Jenn Njoo was hitting her shots Tuesday.
The Beloit Turner junior buried six 3-pointers to pace the Trojans with 20 points, leading her team past visiting Clinton 59-51 in a Rock Valley Conference girls basketball game.
The victory lifted Turner to 3-3 and a game out of second place in the jam-packed standings.
Senior Mara Fowler added a pair of 3-pointers and 15 points of her own for the Trojans (4-4 overall).
Clinton (1-5, 1-5) was led by 15 points from junior Hannah Welte.
Turner hosts Jefferson, also 3-3 in league play, on Friday night.
TURNER 59, CLINTON 51
Clinton (51)—Kalk 2-2-6; Mueller 1-0-2; Welte 6-2-15; Ciochon 2-1-5; Mullooly 0-2-2; Roehl 3-2-8; Kemp 6-1-13. Totals: 20-10-51.
Turner (59)—Fowler 4-5-15; Young 0-4-4; Njoo 6-2-20; Tinder 2-8-12; Hasse 2-0-6; Gaziano 1-0-2. Totals: 15-19-59.
Clinton;21;30—51
Beloit Turner;29;30—59
3-point goals—Turner 10 (Njoo 6, Fowler 2, Hasse 2), Clinton 1 (Welte). Free throws missed—Turner 8, Clinton 10. Total fouls—Turner 15, Clinton 16.
- McFarland 66, Big Foot 60—Annalise DeMuth and Katie Hildebrant combined for 30 points as the visiting Spartans defeated the Chiefs to leave both at 4-2 and tied for second place in RVC play.
Reagan Courier led all scorers with 30 points for Big Foot, which plays at Edgerton on Friday.
MCFARLAND 66, BIG FOOT 60
McFarland (66)—Taylor 0-1-1; DeMuth 5-0-15; Butler 4-0-9; Lonigro 3-5-14; Gilbertson 1-1-3; Brandt 3-0-7; Hildebrant 4-5-15; Fortune 1-0-2. Totals: 20-12-66.
Big Foot (60)—Peterson 1-0-2; Courier 10-8-30; VanDeBogart 1-0-2; V. Larson 2-0-4; L. Larson 3-0-6; Paulsen 3-0-6; Chisamore 1-0-2; Foster 4-0-8. Totals: 25-8-60.
McFarland;31;35—66
Big Foot;30;30—60
3-point goals—McFarland 12 (DeMuth 5, Lonigro 3, Hildebrant 2, Brandt 1, Butler 1), Big Foot 2 (Courier 2). Free throws missed—McFarland 10, Big Foot 5. Total fouls—McFarland 16, Big Foot 21.
- Brodhead 44, Edgerton 36—The Cardinals used a big second half to down visiting Edgerton.
After scoring just 14 points in the first half, Brodhead scored 30 in the second to rally for the victory.
Alexis Oliver led the Cardinals with 11 points.
Edgerton, which led by four at halftime, got 17 points from Morgan Demrow.
BRODHEAD 44, EDGERTON 36
Edgerton (36)—Demrow 7-3-17; Gunderson 3-2-10; Danks 1-0-2; Schuman 1-0-2; Zeimet 1-1-3; Radke 0-2-2. Totals: 13-8-36.
Brodhead (44)—Purdue 1-3-7; O. Oliver 2-0-5; Kail 2-5-9; Tresemer 1-2-4; Kleeman 2-2-8; A. Oliver 3-5-11. Totals: 11-17-44.
Edgerton;18;18—36
Brodhead;14;30—44
3-point goals—Edgerton 2 (Gunderson 2), Brodhead 3 (Kleeman 2, O. Oliver 1). Free throws missed—Edgerton 9, Brodhead 12. Total fouls—Edgerton 23, Brodhead 19.
- Jefferson 57, East Troy 51--The host Eagles handed the Trojans their first conference loss.
Olivia Ganser and Ainsley Howard combined to score 40 of Jefferson's 57 points.
A full box score was not reported.
Southern Lakes
- Delavan-Darien 52, Westosha Central 39--Kailea Timmerman posted 19 points and McKenna Williams added 17 as the Comets downed the host Falcons.
The Comets led by just five points at halftime but pulled away from there.
Delavan-Darien improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SLC.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 52, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 39
Delavan-Darien (52)—Speth 1-2-4; Timmerman 6-4-19; Peralta 2-1-5; Gonzalez 2-1-6; Anderson 0-1-1; Williams 7-3-17. Totals: 19-12-52.
Westosha Central (39)—Witt 4-0-8; Leslie 0-2-2; M. Witt 4-0-8; Wysiatko 1-2-4; Backus 3-0-9; Adams 2-2-6; Anderson 0-2-2. Totals: 14-8-39.
Delavan-Darien;22;30—52
Westosha Central;17;22—39
3-point goals—Westosha Central 3 (Backus 3), Delavan-Darien 2 (Timmerman, Gonzalez). Free throws missed—Westosha Central 10, Delavan-Darien 14. Total fouls—Westosha Central 19, Delavan-Darien 12.
