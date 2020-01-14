Beloit Turner senior Jennifer Njoo has been one of the Rock Valley Conference’s top 3-point shooters for the last two seasons.
Tuesday night in Brodhead, Njoo stood out from the rest, hitting six-of-eight 3-pointers to lead Turner to a 52-47 victory over the Cardinals.
The win moved the Trojans to 6-3 in Rock Valley Conference play, now in sole possession of third place.
“To come on the road in a building that our program has struggled with forever and play like we did is huge,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “You look up and see all the banners and everything they’ve accomplished here. It’s a great momentum-builder for our program.”
Njoo was the driving force behind the victory, finishing with 21 points, each long-range bomb another nail in the Brodhead coffin.
Perhaps her biggest shot came with 8:10 to play. The Cardinals had trimmed a 15-point Turner lead down to just five when Marlee Young grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked it to Njoo, who restored order, and the lead back to eight.
”We talked a lot about Njoo at halftime, about how we had to get a hand in her face,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “Evidently I need to be more clear about what that meant. Hats off to her, though. She shot the ball incredibly well.”
Njoo, who came one trey short of her career-best mark of seven, said the ball came to her in a good spot time after time.
“The way I look at it is, I just did my job,” Njoo said. “I’m not shocked or anything by it. Earlier in my career, I would force up a lot of shots, but now I’m doing a much better job of taking only good looks.”
Olivia Tinder added 10 points and the Trojans played terrific team defense as well.
The Cardinals (5-4 in RVC, 8-4 overall), who trailed 25-16 at halftime, had their last lead at 6-5. Brodhead was led by Carissa Purdue and Abbie Dix, each of whom finished with 16 points.
The Trojans will host first-place Evansville Friday night, while the Cardinals will travel to Edgerton.
TURNER 52, BRODHEAD 47Turner (52)—Fitzgerald 1-0-2, Young 3-0-6, Windsor 2-0-4, Klossner 1-0-3, Njoo 7-1-21, Tinder 2-6-10, Wilson 1-1-4, Hasse 1-0-2. Totals: 18-8-52.
Brodhead (47)—Purdue 4-8-16, Kail 1-0-2, Kammerer 1-2-4, Moe 4-0-9, Dix 6-4-16. Totals: 16-14-47.
Beloit Turner 25 27—52
Brodhead 15 31—47
3-point goals—Turner 8 (Njoo 6, Klossner, Wilson), Brodhead 1 (Moe). Free throws missed—Turner 3, Brodhead 1. Total fouls—Turner 14, Brodhead 17.
Edgerton 48, McFarland 45—Sylvia Fox hit four critical free throws in the final 90 seconds to complete a 23-point night and lead the Crimson Tide past visiting McFarland.
Edgerton improved to 2-7 in the Rock and 3-9 overall with the upset. The Wildcats are 5-4 in the league.
The visitors led 17-14 at halftime, but Edgerton took the lead early in the second half and held on. Fox twice hit a pair of free throws to keep the Crimson Tide up by five in the late going.
Edgerton coach Mike Schmidt said his team’s 12-of-16 shooting from the line was a critical factor.
“We also did a lot better job with our turnovers,” Schmidt said. “We took a lot better care of the ball. This was a key win for us.”
Kate Fox Gunderson added 11 points in the victory.
EDGERTON 48, MCFARLAND 45McFarland (45)—Witt, 2-0-5; Fortune, 2-0-4; Butler, 2-2-7; Kirch, 2-3-8; Lonigro, 2-0-4; Hildebrant, 4-8-17. Totals: 14-14-45.
Edgerton (48)—Rebman, 1-0-2; Danks, 1-0-2; Fox Gunderson, 3-5-11; Schuman, 1-0-3; Fox, 8-4-23; Rusch, 1-2-5; Radtke, 1-0-2. Totals: 16-12-48.
McFarland 17 28—45
Edgerton 14 34—48
3-point goals—M 4 (Witt, Butler, Kirch, Hildebrant), E 4 (Schuman, Fox 3). Free throws missed—M 5, E 4. Total fouls—M 19, E 13. Fouled out—Witt, Rebman.
Evansville 49, Big Foot 34—The visiting Blue Devils outscored the Chiefs 34-19 after the teams were tied at halftime.
Evansville got 18 points from Josey Rinehart and 15 from Paige Banks to remain alone atop the RVC standings.
Reagan Courier scored a dozen for Big Foot.
EVANSVILLE 49, BIG FOOT 34Evansville (49)—Hinkle 0-1-1, Rinehart 5-8-18, Fillner 1-0-2, Sendelbach 1-1-3, Acker 0-3-3, Eftemoff 3-1-7, Banks 4-7-15. Totals: 14-21-49.
Big Foot (34)—Peterson 2-0-4, Courier 5-2-12, Vandebogart 1-0-2, V. Larson 0-1-1, L. Larson 3-0-8, Paulsen 1-3-5, Tracy 1-0-2. Totals: 13-6-34.
Evansville 15 34—49
Walworth Big Foot 15 19—35
3-point goals—E 0, BF 2 (L. Larson 2). Free throws missed—E 11, BF 12. Total fouls—E 15, BF 22. Fouled out—Courier, Vandebogart.
