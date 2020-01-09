BELOIT

Junior Olivia Tinder tossed in 23 points and Beloit Turner converted 5 of 6 free throws in the final 38 seconds to hold off visiting Big Foot, 54-52, Thursday night.

The Trojans improved to 5-3 in the Rock Valley Conference (8-3 overall) while the Chiefs slipped to 3-5 (4-6).

“For us, winning close games late has been an issue,” Turner head coach Nick Faralli said. “You miss a couple of free throws, you wonder if things are going to go bad again. Give our kids credit. We made free throws down the stretch to keep it from being a one-possession game, and that was huge for us.”

The Trojans led at halftime, 24-23, and opened up a 44-33 lead with 8:59 remaining.

“Earlier in the year, we would have gone on to lose by 17 or 20 points,” Big Foot head coach Michael Dowden said. “Here, we fought all the way to the end.”

Big Foot closed within 52-49 on a 3-pointer by Sariah Tracy with 6 seconds left. The Chiefs fouled Tinder, who hit two free throws with 3 seconds remaining. Reagan Courier swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final two-point margin.

The Chiefs, who were just 16-of-29 at the free-throw line, were led by Courier’s 15 points. Lindsay Paulsen chipped in 10.

The Trojans, who were 11-of-22 at the line, got four 3-pointers and 14 points from Jennifer Njoo.

TURNER 54, BIG FOOT 52Big Foot (52)—Peterson 4-0-8, Courier 6-2-15, Vandebogert 0-1-1, V. Larson 2-0-4, L. Larson 0-8-8, Paulsen 3-4-10, Gillingham 1-0-2, Tracy 1-1-4. Totals: 16-16-56.

Turner (54)—Fitzgerald 3-1-9, Young 1-0-2, Njoo 4-2-14, Tinder 8-7-23, Wilson 2-0-5, Hasse 0-1-1. Totals: 18-11-54.

Walworth Big Foot 23 29—52

Beloit Turner 24 30—54

3-point goals—BF 2 (Courier, Tracy), BT 7 (Njoo 4, Fitzgerald 2, Wilson). Free throws missed—BF 13, BT 11. Total fouls—BF 23, BT 20. Fouled out—V. Larson, L. Larson.

McFarland 49, Brodhead 48 (OT)—Katie Hildebrandt converted a three-point play with less than three seconds remaining in overtime to lift the host Spartans over the Cardinals.

Abbie Dix had 21 points to lead Brodhead, which was up 22-17 at halftime.

Both teams are now 5-3 in the Rock Valley, locked in a four-way tie with Whitewater and Turner in a tie for third place.

McFARLAND 49, BRODHEAD 48Brodhead (48)—Purdue 2-0-4, Oliver 4-0-11, Kail 0-1-1, Moe 4-1-11, Dix 7-7-21. Totals: 17-9-48.

McFarland (49)—Witt 1-0-2, Fortune 2-0-4, Kirch 4-5-15, Lonigro 4-4-13, Bieri 1-0-2, Hildebrandt 3-6-13. Totals: 15-15-49.

Brodhead 22 22 4—48

McFarland 17 27 5—49

3-point goals—B 5 (Oliver 3, Moe 2), M 4 (Kirch 2, Lonigro, Hildebrandt). Free throws missed—B 6, M 2. Total fouls—B 17, M 16.

Edgerton 58, East Troy 45—The Crimson Tide built a nine-point lead by halftime on the road and picked up their first RVC win of the season.

Sylvia Fox scored 17 points and Kate Fox Gunderson added 13 as Edgerton improved to 2-9 overall.

EDGERTON 58, EAST TROY 45Edgerton (58)—Rebman 2-2-6, Fox Gunderson 4-4-13, Schuman 3-0-9, Fox 5-4-17, Rusch 2-0-5, Zeimet 3-0-6, Radtke 0-2-2. Totals: 19-12-58.

East Troy (45)—Pluess 4-0-8, Aleckson 4-4-14, Cesar 1-0-2, Schrek 1-0-2, Nelson 1-0-3, Golabowski 4-8-16. Totals: 15-12-45.

Edgerton 30 28—58

East Troy 21 24—45

3-point goals—Edg 8 (Fox 3, Schuman 3, Fox Gunderson, Rusch), ET 3 (Aleckson 2, Nelson). Free throws missed—Edg 9, ET 3. Total fouls—Edg 15, ET 19.

Whitewater 55, Jefferson 45—Junior Kacie Carollo went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line on the way to 20 points, and the Whippets rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to win at home.

Alyssa Schumacher made three 3-pointers on the way to 12 points, and Abby Grosinske also had a dozen for Whitewater.

Ainsley Howard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Eagles.

WHITEWATER 55, JEFFERSON 45Jefferson (45)—Messman 0-3-3, Howard 6-1-18, S. Peterson 1-0-3, Helmink 1-0-2, Johnson 4-0-8, J. Peterson 3-3-9, Beck 1-0-2. Totals: 16-7-45.

Whitewater (55)—Grosinske 4-3-12, Carollo 4-11-20, Laue 2-0-6, Schumacher 3-3-12, Zimdars 2-1-5. Totals: 15-18-55.

Jefferson 21 24—45

Whitewater 19 36—55

3-point goals—J 6 (Howard 5, S. Peterson), W 7 (Schumacher 4, Laue 2, Grosinske, Carollo). Free throws missed—J 8, W 10.