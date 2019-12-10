BELOIT

Pressure was the name of the game Tuesday night in Beloit.

Once the Turner Trojans ratcheted up the defensive pressure, visiting Jefferson simply could not handle it, leading directly to the Trojans’ 43-34 Rock Valley Conference victory.

The Trojans (2-2) didn’t get on the scoreboard until 10:59 remained in the first half. Olivia Tinder’s transition bucket cut the Eagles lead to 7-2.

After another Eagles basket made it 10-2, the Trojans made their move, going on a 15-3 run highlighted by eight points from Jenn Njoo.

Once Turner took the lead, it did not relinquish it. The margin was 22-15 at halftime, and Turner slowly extended the advantage, leading 36-22 with 6:30 to play.

“The press was certainly the difference in the game,” Jefferson coach Mark Peterson said. “They came out and turned it up on us, and we had way too many turnovers that led to easy baskets.

“In a game this low-scoring, you just can’t afford to do that.”

Tinder led the Trojans with 14 points, while Ainsley Howard was the only Eagle in double figures with 15 points.

Turner coach Nick Faralli said he believed if given the chance, his team would execute the press well.

“They have a big size advantage on us, and we thought they might be able to hurt us inside in a half-court game,” Faralli said. “So we really wanted to make it a full-court game and make their bigs run the floor.

“They didn’t get the chance to run the half-court offense because they were worried about just getting it into the front court first.”

Tinder said she enjoys playing the up-tempo style.

“It’s a lot of fun to play that way,” Tinder said. “When we get a turnover, it really fires us up, and when we play with that kind of energy, we can be really tough.”

Njoo added 11 points, including a solid 6-for-7 performance at the free-throw stripe.

“For us it’s all about staying together and playing with confidence,’ Njoo said. “I know what this team has the potential to do. We just have to have everyone be all in on it. We talk all the time at practice about this being a family, and I love my family.”

Faralli said the win over Jefferson could be a critical confidence-booster.

“This was just a huge win for us,’ Faralli said. “Especially after a double-overtime loss to Whitewater the last time out, it was important to get the home win and now give yourself a chance to sweep the week.”

The Trojans will travel to winless East Troy Friday, while Jefferson will host Clinton.

TURNER 43, JEFFERSON 34Jefferson (34)—Madden 2-2-7; Messmann 0-1-1, Howard 4-6-15, Dearborn 0-1-1, Helmink 1-1-3, Johnson 0-1-1, Peterson 1-2-4, Beck 1-0-2. Totals: 9-14-34.

Turner (43)—Fitzgerald 1-1-3, Young 0-1-1, Windsor 0-2-2, Klossner 1-0-3, Njoo 2-6-11 Tinder 3-8-14, Wilson 2-1-5, Hasse 1-0-2. Totals: 10-19-41.

Jefferson 17 17—34

Beloit Turner 22 21—43

3-pointers: Jefferson 2 (Madden, Howard). Turner 2 (Klossner, Njoo). Free throws missed—Turner 7, Jefferson 10. Total fouls: Turner 19, Jefferson 20. Fouled out: Johnson.

Brodhead 50, Big Foot 35—The visiting Cardinals built a double-digit first-half lead and held on from there.

Abbie Dix and Kiarra Moe each had 10 points for the Cardinals, who improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Rock Valley.

Lindsay Paulsen had 15 to lead all scorers for the Chiefs (1-4, 1-3).

BRODHEAD 50, BIG FOOT 35Brodhead (50)—Purdue 2-3-8, Oliver 2-2-8, Kail 2-1-5, Kammerer 1-0-3, Moe 4-1-10, Conden 2-2-6, Dix 3-4-10. Totals: 16-13-50.

Big Foot (35)—Peterson 1-0-2, Courier 3-4-10, V. Larson 2-0-4, Vandebogart 1-0-2, Paulsen 6-3-15, Tracy 1-0-2. Totals: 14-7-35.

Brodhead 25 25—50

Big Foot 15 20—35

3-point goals—Brodhead 5 (Oliver 2, Purdue, Kammerer, Moe), Big Foot 0. Free throws missed—Brodhead 11, Big Foot 7. Total fouls—Brodhead 13, Big Foot 21.

Clinton 66, Edgerton 41—Liz Kalk scored 18 points for the host Cougars, who led by 10 at halftime and extended it from there.

Olivia Roehl added a dozen points for Clinton (4-1, 3-1).

Kate Fox Gunderson had 11 points to lead the Crimson Tide (1-5, 0-4).

CLINTON 66, EDGERTON 41Edgerton (41)—Rebman 2-3-7, Danks 2-2-7, Fox Gunderson 4-2-11, Fox 0-1-1, Rusch 1-0-3, Zeimet 2-1-5, Rudthe 2-2-7. Totals: 13-11-41.

Clinton (66)—E. Teubert 3-2-8, F. Teubert 2-2-6, Kalk 6-4-18, Welte 3-1-7, Pope 2-0-4, Ciochon 3-0-7, Gunnink 0-2-2, Roehl 6-0-12, Birkholz 0-2-2. Totals: 25-13-66.

Edgerton 18 23—41

Clinton 28 38—66

3-point goals—E 4 (Danks, Fox Gunderson, Rusch, Rudthe), C 3 (Kalk 2, Ciochon). Free throws missed—E 12, C 9. Total fouls—E 21, C 22.

Whitewater 60, East Troy 52—Kacie Carollo scored 25 points and Abby Grosinske added 17 to help the host Whippets come back from an eight-point halftime deficit and improve to 3-1 overall and in league play.

Grace Lomen had 20 for East Troy (0-5, 0-4).

WHITEWATER 60, EAST TROY 52East Troy (60)—Pluess 0-2-2, Scurek 5-2-13, Donegan 1-1-3, Golabowski 3-5-14, Lomen 7-3-20. Totals: 16-13-52.

Whitewater (60)—Katzman 1-0-2, Skindingsrud 0-1-1, Grosinske 5-5-17, Carollo 8-4-25, Laue 3-0-6, Zimdars 3-2-9. Totals: 20-12-60.

No halftime score reported.

3-point goals—ET 7 (Golabowski 3, Lomen 3, Scurek), W 8 (Carollo 5, Grosinske 2, Zimdars). Free throws missed—ET 5, W 7.

Southern Lakes

Waterford 50, Badger 47—The Wolverines picked up a key early-season road win in their quest to defend their Southern Lakes Conference championship.

Katie Rohner scored 22 points to lead Waterford (5-0, 2-0), which led by four at halftime.

Ashlyn Welch had 17 and Macie Todd 16 for the Badgers (4-2, 1-1), who went 19 of 35 from the free-throw line.

WATERFORD 50, BADGER 47Waterford (50)—Barwick 1-0-2, Banford 1-0-3, Schmidt 1-2-4, Rohner 6-8-22, Kuepper 1-0-3, Benavides 6-0-12, Acker 0-1-1, Stiewe 1-1-3. Totals: 17-12-50.

Badger (47)—Todd 7-2-16, Welch 4-9-17, Yakubov 1-2-4, Wright 1-3-5, Schulz 1-3-5. Ttoals: 14-19-47.

Waterford 24 26—50

Lake Geneva Badger 20 27—47

3-point goals—W 4 (Rohner 2, Banford, Kuepper), B 0. Free throws missed—W 6, B 16. Total fouls—W 25, B 17.