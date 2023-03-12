Edgerton’s Sylvia Fox hits a 3-pointer in the first half of a WIAA regional championship game against Platteville in Edgerton in February. Fox made first-team all-conference in the Rock Valley, the league announced Friday.
Edgerton’s Shannon Rusch scores on an open layup during a WIAA regional championship game against Platteville in Edgerton in February. Rusch made first-team all-conference in the Rock Valley, the league announced Friday.
Evansville’s Maria Messling scores in the paint while defended by Beloit Turner’s Jayden Pozzani during a regional quarterfinal matchup in Evansville in February. Messling made first-team all-conference in the Rock Valley, the league announced Friday.
Evansville’s Ava Brandenburg rises up for the jump shot during a regional quarterfinal game against Beloit Turner at home in February. Brandenburg made first-team all-conference in the Rock Valley, the league announced Friday.
Brodhead’s Abbie Dix scores on a pull-up jumper in the paint during the first half of her team’s home game against Edgerton in January. Dix made second-team all-conference in the Rock Valley, the league announced Friday.
Edgerton's girls basketball team spent much of the regular season ranked in the top three of the WisSports and AP Division 3 polls, and on Friday, two Crimson Tide seniors were rewarded as first-team all-Rock Valley Conference selections.
Guard Sylvia Fox scored 16.2 points a game and forward Shannon Rusch averaged 11 points a game during Edgerton's 22-3 season that ended in a regional championship game.
McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni and junior wing Teagan Mallegni were the conference's coach and player of the year. Evansville's Aaron Dobbs was honored as the conference's assistant coach of the year.
Joining Dobbs in capturing conference honors at Evansville were junior guard Ava Brandenburg and senior forward Maria Messling, who both made the first team. Brandenburg led the team in scoring with 17.3 points a game; Messling was right behind at 16.7 points per game. The Blue Devils finished 16-10 and won a playoff game.
Senior forward Abbie Dix received first-team honors for Brodhead. Dix led the Cardinals to a 17-8 record and led the team in scoring with 16 points a game.
Two more Cardinals were named to the conference's second team. Senior forward Alexis Kammerer scored 7.2 points per game and hit 40% of her shots from behind the arc. Freshman guard Alecia Dahl was named to the second team after she finished the season with a scoring average of 10.8 points a game.
Clinton's senior guard Jayden Nortier was named to the second team after leading the Cougars in scoring with 17.5 points per game.
Big Foot's Addie Larson and Mya Gonzalez were named as honorable mentions, as were Brodhead's Addison Yates and Taetum Hoesly. Clinton's Tiana Roehl and Ava Mueller were also honorable mentions.
Other honorable mentions include Edgerton's Marti Rebman and Gracee Langer, Evansville's Brooklyn Maves and Jer'Novia Hermanson, and Beloit Turner's Portia Segerstrom and Mariya Babilius. Whitewater's Danielle DePorter and Calli Grosinske were also honorable mentions.
ROCK VALLEY ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS
Coach of the year: Sara Mallegni (McFarland).
Player of the year: Teagan Mallegni (McFarland).
Assistant coach of the year: Aaron Dobbs (Evansville).
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Teagan Mallegni (McFarland); Sylvia Fox (Edgerton); Abbie Dix (Brodhead); Ava Brandenburg (Evansville); Shannon Rusch (Edgerton); Maria Messling (Evansville); Ayianna Johnson (Jefferson).