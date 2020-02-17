Whitewater’s girls basketball team will get a chance to play for second place.
Kacie Carollo scored 15 of her game-high 29 points in the second half Monday night to help the Whippets hold off Jefferson 46-36 in a Rock Valley Conference game.
They improved to 11-9 overall and 11-6 in league play, one game behind Clinton, which fell to 12-5 when it lost to Evansville.
Whitewater hosts Clinton on Thursday night to wrap up the RVC season. The Cougars won 55-43 the first time the teams met.
Monday’s victory was the sixth in a row for Whitewater, which saw Carollo go 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Ainsely Howard scored nine points to lead the Eagles (10-11, 8-9).
WHITEWATER 46, JEFFERSON 36
Whitewater (46)—Skindingsrude 2-0-4, Grosinske 4-0-9, Carollo 8-10-29, Laue 1-2-4. Totals: 15-12-46.
Jefferson (36)—Madden 1-0-3, Ganser 1-0-2, Messmann 0-2-2, Howard 3-2-9, Dearborn 1-0-3, Helmink 1-0-2, Johnson 3-0-6, J. Peterson 2-1-5, Beck 2-0-4. Totals: 14-5-37.
Whitewater 23 23—46
Jefferson 14 22—36
3-point goals—W 4 (Carollo 3, Grosinske), J 3 (Madden, Howard, Dearborn). Free throws missed—W 6, J 2. Total fouls—W 10, J 17.
Turner 52, Big Foot 46—Olivia Tinder scored 15 of her game-high 25 points in the second half as the Trojans picked up a road win.
The teams were tied at halftime, but Turner improved to 13-8 overall and 9-8 in league.
Senior Reagan Courier went 12 of 13 from the free-throw line to lead the Chiefs (7-14, 6-11) with 17 points.
TURNER 52, BIG FOOT 46
Turner (52)—Puleo 0-2-2, Fitzgerald 3-1-8, Young 0-2-2, Windsor 1-0-2, Klossner 1-2-5, Njoo 2-2-8, Tinder 10-3-25. Totals: 17-12-52.
Big Foot (46)—Peterson 2-2-6, Courier 2-12-17, Vandebogert 3-0-6, V. Larson 4-1-9, L. Larson 2-1-5, Tracy 1-1-3. Totals: 14-17-46.
Beloit Turner 18 34—52
Walworth Big Foot 18 28—46
3-point goals—T 6 (Njoo 2, Tinder 2, Fitzgerald, Klossner), BF 1 (Courier). Free throws missed—T 9, BF 6. Total fouls—T 18, BF 21. Fouled out—Courier, L. Larson.
Brodhead 59, McFarland 56—Abbie Dix led three Cardinals players in double figures with 19 points as they held off visiting McFarland to improve to 14-7 overall and 10-7 and in fourth place in the RVC.
Carissa Purdue added 18 points, including 16 in a second half where Brodhead outscored McFarland 41-36. Kiarra Moe had 16.
Katie Hildebrandt led all scorers with 26 for the Spartans (9-12, 9-8).
BRODHEAD 59, McFARLAND 56
McFarland (56)—Witt 0-2-2, Gray 1-0-3, Kovek 1-0-3, Lonigro 6-2-16, Fieri 1-0-2, Gilbertson 0-2-2, Brandt 1-0-2, Hildebrandt 6-11-26. Totals: 16-17-56.
Brodhead (59)—Purdue 5-8-18, Oliver 1-0-3, Kammerer 1-0-2, Moe 4-6-16, Condon 0-1-1, Dix 7-5-19. Totals: 18-20-57.
McFarland 20 36—56
Brodhead 18 41—59
3-point goals—M 7 (Hildebrandt 3, Lonigro 2, Gray, Kovek), B 3 (Moe 2, Oliver). Free throws missed—M 2, B 6. Total fouls—M 20, B 15. Fouled out—Witt, Dix.
Southern Lakes
- Union Grove 42, Delavan-Darien 34—The Comets’ defense was clicking, but the offense wasn’t, which kept the hosts from beating the Southern Lakes Conference-leading Broncos.
“Our defense held them to 42 points,” Delavan-Darien coach Marty Speth said. “They were averaging in the high-50s, low 60s. We just weren’t very efficient on offense.”
The Broncos, who took a half-game lead over Lake Geneva Badger for first in the SLC with the win, could not shake the host Comets. Sydney Ludvigsen and Emmy Pettit led Union Grove. Ludvigsen had four 3-pointers for 12 points. Pettit had three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Union Grove is 10-3 in the SLC and 17-4 overall.
Rylee Crull led Delavan-Darien (5-8, 9-12) with 13 points.
UNION GROVE 42, DELAVAN-DARIEN 34
Union Grove (42)—Calouette, 1-0-2; Barber, 2-2-6; Slattery, 2-0-4; Killberg, 0-1-1; Rampulla, 2-2-6; Pettit, 4-0-11; Ludvigsen, 4-0-12. Totals: 15-5-42.
Delavan-Darien (34)—Speth, 2-0-6; Timmerman, 2-0-5; Peralta, 2-0-4; Crull, 5-3-13; E. Gonzalez, 0-1-1; Williams, 2-1-5. Totals: 13-5-34.
Union Grove 21 21—42
Delavan-Darien 14 20—34
3-point goals—UG 7 (Ludvigsen 4, Pettit 3), DD 3 (Speth 2, Timmerman). Free throws missed—UG 6, DD 8. Total fouls—UG 15, DD 17.