With a senior-laden group returning this season, Chad Smith tried to put together a nonconference schedule that would have his Orfodville Parkview team ready for Trailways South Conference play.

The plan seems to be paying off.

With less than two weeks left in the season, the Vikings are right in the race for the conference title.

They downed visiting Johnson Creek 44-21 on Tuesday night to move to 7-2 and remain tied in the loss column with Palmyra-Eagle.

"Tonight was huge, because Johnson Creek had just beat Palmyra," Smith said. "We had some tough nonconference games at the beginning of the season. But I think that prepared us for right now. We control our own destiny pretty much."

Taylor Burrell scored nine points to lead Parkview, which is 9-8 overall after an 0-5 start to the year. The Vikings are 7-2, while Palmyra-Eagle is 9-2.

Parkview has road games at Williams Bay on Friday and Deerfield on Monday. Survive on the road, and the Vikings host Palmyra-Eagle on Feb. 14 in what could essentially be a championship game.

PARKVIEW 44, JOHNSON CREEK 21

Johnson Creek (21)—Kuhl 3-0-6, Constable 1-0-2, Wellhert 1-1-4, Thomas 3-0-6, Berger 0-3-3. Totals: 8-4-21.

Parkview (44)—Hackett 1-1-4, Olson 2-2-7, T. Burrell 4-1-9, Baars 4-0-8, Olin 2-2-6, Faegli 1-1-3, Mumm 3-1-7. Totals: 17-8-44.

Johnson Creek;11;10--21

Orfordville Parkview;31;13--44

3-point goals—JC 1 (Wellhert), P 2 (Hackett, Olson). Free throws missed—JC 2, P 15. Total fouls—JC 20, P 14.

Southern Lakes

Elkhorn 47, Delavan-Darien 30—Haley Remington scored 11 points and Maddie Ivey added 10 as the Elks improved to 12-6 overall and 5-6 in the Southern Lakes.

Kailea Timmerman had 11 to pace the Comets (5-14, 3-9).

ELKHORN 47, DELAVAN-DARIEN 30

Elkhorn (47)—Rand 4-0-9, D. Ivey 1-2-4, Remington 4-3-11, Christensen 3-2-9, Farhart 1-0-2, Grochowski 1-0-2, M. Ivey 5-0-10. Totals: 19-7-47.

Delavan-Darien (30)—Timmerman 3-5-11, Peralta 2-2-7, Gonzalez 2-0-4, Williams 2-4-8. Totals: 9-11-30.

Elkhorn;23;24—47

Delavan-Darien;10;20—30

3-point goals— Elkhorn 2 (Rand, Christensen), Delavan-Darien 1 (Peralta). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 5, Delavan-Darien 13. Total fouls—Elkhorn 15, Delavan-Darien 12.

Badger 77, Westosha 43—The Badgers scored 45 first-half points to earn their fourth straight win and seventh in their last eight games.

Jada Moss led the way with 20 points for Badger (14-5, 10-2), while LuAnnabelle Wiesemann added 13.

BADGER 77, WESTOSHA 43

Badger (77)—Todd 1-0-2, Welch 2-0-4, Sproul 5-0-12, Yakubov 2-0-4, Wright 3-0-7, Johnston 2-0-4, Wieseman 6-1-13, Kersn 1-0-2, Peterson 2-0-4, Moss 9-2-20, Schulz 2-0-5. Totals: 35-3-77.

Westosha (43)—Witt 6-1-14, Wysiatko 2-1-5, Wermeling 1-2-4, Backus 1-0-2, Adams 3-2-8, Anderson 1-0-2, Frahm 4-0-8. Totals: 18-6-43.

Lake Geneva Badger;45;32—77

Westosha Central;18;25—43

3-point goals—Badger 4 (Sproul 2, Wright, Schulz), Westosha 1 (Witt). Free throws missed—Badger 9, Westosha 6. Total fouls—Badger 10, Westosha 13.

Rock Valley

Evansville 41, Turner 26—Junior Paige Banks scored a game-high 22 points to lead the host Blue Devils to their third straight victory.

Evansville (11-8, 10-5) led by just six with seven minutes left but pulled away from there.

Turner (8-11, 6-9) got seven points apiece from Olivia Tinder and Sabrina Fitzgerald.

EVANSVILLE 41, TURNER 26

Turner (26)—Fitzgerald 2-3-7, Fowler 1-0-3, Young 1-2-4, Njoo 1-0-3, Tinder 3-0-7, Gaziano 1-0-2. Totals: 9-5-26.

Evansville (41)—Hinkle 0-1-1, Rinehart 0-4-4, Fillner 0-1-1, Sendlebach 1-0-2, Eftemoff 1-0-3, Wagner 1-0-2, Acker 1-0-3, Tofte 1-0-3, Banks 6-10-22. Totals: 11-16-41.

Beloit Turner;11;15—26

Evansville;19;22—41

3-point goals—Turner 3 (Fowler, Njoo, Tinder), Evansville 3 (Eftemoff, Acker, Tofte). Free throws missed—Turner 7, Evansville 11. Total fouls—Turner 15, Evansville 15. Fouled out—Young, Eftemoff.

McFarland 73, Whitewater 47--Annalise DeMuth poured in 32 points to help the visiting Spartans move to the verge of a Rock Valley Conference title.

Katie Hildebradnt added 20 points for McFarland, which won its 12th straight game to 13-6 overall and 13-2 in the RVC. A victory over Clinton on Thursday would clinch at least a share of the regular-season title.

Kacie Carollo led the Whippets (10-9, 8-7) with 11 points.

McFARLAND 73, WHITEWATER 47

McFarland (73)--DeMuth 32, East 2, Butler 2, Lonigro 7, Luessman 6, Brandt 2, Hildebrandt 20, Gray 2.

Whitewater (47)--Beecroft 4, Skindingsrud 5, Grosinske 5, Carollo 11, Sellnow 2, Henneman 5, Laue 9, Brown 2, Schumacher 4.

McFarland;31;42--73

Whitewater;17;30--47

Badger South

Edgewood 78, Milton 63--Baluck Deang scored 24 points and Lindsey Langlois made five 3-pointers on the way to 19 points to lead the Crusaders over the visiting Red Hawks.

The teams were tied at 28 at halftime, but Edgewood pulled away in the second half.

Chloe Buescher scored 22 points to lead Milton, which fell to 8-9 overall and 3-7 in the Badger South. Abby Campion had 11 points and Grace Quade chipped in 10.

EDGEWOOD 78, MILTON 63

Milton (63)--Buescher 7-8-22, Hanke 2-2-6, Campion 5-0-11, Rodenberg 2-2-7, Stuckey 1-0-3, Mack-Honold 1-1-3, Quade 3-5-10, Radke 0-1-1. Totals: 21-19-63.

Edgewood (78)--Moore 2-0-6, Deang 8-8-24, Grosse 3-0-7, S. Olson 3-3-9, Lazar 4-0-8, Jenkins 1-0-2, Langlois 7-0-19. Totals: 28-11-78.

Milton;28;35--63

Madison Edgewood 28;50--78

3-point goals--Milton 5 (Quade 2, Campion, Rodenberg, Stuckey), Edgewood 8 (Langlois 5, Moore 2, Grosse). Free throws missed--Milton 10, Edgewood 6. Total fouls--Milton 18, Edgewood 21. Fouled out--Campion.