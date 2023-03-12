Edgerton's girls basketball team spent much of the regular season ranked in the top three of the WisSports and AP Division 3 polls, and on Friday, two Crimson Tide seniors were rewarded as first-team all-Rock Valley Conference selections.

Guard Sylvia Fox scored 16.2 points a game and forward Shannon Rusch averaged 11 points a game during Edgerton's 22-3 season that ended in a regional championship game.

JVG_230313_ROCKVALLEY_GIRLS01
Buy Now

Edgerton’s Sylvia Fox hits a 3-pointer in the first half of a WIAA regional championship game against Platteville in Edgerton in February. Fox made first-team all-conference in the Rock Valley, the league announced Friday.
JVG_230313_ROCKVALLEY_GIRLS04
Buy Now

Evansville’s Ava Brandenburg rises up for the jump shot during a regional quarterfinal game against Beloit Turner at home in February. Brandenburg made first-team all-conference in the Rock Valley, the league announced Friday.
JVG_230313_ROCKVALLEY_GIRLS05
Buy Now

Brodhead’s Abbie Dix scores on a pull-up jumper in the paint during the first half of her team’s home game against Edgerton in January. Dix made second-team all-conference in the Rock Valley, the league announced Friday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you