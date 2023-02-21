WIAA Division 3 regional: Whitewater 56, Clinton 53 Girls basketball roundup JOSH FLICKINGER Special to Adams Publishing Group Feb 21, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTON—The Clinton Cougars assumed a new identity for the WIAA Division 3 playoff opener against Whitewater: Sisyphus.After a slow start to Tuesday night’s night’s regional opener, the Cougars spent the remainder of the contest pushing that boulder up the mountain, only to see it come crashing down time and again.The final crash happened with seven seconds left, when a game-tying 3-point attempt banged off the rim, leaving the Whippets celebrating their 56-53 victory on the seventh-seeded Cougars’ home floor.Clinton, which trailed from the early going, had an opportunity to take the lead with 20 seconds left but missed a shot from the lane.When Whitewater’s Katie Gillette knocked down a transition layup with 14 seconds remaining, the Cougars had to take a trey to tie the game.The Whippets began the game red-hot, hitting eight 3-pointers in the first half as Clinton’s zone defense was ineffective.“Hitting shots from outside was important for us to counter Clinton’s zone defense,” Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said.Clinton’s first-year coach Hannah Kalk told her players that the Whippets “were bound to have a good night shooting.“We had beaten them twice during the year, including last Friday to end the regular season. We needed to be able to adapt, and we didn’t get out to their shooters like we needed to.”Junior Ava Mueller scored 10 of her 11 points in the first half to help keep Clinton in the game. Senior Tiana Roehl was outstanding all evening, finishing with 20 points.Clinton star Jayden Nortier had just two points at the break but overcame a staunch defensive effort by the Whippets to score 12 in the second half and finish with 14 to cap her standout career.The Whippets, who were led by Cali Kopecky’s 15 points, will take on Racine Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday.WHITEWATER 56, CLINTON 53Whitewater (56)—Kohl 1-0-3, DePorter 2-5-11, Kopecky 5-0-15, Kilar 1-2-5, Grosinske 3-1-7, Gillette 2-4-8, Navejas 2-3-7. Totals: 16-15-56.Clinton (53)—Wellnitz 1-0-2, Peters 1-0-3, Mueller 4-1-11, Nortier 6-1-14, Roehl 7-5-20, J. Shinkus 1-1-3. Totals: 20-8-53.Halftime—W 34-26. 3-point goals—Whitewater 9 (Kopecky 5, DePorter 2, Kohl, Kilar) Clinton 5 (Mueller 2, Peters, Nortier, Roehl). Missed free throws—W 9, C 12. Total fouls—W 18, C 14. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Girls Basketball Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form