The race to be the best of the rest behind Union Grove—the No. 3 team in Division 2, according to WisSports—in Southern Lakes girls basketball tightened up Friday night when Lake Geneva Badger beat Elkhorn 51-46 at Badger High.
Ashlin Nottestad made four 3-point baskets to lead the Badgers with 16 points. Delaney Deering added 14 and Makayla Hayes scored 11. The result moved Badger (12-8 overall, 7-5 Southern Lakes) above the Elks (15-8, 7-6) into a tie with Delavan-Darien for second in the Southern Lakes standings.
Elkhorn freshman Kyrin Lile continued her stellar season with 21 points against Badger, but no other Elk could muster more than nine in the game.
The Elks wrap up their regular season at 7 p.m. Tuesday with their final Southern Lakes game at Wilmot. After Saturday's triumph, the Badgers easily handled Kenosha Indian Trail on Saturday afternoon, beating the Hawks 61-41.
The Badgers finish their regular season with two home conference games next week at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Waterford and 7 p.m. Thursday against Westosha Central.
RESULT FRIDAY
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 51, ELKHORN 46
Elkhorn (46)—Remington 1-0-2, Malvitz 1-0-3, Schneider 2-2-6, Woyak 4-0-9, Schultz 1-1-3, Storlie 0-1-1, B. Lile 0-1-1, K. Lile 8-3-21. Totals 17-8-46.
Badger (51)—Freeman 1-2-4, Deering 5-4-14, Nottestad 5-2-16, Carr 1-0-2, McKinney 1-0-2, Hayes 5-1-11, V. Cruz 1-0-2. Totals 19-9-51.
Halftime—LGB 27-17. 3-point goals—E 4 (K. Lile 2, Malvitz, Woyak), LGB 4 (Nottestad 4). Missed free throws—E 8, LGB 6.
- Delavan-Darien 59, Burlington 51—Rylee Crull led all scorers with 18 points to lead the Comets to a Southern Lakes win over the Demons on Friday night. Addison Stallings contributed 13 points in the win, which helped Delavan-Darien (13-8, 7-5) keep pace with Lake Geneva Badger for second place in the conference standings.
One night later, the Comets traveled to St. Francis to play St. Thomas More, where they fell 63-62 in nonconference action. Crull poured in 28 points to lead all scorers Saturday night, but it was not enough to fully erase the Cavaliers' six-point halftime advantage.
The Comets have two Southern Lakes games left on their schedule, pending a postponed game against Janesville Parker that has yet to be rescheduled. They host Westosha Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday, then go to Union Grove to play the Broncos at the same time Thursday.
RESULT FRIDAY
DELAVAN-DARIEN 59, BURLINGTON 51
Delavan-Darien (59)—Logterman 9, Damrow 4, Crull 18, Gonzalez 9, Stallings 13, Quartucci 6. Totals 59.
Burlington (51)—B. Clapp 5-2-14, Warner 1-1-3, Weis 2-5-9, Bebow 2-0-4, Wright 2-0-4, E. Clapp 1-3-6, Kwaitkowski 4-0-11. Totals 17-11-51.
RESULT SATURDAY
ST. THOMAS MORE 63, DELAVAN-DARIEN 62
Delavan-Darien (62)—Logterman 1-0-2, Damrow 1-1-3, Crull 13-2-28, Gonzalez 3-0-8, Stallings 6-1-18, Quartucci 0-3-3. Totals 24-7-62.
St. Thomas More (63)—Kleczka 1-0-2, Cvikel 4-0-11, Landsee 0-1-1, Dispennette 4-0-11, Benetti 2-0-4, Bultman 9-2-22, DeStefanis 5-2-12. Totals 25-5-63.
Halftime—TM 33-27. 3-point goals—DD 7 (Stallings 5, Gonzalez 2), TM 8 (Cvikel 3, Dispennette 3, Bultman 2). Missed free throws—DD 3, TM 4.
- Edgerton 58, Jefferson 40—The Crimson Tide used a 15-3 run midway through the second half to surge past the Eagles in Rock Valley girls basketball Friday.
After being deadlocked at 16 at halftime, it was a 27-all contest with 13 minutes remaining. Shortly thereafter, the third-ranked Crimson Tide (19-2, 14-2 Rock Valley) started pushing their lead from three points at the 11:30 mark to 47-32 with just over six minutes left.
"Instead of pick and roll, Edgerton went to a dribble handoff and that led to them taking the lead," Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. "We had problems defending that."
Sylvia Fox scored 10 of her game-high 16 points after halftime for Edgerton, which also got 13 from Gracee Langer and 12 from Jillian Scharlau, including 11 in the second half.
"We kind of ran out of gas late in the game," Smith said. "We had some turnovers again where we didn't take care of the ball and that led to us falling behind."
Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles (10-12, 8-8) with 11 points and Bre Mengel added eight.
Edgerton's next game is at Beloit Turner at 7 p.m. Monday, while Jefferson plays at Brodhead at the same time.
EDGERTON 58, JEFFERSON 40
Edgerton (58)—Langer 4-5-13, Scharlau 4-1-12, Bowen 2-0-5, Shaw 3-0-6, Fox 5-5-16, Rusch 2-2-6. Totals 20-13-58.
Jefferson (40)—Mengel 4-0-8, Kaus 1-1-3, Johnson 5-1-11, Krause 2-0-5, Dobson 1-0-2, Lenz 1-0-3, Hesse 1-1-3, Enke 2-0-5. Totals 17-3-40.
Halftime—Tied 16-16. 3-point goals—E 5 (Scharlau 3, Bowen, Fox), J 3 (Krause, Enke, Lenz). Missed free throws—E 5, J 1. Total fouls—E 8, J 17.
- Brodhead 56, Whitewater 40—Addie Yates scored 17 points and Alecia Dahl added 14 as the Cardinals topped the Whippets in Whitewater on Friday.
Yates hit three first-half 3s for Brodhead (15-6, 12-4), who led 30-14 at the break.
Danielle DePorter led Whitewater (5-17, 4-12) with 17 points, hitting four 3s, Mayte Navejas added eight points and Calli Grosinske chipped in seven points, 6 steals.
The Whippets play at Evansville at 7 p.m. Monday.
BRODHEAD 56, WHITEWATER 40
Brodhead (56)—Yates 5-4-17, Dahl 6-2-14, Kammerer 2-0-5, Schooff 1-1-3, Hoesly 4-0-8, Dix 4-1-9. Totals 22-8-56.
Whitewater (40)—DePorter 5-3-17, Kopecky 1-0-3, Kilar 1-0-3, Grosinske 3-0-7, Gillette 1-0-2, Navejas 3-1-8. Totals 14-4-40.
Halftime—B 30-14. 3-point goals—B 4 (Yates 3, Kammerer), W (DePorter 4, Kopecky, Kilar, Grosinske, Navejas) 8. Missed free throws—B 6, W 3. Total fouls—B 11, W 12.
- Clinton 69, Big Foot 34—The Cougars held all Chiefs' scorers to under 10 points, and Jayden Nortier led the way with 23 points in her team's win Friday night.
Clinton (8-13, 6-10) has now won two of its last three games.
Neleah Bobolz chipped in 19, including four 3-pointers. Sixteen of her points came in the first half, which the Cougars won 38-17.
Harvey had nine points to lead Big Foot (2-20, 0-16).
Clinton is hosting East Troy at 7 p.m. Monday, while Big Foot travels to McFarland at the same time.
CLINTON 69, BIG FOOT 34
Clinton (69)—Maly 1-0-2, Hahn 1-1-4, Mueller 2-1-6, Nortier 8-5-23, M. Shinkus 0-1-1, Bobolz 7-1-19, Bell 1-0-3, Roehl 1-2-4, J. Shinkus 2-3-7. Totals 23-14-69.
Big Foot (34)—Patex 2-0-4, Gonzalez 1-1-3, S. Harvey 3-3-9, Lueck 2-0-6, Larson 2-2-6, Wilson 3-0-6. Totals 13-6-34.
Halftime—C 38-17. 3-point goals—C 9 (Bobolz 4, Nortier 2, Hahn, Mueller, Bell), BF 2 (Lueck 2). Missed free throws—C 10, BF 9. Total fouls—C 16, BF 18.
- McFarland 72, Beloit Turner 35—The Spartans ran out to a 39-8 halftime lead, and 10 McFarland players scored in beating the Trojans on Friday.
Mariya Babilius of Turner (8-14, 4-12) led all scorers with 19 points and made five 3-point shots.
Teagan Mallegni had 17 points to lead first-place McFarland (20-2, 15-1).
MCFARLAND 72, BELOIT TURNER 35
Turner (35)—Combs 1-0-2, House 2-0-5, Kramer 1-0-2, Possani 1-0-2, Babilius 7-0-19, Hodges 2-1-5. Totals 14-1-35.
McFarland (72)—H. Kirch 0-1-1, A. Kirch 3-4-13, B. Kirch 3-0-7, Charbonneau 2-0-6, Freeman 1-0-3, Testolin 1-0-2, Smith 2-0-5, Wanger 1-0-3, Dean 4-4-12, Mallegni 7-2-17. Totals 25-11-72.
Halftime—M 39-8. 3-point goals—BT 6 (Babilius 5, House), M 11 (A. Kirch 3, Charbonneau 2, B. Kirch, Freeman, Smith, Wanger, Mallegni). Missed free throws—BT 1, M 5. Total fouls—BT 14, M 9.