The Union Grove High girls basketball team won a low-scoring 39-34 matchup with the visiting Delavan-Darien Comets, extending its winning streak to three games and improving to 6-3 in Southern Lakes play.

Hailey Hoffman led Union Grove (10-7) with 13 points, while Angela Slattery added 10.

Delavan-Darien (4-12, 2-7 SLC) suffered its fourth straight loss. Kailea Timmerman scored 10 points—her fourth straight game in double figures—to lead the Comets.

UNION GROVE 39, DELAVAN-DARIEN 34

Delavan-Darien (34)—Speth 2-0-6, Timmerman 4-1-10, Peralta 3-0-6, Anderson 3-0-6, Williams 3-0-6. Totals: 15-1-34.

Union Grove (39)—Killberg 3-0-6, Barber 2-0-4, Slattery 4-1-10, Hoffman 6-1-13, Sieg 2-0-6. Totals: 17-2-39.

Delavan-Darien 15 19—34

Union Grove 13 26—39

3-point goals—DD 3 (Speth 2, Timmerman 1), UG 3 (Sieg 2, Slattery 1). Free throws missed—DD 5, UG 4. Total fouls—DD 12, UG 11.

Badger 69, Burlington 35—The Badgers (11-5, 7-2 Southern Lakes) made quick work of the winless Demons.

Jada Moss scored a game-high 24 points for the Badgers.

BADGER 69, BURLINGTON 35

Burlington (35)—Krause 1-0-2; Cheyenne Matson 0-5-5; Anderson 4-4-12; Caitlyn Matson 2-3-9; Kelly 0-1-1; Runkel 1-0-2; Walby 0-4-4. Totals: 8-17-35.

Badger (69)—Todd 2-1-5; Welch 2-0-4; Sproul 3-0-6; Ayda 1-0-3; DeVries 0-2-2; Wright 1-0-2; Johnston 2-1-5; Wieseman 3-0-6; Kerns 0-2-2; Peterson 0-2-2; Schulz 3-0-8; Moss 12-0-24. Totals: 19-8-69.

Burlington 18 17—35

Badger 33 36—69

3-point goals—Badger 3 (Schulz 2, Ayda 1), Burlington 2 (Caitlyn Matson 2). Free throws missed—Badger 9, Burlington 17. Total fouls—Badger 25, Burlington 13.

Waterford 36, Elkhorn 35—The Elks barely missed a signature upset win as the Wolverines remained unbeaten in Southern Lakes play.

Waterford (12-3, 9-0 SLC) overturned a two-point halftime deficit to stay unblemished atop the league. Annie Benavides led the Wolverines with 13 points.

Haley Remington scored 12 points to lead Elkhorn (11-5, 4-5 SLC).

Full stats were not reported.

Badger South

Stoughton 68, Milton 42—The visiting Red Hawks were stifled by the second-place Vikings.

Stoughton (10-6, 7-2 Badger South) moved within a game of league-leading Monona Grove. Peighton Trieloff led the Vikings with 12 points.

Shelby Mack-Honold paced Milton (7-8, 3-6 Badger South) with 10 points. The Red Hawks were held under 50 points for just the third time this season.

STOUGHTON 68, MILTON 42

Milton (42)—Mack-Honold 4-2-10, Rice 1-0-2, Weberpal 1-2-5, Buescher 2-2-6, Wuetrich 1-0-2, Hanke 1-0-2, Campion 1-0-2, Rodenberg 1-0-3, Stuckey 1-0-2, Falke 2-4-8. Totals: 15-10-42.

Stoughton (67)—Ashworth 1-1-3, Zaemisch 3-3-9, Marggi 1-0-2, Kissling 4-0-8, Seidel 2-0-4, Nelson 3-1-7, Kotlowski 4-2-10, Trieloff 3-5-12, Loftus 1-0-3, Royston 1-0-2, Baker 3-2-8. Totals: 26-14-68.

Milton 17 25—42

Stoughton 32 36—68

3-point goals—Milton 2 (Weberpal 1, Rodenberg 1), Stoughton 2 (Trieloff 1, Loftus 1). Free throws missed—Milton 6, Stoughton 9. Total fouls—Milton 18, Stoughton 18.

Trailways South

Parkview 55, Madison Country Day 14—Hunter Baars scored a game-high nine points for Parkview to propel the Vikings to victory and a 6-2 record in the Trailways South Division.

Sara Donoso led Madison Country Day with seven points.

PARKVIEW 55, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 14

Madison Country Day (14)—Hernandez-White 0-1-1; Nall 1-0-2; Donosa 3-0-7; Lauten 2-0-4. Totals: 6-1-14.

Parkview (55)—Hackett 1-0-2; C. Burrell 1-0-2; Olson 2-0-4; T. Burrell 3-2-8; Baars 4-0-9; Meyers 1-1-3; Hammes 3-1-7; Olin 3-0-7; Saglie 3-0-6; Mumm 2-3-7. Totals: 23-7-55.

Madison Country Day 4 10—14

Parkview 27 28—55

3-point goals—Madison Country Day 1 (Donosa), 2 (Olin 1, Baars 1). Free throws missed—Madison Country Day 6, Parkview 6. Total fouls—Madison Country Day 16, Parkview 12.