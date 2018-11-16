01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Olivia Tinder was busy Friday night.

The Beloit Turner sophomore scored nearly half of her team’s 51 points in a Rock Valley Conference win over visiting Edgerton.

Tinder knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and numerous other shots on her way to a game-high 23 points.

The Trojans improve to 2-0, while Edgerton dropped to 1-1.

TURNER 51, EDGERTON 37

Edgerton (37)—Demrow 3-1-7; Fox Gunderson 2-3-8; Danko 5-0-13; Schuman 1-1-3; Cleveland 1-0-3; Ziemet 1-1-3. Totals: 13-6-37.

Turner (51)—Fitzgerald 2-0-4; Fowler 2-1-6; Young 2-0-4; Windsor 2-0-4; Tinder 9-3-23; Puleo 0-2-2; Hasse 1-1-3; Gaziano 2-1-5. Totals: 20-8-51.

Edgerton 15 21—37

Turner 22 29—51

Three-point goals—Turner 3 (Tinder 2, Fowler 1), Edgerton 5 (Danko 3, Fox Gunderson 1, Cleveland 1). Free throws missed—Turner 9, Edgerton 7. Total fouls—Turner 15, Edgerton 22.

Big Foot 52, Brodhead 26—Big Foot fell behind 8-0 but rallied to breeze past Brodhead.

The Chiefs (2-0) stormed back behind Reagan Courier’s 16 points.

Alexis Oliver scored nine to lead the Cardinals (1-1).

BIG FOOT 52, BRODHEAD 26

Brodhead (26)—Purdue 1-0-2; Field 0-1-1; O. Oliver 1-0-3; Thesemer 1-1-3; Moe 3-0-8; A. Oliver 2-4-9. Totals: 8-6-26.

Big Foot (52)—Peterson 2-2-6; Courier 6-3-16; VanDeBogart 3-0-6; V. Larson 3-1-8; L. Larson 2-1-5; Paulsen 2-1-5; Chisamore 1-1-3; Tracy 1-1-3. Totals: 20-10-52.

Brodhead 15 11—26

Big Foot 24 28—52

Three-point goals—Brodhead 4 (Moe 2, D. Oliver 1, A. Oliver 1), Big Foot 2 (Courier 1, V. Larson 1). Free throws missed—Brodhead 11, Big Foot 12. Total fouls—Brodhead 19, Big Foot 23.

East Troy 57, McFarland 45—Grace Lomen and the East Troy Trojans were up by just three points at halftime.

Thanks to 17 points from Lomen in the second half, they were able to pull away from the visiting Spartans in a Rock Valley battle Friday.

Lomen finished with 28 points to lead all scorers. Annalise DeMuth led McFarland with 14. The Trojans improve to 1-1, while the Spartans (0-2) continue to look for their first win of the season.

EAST TROY 57, MCFARLAND 45

McFarland (45)—DeMuth 2-8-14; Butler 0-1-1; Lonigro 3-0-7; Gilbertson 2-0-5; Brandt 2-0-4; Niedebrandt 2-5-11; Fortune 1-1-3. Totals: 12-15-45.

East Troy (57)—Rice 0-6-6; Moker 2-0-5; Lindow 2-3-8; A. Lomen 1-0-3; Scurek 1-2-4; Golabowski 1-1-3; G. Lomen 11-3-28. Totals: 18-15-57.

McFarland 25 20—45

East Troy 28 29—57

Three-point goals—East Troy 6 (G. Lomen 3, Moker 1, Lindow 1, A. Lomen 1), McFarland 6 (Niedebrandt 2, DeMuth 2, Lonigro 1, Gilbertson 1). Free throws missed—East Troy 10, McFarland 7. Total fouls—East Troy 16, McFarland 19.

Whitewater 52, Jefferson 39—Four Whippets combined for 52 points in head coach Kristen Lippens’ first win, led by 16 points from Cassidy Laue.

Kacie Carollo and Jaden Henneman both scored 15 points for Whitewater (1-1). Jefferson fell to 1-1.

Whitewater (52)—Grosinske 4-5-15; Carollo 3-8-15; Henneman 3-0-6; Laue 6-0-16. Totals: 16-13-52.

Jefferson (39)—No report.

Three-pointers—Whitewater 4 (Grosinske 2, Carollo 1, Henneman 1). Free throws missed—Whitewater 1. Fouls not reported.

