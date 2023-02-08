Facing a new defense didn’t slow down Janesville Parker in its 47-37 conference girls basketball victory over Madison West in Madison on Tuesday.
As the Vikings (4-17 overall, 4-14 Big Eight) adjusted to West’s 1-2-2 zone, the two teams traded scores during the first quarter of the game. Working a high-low game centered on Addison Miller, Parker found it difficult to find space to work against the Regents (1-18, 0-17).
But the Vikings eventually broke the game open with some big 3-point baskets. Guard Ava Eggers-Ahrens scored nine points in the game and hit three 3-pointers.
With some cushion, Parker found good offensive looks with aggressive drives to the basket and in transition.
“Ultimately what kind of shifted it was that we got some good downhill attacks,” Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “We got some nice defensive pressure and we created some turnovers, which led to transition buckets. We kind of shifted to a four-out-and-one-in look that spread the floor out. It allowed us to attack, and it allowed us to get the ball inside.”
The Vikings played well as a team and got contributions from several players. With a double-digit lead, Parker’s depth closed out the game.
”I went to the end of the bench and (they) really closed it out well and protected the ball as the game transitioned to a close,” Tyrell said. “It was a really nice team win.”
Paisley Booth led the team in scoring with 10 points. Harper Brandenburg scored nine and Miller scored seven points.
This season has shown impressive improvement for the Vikings as they’ve adapted to new challenges. Nearing the end of the season, Tyrrell attributes this growth to a continued increase in basketball intelligence and comfort in the program, his coaching staff and the hard work his players have put in.
“I think that just the growth over the season is just a tribute to the work ethic of the girls,” Tyrrell said.
With two games left on the schedule, Parker will travel to Beloit Memorial on Friday. A win could help Parker with its regional seeding.
JANESVILLE PARKER 47, MADISON WEST 37
Janesville Parker (47)—Brandenburg 3-2-9, Simmons 1-0-2, Riley 2-0-4, Jones 1-0-2, Booth 2-6-10, Eggers-Ahrens 3-0-9, Miller 2-2-7, Minich 2-0-4. Totals 16-10-47.
Madison West (37)—Lewis 3-1-7, Hanson 1-0-2, Aman-Lavicky 0-2-2, Pender 0-1-1, Hinds-Cruz 1-0-3, Fleming 5-3-17, Ynclan 1-0-3, Conley 1-0-2. Totals 12-7-37.