On a night when freshman McKenna Williams and junior Jasmin Speth combined for 36 points, the Delavan-Darien defense stole the show Friday.
The host Comets (4-8, 2-4 SLC) locked down visiting Burlington (0-14, 0-7 SLC) in a Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball matchup, allowing the Demons to score just seven points in the first half.
The two teams scored 26 points each in the second half, but the Comets claimed the 54-33 victory on the strength of their defense in the first half.
Williams led all scorers with 20 points, and Caitlyn Matson led Burlington with 11 points.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 54, BURLINGTON 33
Burlington (33)—Krause 1-1-3; Cheyenne Matson 0-2-2; Anderson 3-3-9; Caitlyn Matson 4-0-11; Harris 2-0-4; Walby 1-0-2; Pirocanac 1-0-2. Totals: 12-6-33.
Delavan-Darien (54)—Speth 6-0-16; Timmerman 1-0-2; Peralta 1-2-5; Gonzalez 1-0-2; Anderson 2-2-4; Williams 8-4-20; Kolego 1-3-5. Totals: 19-11-54.
Burlington;7;26—33
Delavan-Darien;28;26—54
3-point goals—Burlington 3 (Caitlyn Matson 3), Delavan-Darien 5 (Speth 4, Peralta 1). Free throws missed—Burlington 6, Delavan-Darien 3. Total fouls—Burlington 11, Delavan-Darien 15.
- Wilmot 61, Elkhorn 44—The Panthers (5-6) upset the Elks thanks to three different players reaching double digits in points. Haley Remington scored 17 points to lead Elkhorn (9-4).
WILMOT 61, ELKHORN 44
Elkhorn (44)—Rand 2-0-4; Remington 6-5-17; Christensen 3-3-9; Ehrhardt 1-1-3; Grochowski 3-2-8; Ivey 1-1-3. Totals: 16-12-44.
Wilmot (61)—Hickey 0-1-1; Lamberson 6-2-16; Alexander 6-0-17; Rita 1-0-2; Klahs 5-3-15; Edmonds 1-0-2; Brown 2-4-8. Totals: 21-10-61.
Elkhorn;26;18—44
Wilmot;30;31—61
3-point goals—Elkhorn 0, Wilmot 9 (Alexander 5, Klahs 2, Lamberson 2). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 12, Wilmot 6.
Rock Valley
- Turner 48, Edgerton 31--Olivia Tinder scored 14 points and Jenn Njoo added 12 as the visiting Trojans improved to 7-6 this season.
Kate Fox Gunderson scored a game-high 17 points, but the Crimson Tide fell to 1-12.
TURNER 48, EDGERTON 31
Turner (48)--Fitzgerald 1-1-4; Fowler 3-0-8; Young 2-0-4; Njoo 4-0-12; Tinder 5-4-14; Wilson 1-0-2; Hasse 0-2-2; Gaziano 1-0-2. Totals: 17-7-48.
Edgerton (31)—Stamm 2-2-7; Demrow 1-1-3; Fox Gunderson 6-2-17; Snell 0-1-1; Danks 0-1-1; Schuman 1-0-2. Totals: 10-7-31.
Turner 26;22—48
Edgerton 19;12—31
3-point goals--Edgerton 4 (Fox Gunderson 3, Stamm 1), Turner 7 (Njoo 4, Fowler 2, Fitzgerald 1). Free throws missed—Edgerton 9, Turner 10. Total fouls—Edgerton 23, Turner 20.
Trailways South
- Palmyra 37, Parkview 24--No report.
