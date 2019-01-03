JANESVILLE
Perhaps nobody was happier to ring in a new year than Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team.
Early-season bad news coupled with a pair of narrow losses just after Christmas marred the 2018 portion of the season.
The Vikings started fresh with their first victory Thursday night.
Senior Brooke Graesslin scored 13 of her game-high 21 points during a first half where the Vikings built a 19-point lead, and they rolled to a 52-27 Big Eight Conference home victory over Madison West.
“We really just needed to get that first win under our belt and get our confidence back up,” Graesslin said. “We felt like we were getting better.”
Parker improved to 1-11 overall and 1-7 in Big Eight Conference play. West fell to 1-10 and 0-7.
“Every day, all we talk about honestly is just working hard and getting better,” Parker head coach Jennah Hartwig said. “It’s been building these last couple weeks, where we’re just kind of settling in to who we have, and I feel like the kids have matured and have understood their roles.
“We had a good practice yesterday, and it carried over to the beginning of this game, where we played with a little more intensity.”
The Vikings led 9-8 about four minutes into the game but used a 17-4 run to pull away for good. Junior Ryann Porter—who finished with 13 points—scored seven points early in that run, and Graesslin scored six late.
“We talked to Brooke a couple weeks ago about being more of an offensive threat, and she’s really taken that to heart,” Hartwig said.
“She (Hartwig) wanted me to work on being more of a scorer, and I’ve definitely been working on attacking the basket,” Graesslin said.
Parker led 35-17 at halftime but didn’t score for nearly six minutes to start the second half. However, West got just four points in that span, never getting within striking distance.
Porter scored back-to-back buckets around the 12-minute mark to put the Vikings at ease, and they coasted from there.
“Ryann, these last two weeks, has taken a step up and become more aggressive,” Hartwig said.
The first half of the season began with senior standout Julia Hartwig—an all-state player and UW-Green Bay signee—suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. And 2018 ended with the Vikings losing a pair of games by a combined 13 points in Wisconsin Dells.
All that is in the past now.
The Vikings will go for a second consecutive victory when they host Beloit Memorial (1-8, 1-6) on Tuesday night.
“I’m hoping this gives us momentum,” Graesslin said. “We’re definitely getting better, and this win will help.”
PARKER 52, WEST 27
West (27)—Jankovich 1-0-2, Brown 1-1-3, McGrath 1-0-2, Fleming 4-2-10, Culver 1-0-2, Kettleson 2-3-7, Blehert 0-1-1. Totals: 10-7-27.
Parker (52)—Rosga 0-1-1, J. Forrestal 2-0-5, Porter 6-1-13, Manuel 1-0-2, B. Forrestal 1-0-2, Dooman 1-0-2, Demrow 2-2-6, Graesslin 7-5-21. Totals: 20-9-52.
Madison West 17 10—27
Janesville Parker 35 17—52
3-point goals—West 0, Parker 3 (Graesslin 2, J. Forrestal). Free throws missed—West 15, Parker 12. Total fouls—West 19, Parker 20.
