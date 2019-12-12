Macie Todd scored 24 points, and Lake Geneva Badger used a strong first half to get past host Delavan-Darien 56-43 in a Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball game Thursday night.

Todd had 11 points when the Badgers built a 27-14 lead by halftime. Ashlyn Welch and Ava Schulz each added 10 points in the victory.

Rylee Crull led the Comets with 14 points. Kailea Timmermann added 12, but Delavan-Darien fell to 0-2 in the SLC.

BADGER 56, DELAVAN-DARIEN 43

Badger (56)—Todd, 9-6-24; Welch, 4-2-10; Nurenberg, 0-1-1; Yakubov, 1-4-6; Wright, 2-1-5; Schulz, 4-1-10. Totals: 20-15-56.

Delavan-Darien (43)—Speth, 2-1-7; Timmerman, 5-0-12; Peralta, 1-0-2; Crull, 5-4-14; Gonzalez, 1-0-2; Williams, 3-0-6. Totals: 17-5-43.

Badger 27 29—56

Delavan-Darien 14 29—43

3-point goals—B 1 (Schulz), DD 4 (Specth 2, Timmerman 2). Free throws missed—B 6, DD 8. Total fouls—B 13, DD 17.

Westosha 52, Elkhorn 48—Ellie Witt and Ellie Reynolds combined to score 31 points to lead the Falcons over the host Elks.

The game was tied 23-23 at halftime.

Maddie Ivey led all scorers with 19 points for Elkhorn.

WESTOSHA 52, ELKHORN 48Westosha (52)—Witt 7-1-17, Reynolds 4-3-14, Rynberg 4-0-8, Spencer 2-0-5, Anderson 3-0-6, Frahm 1-0-2.

Elkhorn (48)—Hunter 1-0-2, Remington 3-3-9, D. Ivey 2-3-8, M. Ivey9-1-19, Koss 2-4-10. Totals: 17-11-48.

Westosha Central 23 29—52

Elkhorn 23 25—48

3-point goals—W 6 (Reynolds 3, Witt 2, Spencer), E 3 (Koss 2, D. Ivey).. Free throws missed—W 7, E 4. Total fouls—W 13, E 16.