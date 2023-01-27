JANESVILLE—Sun Prairie West snapped Janesville Craig’s 10-game win streak with a 71-63 comeback victory in a conference girls basketball game on Friday.
The Cougars (13-4 overall, 11-3 Big Eight Conference) had this matchup circled for quite some time during the team’s winning streak. After losing to the Wolves 86-54 in its sixth game of the season, Craig was out for revenge and to prove it can play with the best.
Craig played methodically in the first half of the game. Against Sun Prairie West’s press-zone defense, Craig was able to move the ball up court slowly and execute precision passes to open zones in the defensive coverage.
On offense, the Cougars put themselves in excellent position by drawing seven fouls within the first seven minutes of the game. Cougars’ guard Mya Nicholson hit two huge 3-pointers at the top of the key to ignite Craig’s offense. Nicholson led all scorers with 28 points and hit six 3-point shots in the game.
Tied 17 all, Craig guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy injured her ankle diving for a loose ball and limped away from the court. While she returned to the contest, she was forced to take a step back while Craig’s role players stepped up.
Brae Bertocchi, Liz Pierson, Lily Campbell and Bella Vitaioli made an impact on the offensive and defensive side of the court. Bertocchi in particular shined as she scored 12 points and hit a few clutch baskets in the contest.
Pierson and Campbell were electric in transition defense in the first half, as they created turnovers that led to Craig baskets.
The Cougars missed open looks underneath the rim in the first period, but were able to stay afloat with stellar defense. Against the Wolves’ 6-foot-2 forward Makiah Hawk, Craig’s zone defense was able to lock her down, as she scored just six points in the first period.
Down 24-23 and with five seconds left on the clock, Nicholson made a field goal in the paint to give Craig a one-point advantage entering the second period.
“In the first half we had them right where we wanted them because we knew we had to keep (the game) low scoring,” said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken.
Craig kept rolling in the second period as the team started on a 8-2 run behind another deep 3-pointer from Nicholson.
The Wolves (14-4, 12-2) then went on their own 7-0 run to tie the score at 33-33. From that point on, Sun Prairie West never looked back.
In the blink of an eye, the Wolves went on a tear defensively and made almost every basket in transition. Several intercepted passes in press defense, tipped balls and rebounds propelled Sun Prairie West to a 46-35 lead in the second half.
It seemed as if every loose ball went to the Wolves. In transition, the Cougars struggled to slow down Sun Prairie West as several players ran down the court for uncontested layups. When their shots didn’t fall, the Wolves grabbed their own misses and easily made put-back buckets.
“It just seemed like the second half was their game,” Storbakken said. “They got run outs and they got some steals. It seemed like every loose ball and every rebound offensively went their way. We played good defense and they got an offensive rebound.”
Down 58-42, the Cougars never gave up and kept battling. Six consecutive made free throws from Magestro-Kennedy, Pierson and Nicholson pushed Sun Prairie West’s lead to just 10 with four minutes remaining in the game.
Nicholson made another series of long 3-pointers near the end of the contest, but there simply wasn’t enough time left on the board to permit any chances of a Craig victory.
“The effort was great,” Storbakken said. “It's one game and they're a good team. There's three very good teams in the conference and we're one of them.”
After a 32-point loss in their first meeting this season, the Cougars have seen vast improvements to the team despite their 10-game winning streak being snapped.
“We've improved a lot,” Storbakken said. “I thought our kids had a lot of fight in them. They played hard and they're a good team, so give them credit.”
Craig honors passed community member
Before the game, Craig’s gymnasium took a moment of silence for Dennis Campion who passed this week. Campion was a pillar in the athletics community for years and his impact has spread to members of the Cougars’ roster. Before the moment of silence, Nicholson read a passage about Campion’s impact not only to her but to the community as a whole. The team wore custom shirts pregame to honor Campion.
SUN PRAIRIE WEST 71, JANESVILLE CRAIG 63
SPW (71)—Froh 1-0-3, Makenzie Hawk 1-1-3, Beck 2-0-6, Schmidt 1-2-4, Makiah Hawk 7-1-15, Outlay 7-3-19, Jackson 3-2-9, Auston 4-4-12. Totals 26-13-71.
Craig (63)—Campbell 0-3-3, Pierson 1-2-4, Magestro-Kennedy 3-10-16, Bertocchi 3-6-12, Nicholson 9-4-28. Totals 16-25-71.
Halftime—Craig 25, SPW 24. 3-point goals—SPW 6 (Froh, Beck 2, Outlay 2, Jackson), Craig 6 (Nicholson 6). Missed free throws—SPW 3, Craig 2. Team fouls—SPW 24, Craig 19.