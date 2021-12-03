Gwen Truesdale scored 13 of her 15 points after halftime, including a basket and two free throws in overtime, as the Whippets held off the Trojans. Also for Whitewater, Kindyl Kilar scored eight of her 14 points in the second half.
WHITEWATER 42, EAST TROY 41 (OT)
Whitewater (42)—DePorter 1-3-5, Pope 1-0-2, Kopecky 1-0-2, Kilar 4-6-14, Treder 1-0-2, Grosinski 1-0-2, Truesdale 6-2-15. Totals 14-11-42.
East Troy (41)—Pluess 3-1-7, Lindow 1-3-5, Fitch 3-1-7, Cherek 4-2-10, C. Nelson 2-4-8, Pluess 2-0-4. Totals 15-11-41.
Halftime—East Troy 21, Whitewater 16. Regulation—East Troy 36, Whitewater 36. 3-point goals—Whitewater 1 (Truesdale), East Troy 0. Total fouls—Whitewater 16, East Troy 18.
- McFarland 41, Edgerton 38—At McFarland, Adrienne Kirch made her fou
- rth 3-point basket of the game as time expired to lift the Spartans (4-1, 2-1) over the Crimson Tide in Rock Valley Conference play. Kirch led McFarland with 14 points, Sylvia Fox scored 17 points and Abby Blum nine to lead Edgerton (4-1, 2-1).
MCFARLAND 41, EDGERTON 38
Edgerton (38)—Snyder 0-0-0, Blum 3 0-9, Scharlau 1-0-2, Fox 5 3-4 17, Rush 2 0-4, Zeimet 2 2-6. Totals 13-5-38.
McFarland (41)—A. Kirch 5-0-14, B. Kirch 3-0-8, Testolin 1 0-2, Smith 2-0-4, Dean 1-3-5, Mallegni 3-1-8. Totals 15-4-41.
Halftime—Edgerton 16, McFarland 12. 3-point goals—Edgerton 7 (Fox 4, Blum 3), McFarland 7 (A. Kirch 4, B. Kirch 2, Mallegni). Free throws missed—Edgerton 3, McFarland 11. Total fouls—Edgerton 18, McFarland 9.
- Brodhead 64, Clinton 50—Abbie Dix scored 20 points to lead three players in double figures as the Cardinals remained unbeaten with the Rock Valley Conference win.
Onnikah Oliver and Kiarra Moe added 15 and 13 points, respectively, for Brodhead (6-0, 3-0).
Jayden Nortier had 19 points for Clinton (1-3, 0-3).
- Jefferson 57, Big Foot 22—Ayianna Johnson scored 20 points to lead the host Eagles to the Rock Valley win.
- Parkview 57, Williams Bay 36—At Williams Bay, Olin scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half to lead Parkview past Williams Bay in a Trailways South Conference game. The Vikings also got 16 points from Burrell and raced to a 42-17 halftime lead. Bay got 12 points Evelyn Hamberg.
PARKVIEW 57, WILLIAMS BAY 36
Parkview (57)—Burrell 5-5-16, Wiedmar 1-0-2, Crecelius 3-0-6, Valley 1-0-2, Stark 0-2-2, Olin 8-6-24, Brown 1-0-3, Klossy 0-0-0, Bloedow 1-0-2. Totals 20-13-57.
Williams Bay (36)—Margaret Higgins 3-0-6, Molly McClenathan 2-1-6, AnnMarie Cates 0-2-2, Vinny Robbins 0-2-2, Morgan Branson 1-3-6, Lacey Silverman 1-0-2, Evelyn Hamberg 4-4-12. Totals 11-12-36.
Halftime—Parkview 42, Williams Bay 17. 3-point goals—Parkview 4 (Olin 2, Brown, Burrell), Williams Bay 2 (McClenathan, Branson). Missed free throws—Parkview 7, Williams Bay 9. Total fouls—Parkview 17, Williams Bay 19. Fouled out—Klossy, Hamberg, Higgins.