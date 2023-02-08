01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Facing a new defense didn’t slow down Janesville Parker in its 47-37 conference girls basketball victory over Madison West in Madison on Tuesday.

As the Vikings (4-17 overall, 4-14 Big Eight) adjusted to West’s 1-2-2 zone, the two teams traded scores during the first quarter of the game. Working a high-low game centered on Addison Miller, Parker found it difficult to find space to work against the Regents (1-18, 0-17).