Clinton 55, Whitewater 43—Olivia Roehl scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a home win and keep them in second place, a game behind Evansville.
Liz Kalk added 11 points for Clinton, which led by five at halftime.
Kacie Carollo made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 19 points for the Whippets, who fell to 5-4 in league play.
CLINTON 55, WHITEWATER 43Whitewater (43)—Skindingsrud 0-1-1, Grosinske 1-5-7, Carollo 8-0-19, Laue 3-3-9, Schumacher 1-0-3, Zimdars 1-0-2, Linos 1-0-2. Totals: 15-9-43.
Clinton (55)—E. Teubert 4-0-8, F. Teubert 1-0-2, Kalk 5-0-11, Nortier 4-0-8, Welte 0-2-2, Ciochon 2-0-4, Roehl 9-2-20. Totals: 25-4-55.
Whitewater 18 25—43
Clinton 23 32—55
3-point goals—W 4 (Carollo 3, Schumacher), C 1 (Kalk). Free throws missed—W 3, C 7. Total fouls—W 14, C 13.
Jefferson 64, East Troy 31—Ayianna Johnson scored 17 points and the Eagles outscored the Trojans 30-8 in the first half.
Badger South
Milton 77, Wilmot 54—Alex Rodenberg scored 12 points in each half for a game-high 24 to lead the Red Hawks to an easy nonconference victory over visiting Wilmot.
Seven Milton (4-9) players scored in the first half when the Red Hawks built a 40-22 lead.
Rodenberg had four of Milton’s eight 3-pointers.
Abbie Campion scored 13 points, Julia Jaecks had 12 and Shelby Mack-Honold had 10. All 10 Red Hawks who played scored.
“It was a good team win,” Milton assistant coach Jeremy Jensen said. “Wilmot likes to push the ball. It was nice to beat a team at their own game.”
MILTON 77, WILMOT 54Wilmot (54)—Hickey, 3-0-8; Johnson, 6-2-18; Parisi, 4-1-9; Leber, 3-0-6; Horton, 2-0-5; Brown, 4-0-8. Totals: 22-3-54.
Milton (77)—Hanuska, 1-0-2; Mack-Honold, 4-1-10; Jaecks, 4-3-12; Weberpal, 2-0-4; Steinke, 1-0-2; Ferguson, 1-0-2; Quade, 0-3-3; Radke, 2-0-5; Campion, 5-2-13; Rodenberg, 8-4-24. Totals: 28-18-77.
Wilmot 22 32—54
Milton 40 37—77
3-point goals—W 7 (Hickey 2, Johnson 4, Horton), M 8 (Mack-Honold, Jaecks, Radke, Campion, Rodenberg 4). Free throws missed—W 9, M 4. Total fouls—W 19, M 18.
Nonconference
Delavan-Darien 38, Indian Trail 37—The Comets built a 15-point lead by halftime and then hung on for their fourth win of the season.
McKenna Williams had a double-double at the break and finished with a game-high 22 points for Delavan-Darien.
Kenosha Indian Trail turned the ball over with less than 10 seconds left. After the Comets missed a free throw, they had a foul to give and used it with 1.8 seconds left. Indian Trail’s last-ditch 3-pointer was no good.
“The first half was probably the best half of basketball we’ve played,” Comets coach Marty Speth said. “We made good passes and didn’t turn it over.”
DELAVAN-DARIEN 38, INDIAN TRAIL 37
Indian Trail (37)—Cornell 3-0-6, Winslow 2-3-8, Parmentier 2-0-4, Stouffer 1-0-2, Jacobson 4-0-8, LaLonde 1-1-3, Johnson 2-2-6. Totals: 15-6-37.
Delavan-Darien (38)—Speth 2-1-6, Timmerman 1-2-4, Crull 2-0-4, Gonzalez 1-0-2, Williams 6-9-22. Totals: 12-12-38.
Kenosha Indian Trail 12 25—37
Delavan-Darien 27 11—38
3-point goals—KIT 1 (Winslow), DD 2 (Speth, Williiams). Free throws missed—KIT 7, DD 5. Total fouls—KIT 17, DD 15. Fouled out—Kozel (IT).
Elkhorn 68, Waukesha North 51—Haley Remington poured in 36 points and the visiting Elks built a 15-point lead by halftime.
Dillon Ivey added 15 points for Elkhorn, which won its fifth straight to improve to 8-4.
ELKHORN 68, WAUKESHA NORTH 51Elkhorn (68)—Olson 1-0-2, Hunter 2-1-5, Remington 13-7-36, Brooks 2-0-4, D. Ivey 5-4-15, Giochowski 1-0-2, M. Ivey 2-0-4. Totals: 26-12-68.
Waukesha North (51)—Deleon 0-2-2, Osborn 8-0-17, Blagdon 1-0-3, Sweet 2-0-6, Fink 1-0-3, Demerath 2-0-4, McIntyre 5-1-11, Haeg 1-1-3, Saloda 1-0-2. Totals: 21-4-51.
Elkhorn 37 31—68
Waukesha North 22 29—51
3-point goals—E 4 (Remington 3, D. Ivey), WN 5 (Sweet 2, Osborn, Blagdorn, Fink). Free throws missed—E 8, WN 1. Total fouls—E 9, WN 16. Fouled out—Deleon.