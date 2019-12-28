JANESVILLE

Sarah Gregg shot her coaches and teammates a smile Friday night and proudly stated, “We’re a second-half team.”

The Janesville Craig senior and her teammates went out and showed that again one day later.

The Cougars trailed by two points at halftime Saturday but allowed just three points in the final eight minutes in pulling away to a 54-42 nonconference victory over Evansville in the finale of the Optimist Classic at Craig High.

“It felt like the exact same game (as yesterday),” Craig junior Claudia Fieiras said, referencing the Cougars’ 16-point win over Milton after leading by just two at halftime. “But like Sarah said, we’re a second-half team this year, and that was not the case last year. I think it’s just because we have more depth this year.”

Fieiras had 15 of her 20 points in the second half, and sophomore Kate Huml had 12 of her 18 in the first as the Cougars won their fourth consecutive game to get to 8-2 overall.

Evansville senior Paige Banks scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in a second half when the Blue Devils (7-3) scored just 19 total. She eclipsed 1,000 points for her career.

Craig settled for 3-point attempts throughout the first half, going 6 of 22 from beyond the arc but just one of five on 2-point tries. Fieiras, who shared in the Cougars’ 25% shooting woes in the first half, set a different tone to start the second, driving and getting fouled for a pair of free throws and then making a second-chance layup to give Craig a quick lead.

“We talked to the girls and said, let’s get to the basket,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Against their zone, we were just standing or just catching and dribbling. We needed to pass the ball to beat their zone and make them work.

“I thought we passed the ball a lot better in the second half and then hit some big 3s.”

Craig was down 37-36 when senior Hannah Dunlavy buried a 3 with 9:26 remaining. The Cougars never trailed again.

It was 39-39 when Huml made her fifth 3-pointer of the night with 6:58 to play. And freshman Ellie Magestro-Kennedy made her second triple with 5:11 to go for a 45-39 lead.

Craig finished with 11 made 3-pointers on 35 attempts (31.4%).

“It just feels different than last year with the depth. We’ve got freshmen coming in, seniors who are coming back who play their hardest every game,” Fieiras said. “I think we’re just going to keep this ball rolling, because everyone wants it.”

Banks made a put-back layup, was fouled and converted the three-point play to cut the Blue Devils’ deficit to 45-42 with 4:10 left. But Evansville did not score again the rest of the way.

Gregg’s 3-point basket on a kick-out pass from Rileigh Elgas off an offensive rebound with 3:45 left put Craig back up by six. Then both teams went scoreless for two and a half minutes until the Cougars put the game on ice at the free-throw line over the final 80 seconds.

“Sarah, Hannah, Ellie all hit some big 3s, and Kate was hitting them all night,” Storbakken said. “What I like about this team is they get to the finish line. We got the lead and finished them off.”

Craig returns to Big Eight Conference play Friday night with a home game against No. 4-ranked Middleton. Evansville returns to Rock Valley Conference play—where it is undefeated—with a road game against Jefferson on Friday.

CRAIG 54, EVANSVILLE 42

Evansville (42)—Rinehart 3-2-8, Tofte 2-0-6, Sendelbach 0-1-1, Eftemoff 0-1-1, Banks 9-2-23, Acker 1-0-3. Totals: 15-6-42.

Craig (54)—Gregg 1-0-3, Huml 6-1-18, Magestro-Kennedy 2-0-6, Elgas 0-1-1, Fieiras 5-8-20, Dunlavy 1-3-6. Totals: 15-13-54.

Evansville;23;19—42

Janesville Craig;21;33—54

3-point goals—Evansville 6 (Banks 3, Tofte 2, Acker), Craig 11 (Huml 5, Magestro-Kennedy 2, Fieiras 2, Gregg, Dunlavy). Free throws missed—Evansville 6, Craig 9. Total fouls—Evansville 16, Craig 14.