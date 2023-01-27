JANESVILLE—Sun Prairie West snapped Janesville Craig’s 10-game win streak with a 71-63 comeback victory in a conference girls basketball game on Friday.

The Cougars (13-4 overall, 11-3 Big Eight) had this matchup circled for quite some time during the team’s winning streak. After losing to the Wolves 86-54 in its sixth game of the season, Craig was out for revenge and to prove it can play with the best.

