JANESVILLE—A difficult stretch in its schedule has taken a toll on Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team.
After opening the season 4-0, the Cougars (4-3 overall, 3-2 Big Eight) suffered their third straight loss Thursday night against Verona, 88-52.
“This was a buzzsaw,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said after the game. “This was a three-game stretch that was tough, but we can play with these teams. We shouldn’t be getting beat by 30 points. They played well, but we should compete a little better than that.”
Verona’s speed and pressure defense was on full display in the first half of the game. Tied 8-all, the Wildcats (5-1, 5-0) went on a run that separated them from the Cougars for the rest of the contest.
Craig had trouble stopping Verona in transition and gave up open lanes on turnovers for easy layups.
The Wildcats also were able to find room to drive to the rim against Craig’s man-to-man defense.
Verona’s 6-foot-2 forward Paige Lambe also caused trouble for the Cougars. As the tallest player on the court, Lambe seemed to grab every rebound in the paint.
Offensively, the Cougars struggled to find good looks. Missed shots combined with difficult turnovers led to a 44-21 Verona lead at halftime.
“We handled their press fairly well,” Storbakken said. “It’s just when we shoot quick and we don’t make them play defense, they get easy run-outs because we’re out of position.”
The second half of the game played out similarly to the first. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy faced consistent double teams, and the turnover trend continued with misplaced passes turning into points at the other end.
One bright spot for the Cougars? Mya Nicholson found her shot in the second half, hitting four 3-point shots and scoring 20 points. She found a way to break out after being the focus of the defense in three straight games.
“It felt good just to be able to hit some,” Nicholson said. “Me and (Magestro-Kennedy) weren’t hitting anything in the past couple of games. So just for me to be able to have six 3s (in the game), that really boosted my confidence.”
While other shots weren’t falling for the team, the Cougar’s second-half defensive intensity increased. Braelynn Bertocchi and Liz Pierson were tipping passes and gave Craig a chance to get their own points off turnovers.
“They’re quick, but then they also have long arms, so they do get a lot of deflections, disruptions and tips,” Storbakken said. “We need that, and they came up big in the second half just disrupting Verona at times and made it tough on them.”
Craig figures its schedule will get easier for a stretch. Madison West, Saturday’s opponent, has just one win on the season. After that, the Cougars will face Madison Memorial on Tuesday and Sun Prairie East on Friday, Dec. 16, in the school’s Title XI celebration game.
VERONA 88, JANESVILLE CRAIG 52
Verona (88)—S. Poteat 1-0-3, T. Stremlaw 6-1-14, R. Briggs 8-0-20, P. Lambe 5-4-14, M. Ellis 3-2-8, M. Murphy 6-2-19, E. Jensen 4-0-10. Totals 33-9-88.
Craig (52)—Pierson 1-3-5, Magestro-Kennedy 1-7-10, Bertocci 3-2-8, Clarke 1-0-2, Nicholson 10-1-27. Totals 16-13-52.
Halftime—Verona 44, Craig 21. 3-point goals—Verona 13 (Poteat, Stremlaw, Briggs 4, Murphy 5, Jensen 2), Craig 7 (Magestro-Kennedy, Nicholson 6). Missed free throws—Verona 6, Craig 8. Team fouls—Verona 17, Craig 10.