Three players scored in double figures to lead Delavan-Darien to a 60-47 victory over visiting Burlington in a Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball game Friday night.

Rylee Crull scored 13 points, and Jasmin Speth and Kailea Timmerman each had 12 as the Comets improved to 1-3 in the SLC and 2-6 overall.

Delavan-Darien built a 30-10 lead by halftime. Comets point guard McKenna Williams was injured in the second half, and Burlington was able to cut into the lead.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 60, BURLINGTON 47

Burlington (47)—Krause, 2-1-6; Matson, 1-0-2; Demarchi, 8-4-20; Clapp, 4-3-13; Champberlin, 0-2-2; Walby, 2-0-4. Totals: 17-10-47.

Delavan-Darien (60)—Speth, 4-1-12; Timmerman, 6-0-12; Peralta, 5-0-10; Crull, 5-3-13; Gonzalez, 1-2-4; Ream, 1-0-2; Williams, 2-3-7. Totals: 24-9-60.

Burlington 10 37—47

Delavan-Darien 30 30—60

3-point goals—B 3 (Krause, Clapp 2), DD 3 (Speth 3). Free throws missed—B 5, DD 4. Total fouls—B 16, DD 17.