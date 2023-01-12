Vikings 66, Eagles 22 Girls basketball roundup: Parkview completes 66-22 blowout GAZETTE STAFF Jan 12, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong defense and an explosive offense helped lead Parkview to a 66-22 rout of Milwaukee Carmen Northwest.It was 34-10 by halftime as Parkview found consistency with its offense, nine different players scored at least one point, and was stingy with its defense.There was no let up in the second half as the Vikings poured on 32 points while limiting MCN to just 12 points.Camilla Hauser led Parkview with 18 points Natalie Abey and Katie Klassy each scored 12.ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 66, MILWAUKEE CARMEN 22Carmen (22)—Brown 1-0-2, Hunter 2-0-5, Fields Carnes 2-2-7, Bailey 4-0-8. Totals 9-2-22.Parkview (66)—Stark 4-0-8, Anderson 2-0-4, Wiedmer 1-0-2, Mielke 2-0-4, Bloedow 0-1-1, Valley 2-0-4, Hauser 7-1-17, Brown 1-0-2, Abey 6-0-12, Klassy 6-0-12. Totals 31-2-66.Halftime—P 34-10. 3-point goals—C 2 (Hunter, Fields Carnes), P 0. Missed free throws—C 4, P 8. Total fouls—C 9, P 8. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form