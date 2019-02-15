Beloit Turner’s girls basketball team was unstoppable from behind the arc Friday night.

The Trojans tied their season high by making 12 3-pointers in a 63-54 upset of Rock Valley Conference-leading McFarland.

Olivia Tinder scored 19 points for Turner, and teammate Jenn Njoo (five 3-pointers) added 17 points of her own. The Spartans were led by 16 points from Annalise DeMuth.

The visiting Spartans held a three-point lead at halftime but couldn’t hang on. Turner outscored McFarland 35-23 in the second half, with Tinder leading the way with 12 points.

McFarland fell to 13-7 overall and 13-3 in the Rock Valley Conference, while Turner improved to 8-12 overall and 6-10.

TURNER 63, MCFARLAND 54

McFarland (54)—DeMuth 6-3-16; East 6-3-15; Butler 1-1-4; Lonigro 2-0-5; Hildebrandt 3-7-14. Totals: 18-14-54.

Turner (63)—Fitzgerald 0-3-3; Fowler 3-2-11; Young 3-0-8; Windsor 1-0-2; Njoo 5-2-17; Tinder 4-10-19; Gaziano 1-0-3. Totals: 17-17-63.

McFarland 31 23—54

Turner 28 35—63

3-point goals—McFarland 4 (DeMuth 1, Butler 1, Lonigro 1, Hildebrandt 1), Turner 12 (Njoo 5, Fowler 3, Young 2, Tinder 1, Gaziano 1). Free throws missed—McFarland 8, Turner 14. Total fouls—McFarland 26, Turner 17.

Jefferson 48, Edgerton 32—Junior Olivia Ganser scored 20 points, and the Eagles downed the host Crimson Tide.

Katie Fox-Gunderson led Edgerton (1-21) with 13 points.

JEFFERSON 48, EDGERTON 32

Jefferson (48)—Ganser 7-4-20; Howard 4-4-14; H. Peterson 0-4-4; Helmink 0-1-1; Beck 2-4-8; Fox 0-1-1. Totals: 13-20-48.

Edgerton (32)—Stamm 0-2-2; Demrow 0-3-3; Fox Gunderson 3-6-13; Danks 1-0-3; Schuman 1-1-3; Cleveland 2-0-6; Radtke 0-2-2. Totals: 7-14-32.

Jefferson 27 21—48

Edgerton 17 15—32

3-point goals—Jefferson 2 (Ganser 2, Howard 2), Edgerton 4 (Cleveland 2, Fox Gunderson 1, Danks 1). Free throws missed—Jefferson 9, Edgerton 8. Total fouls—Jefferson 18, Edgerton 25.

Whitewater 43, Clinton 35—Kacie Carollo scored 12 points for the Whippets, who improved to 12-10 and ended the Cougars’ five-game winning streak.

Addyson Ciochon led Clinton (12-10) with eight points.

WHITEWATER 43, CLINTON 35

Whitewater (43)—Skindingsrude 2-0-4; Grosinske 3-0-6; Carollo 5-0-12; Sellnow 1-0-3; Henneman 1-2-4; Laue 4-0-8; Schumacher 2-1-6. Totals: 18-3-43.

Clinton (35)—Kalk 2-0-4; Beaumont 0-2-2; Mueller 1-0-3; Welte 3-0-7; Ciochon 4-0-8; Teubert 1-0-3; Roehl 1-1-3; Birkholz 1-0-3; Kemp 1-0-2. Totals: 14-3-35.

Whitewater 27 16—43

Clinton 14 21—35

3-point goals—Whitewater 4 (Carollo 2, Sellnow 1, Schumacher 1), Clinton 4 (Mueller 1, Welte 1, Teubert 1, Birkholz 1). Free throws missed—Whitewater 6, Clinton 1. Total fouls—Whitewater 10, Clinton 10.

Brodhead 71, East Troy 58—The Cardinals (12-9 overall, 9-9 RVC) posted a 45-point second half to down the visiting Trojans (15-7, 12-6 RVC), who fell into a second-place tie with Evansville.

Brodhead freshman Kiarra Moe led all scorers with 27 points. Erin Rice scored 22 points for East Troy.

BRODHEAD 71, EAST TROY 58

East Troy (58)—Rice 4-10-22; Moker 0-1-1; Aleckson 1-0-2; Lindow 5-1-14; Scurek 2-0-4; Donegan 0-2-2; Golabowski 1-4-7; G. Lomen 1-4-6. Totals: 14-22-58.

Brodhead (71)—Purdue 4-6-14; Kail 6-6-20; Tresemer 1-1-3; Moe 7-10-27; Kleeman 1-0-2; A. Oliver 0-5-5. Totals: 19-28-71.

East Troy 25 33—58

Brodhead 26 45—71

3-point goals—East Troy 8 (Rice 4, Lindow 3, Golabowski 1), Brodhead 5 (Moe 3, Kail 2). Free throws missed—East Troy 8, Brodhead 16. Total fouls—East Troy 28, Brodhead 22.

Elkhorn 65, Westosha 21—The host Elks were up by 30 points at halftime and never looked back in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday.

Payton Christensen led all scorers with 19 points. The Elks (14-8, 6-8 SLC) finish the regular season Saturday against Westosha Central.

ELKHORN 65, WESTOSHA 21

Westosha (21)—E. Witt 2-1-5; Wermeling 1-0-2; Backus 2-0-5; Adams 3-0-7; Anderson 1-0-2. Totals: 9-1-21.

Elkhorn (65)—Rand 2-1-6; Jacobs 1-0-2; D. Ivey 1-0-2; Remington 7-0-15; Christensen 7-4-19; Ehrhardt 7-1-15; Grochowski 1-0-2; M. Ivey 1-0-2; Koss 1-0-2. Totals: 28-6-65.

Westosha 9 12—21

Elkhorn 39 26--65

3-point goals—Elkhorn 3 (Rand 1, Remington 1, Christensen 1), Westosha 2 (Backus 1, Adams 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 5, Westosha 4. Total fouls—Elkhorn 11, Westosha 11.

Badger 50, Union Grove 42—The host Badgers got a game-high 19 points from senior LuAnnabelle Wieseman to improve to 15-6 on the season (11-3 Southern Lakes Conference).

Angela Slattery led the Broncos (12-10, 8-6 SLC) with 12 points.

BADGER 50, UNION GROVE 42

Union Grove (42)—Baker 3-0-7; Killberg 1-0-3; Barber 3-2-10; Slattery 5-1-12; Hoffman 2-2-6; Good 2-0-4. Totals: 16-5-42.

Badger (50)—Welch 1-1-4; Wright 2-2-8; Wiesemann 9-1-19; Kerns 1-0-2; Schulz 0-2-2; Moss 5-5-15. Totals: 18-11-50.

Union Grove 18 24—42

Badger 24 26—50

3-point goals—Badger 3 (Wright 2, Welch 1), Union Grove 5 (Barber 2, Killberg 1, Baker 1, Slattery 1). Free throws missed—Badger 11, Union Grove 5. Total fouls—Badger 10, Union Grove 19.