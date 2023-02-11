01STOCK_BASKETBALL
The race to be the best of the rest behind Union Grove—the No. 3 team in Division 2, according to WisSports—in Southern Lakes girls basketball tightened up Friday night when Lake Geneva Badger beat Elkhorn 51-46 at Badger High.

Ashlin Nottestad made four 3-point baskets to lead the Badgers with 16 points. Delaney Deering added 14 and Makayla Hayes scored 11. The result moved Badger (12-8 overall, 7-5 Southern Lakes) above the Elks (15-8, 7-6) into a tie with Delavan-Darien for second in the Southern Lakes standings.

