bad ankle sprain. She’s had to overcome a lot all three years for us. She deserves one healthy season.
“And they don’t just hand out Division I scholarships, either. She’s only going to get better and will add a lot to a program that just won its conference title and played in the NCAA tournament.”
Abbie Dix, Brodhead
Dix supplies the size and muscle to the team.
The 5-11 junior center led Brodhead to the Rock Valley Conference title with an 18-0 record and was first team all-conference for the third consecutive year. The Cardinals finished 23-3 overall, losing to New Glarus in a Division 4 regional final.
Dix averaged 14.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game and added 1.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
“She was the difference-maker for a really good team,” Edgerton coach Chris Jenny said of Dix. “She was a rim protector, and the two times we played them, she had 15 rebounds the first time and 17 the second.”
Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer thinks Dix has just begun to scratch the surface as a basketball player.
“The ceiling is still very high for Abbie in basketball, but she’s mainly focused on volleyball,” Kammerer said. “She can do so many things on the court basketball-wise because she’s so athletic and so strong.”
Kate Gunderson, Edgerton
Gunderson was a key component in the turnaround of the Edgerton program. Gunderson’s freshman team at Edgerton lost 22 games. This year’s varsity team won a school-record 22 games.
The 5-8 senior guard led Edgerton with a 14.5-point scoring average and added 5.0 rebounds per game. She also averaged 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game in earning all-Rock Valley first-team honors.
“Kate’s work ethic and leadership is a big reason why this program is in such a better place than it was four years ago,” Jenny said. “She transformed her game this year and made everyone around her better.
“She was a tremendous defender, and offensively she set the school record for assists in a season. She sacrificed for the team and that made us better.”
Kammerer echoed Jenny’s thoughts on Gunderson.
“Gunderson’s so competitive,” Kammerer said. “She’s that player that every coach wants. She never stops moving. Never stops working. She was the key for what was a very good Edgerton team.”
Gunderson plans to play volleyball and basketball at Edgewood College.
Sylvia Fox, Edgerton
Fox, a 5-7 junior guard, averaged 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Crimson Tide, adding 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
“The difference for Sylvia was how much she matured as a player,” Jenny said. “She turned into a highly efficient scorer. a great rebounding guard and led our transition.”
Kammerer said Fox was one of the most improved players in the conference.
“She’s very athletic and tough to stop with the ball in her hands,” Kammerer said of Fox. “Her shooting really improved, and that made her tough to guard because she could go around you if tried to take away the outside shot.”