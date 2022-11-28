Milton had trouble slowing down Mount Horeb’s Ella Fager in a 65-50 nonconference loss on Tuesday.
The junior forward scored 17 points for the Vikings in the Badger Conference matchup.
The Red Hawks (0-2) kept the game close in the first half, trailing 28-24 at the break, but the Vikings’ offense reached another gear afterward, scoring 37 second-half points.
Lauren Kojo led Milton in scoring with 14 points, including six free throw makes. Tressa Shaw was close behind with 13.
“We played with them and kept it close in the first half with our intensity in defense and pushing the ball up court,” said Milton coach Stacy Skemp. “In the second half, our defensive intensity diminished and so did our fast breaks. They shot well in the second half and every run we had they answered.”
The Red Hawks will travel to Waterford today for their next game.
MOUNT HOREB 65, MILTON 50
Mount Horeb (65)—Mathews 1-3-6, Post 3-1-7, Klevin 2-0-4, Fager 6-4-17, Thompson 4-4-12, Monroe 5-0-10, Johnson 3-1-6. Totals 24-13-65.
Milton (50)—Kilen 2-3-8, Shaw 6-1-13, Olson 2-1-6, Morehart 0-1-1, Wolf 4-0-8, Kojo 4-6-14. Totals 18-12-50.
Halftime—Mount Horeb 28, Milton 24. 3-point goals—Mount Horeb 4 (Mathews, Fager, Johnson 2), Milton 2 (Kilen, Olson). Missed free throws—Mount Horeb 11, Milton 5. Team fouls—Mount Horeb 19, Milton 19.
Whitewater 47, Big Foot 38—The Whippets picked up their first win of the season in a Rock Valley Conference game against the Chiefs last Tuesday.
Danielle DePorter (10 points) and Calli Grosinske (nine) led Whitewater (1-2, 1-1 Rock Valley) on offense. With a 18-13 lead at halftime, the Whippets found their groove in the second half as the team scored 29 points.
Big Foot (0-2, 0-2) was led by Addie Larson and Sydney Wilson, who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
WHITEWATER 47, BIG FOOT 38
Whitewater (47)—Z. Kohl 1-0-2, D. DePorter 4-0-10, F. Krahn 1-0-2, C. Kopecky 3-0-7, K. Kilar 2-4-8, C. Grosinske 3-3-9, S. Garcia 1-0-2, M. Navejas 1-1-3, A. Martin 2-0-4. Totals 16-8-47.
Big Foot (38)—M. Gonzalez 3-0-6, E. Harvey 2-0-4, L. Lueck 0-1-1, A. Larson 3-7-13, M. Anderson 1-0-2, S. Wilson 3-6-12. Totals 12-14-38.
Halftime—Whitewater 18, Big Foot 13. 3-point goals—Whitewater 3 (DePorter 2, Kopecky), Big Foot 0. Missed free throws—Whitewater 10, Big Foot 19. Team fouls—Whitewater 19, Big Foot 23.
Edgerton 70, Clinton 51—Jillian Scharlau and Sylvia Fox led the Crimson Tide to their first conference win of the season Tuesday against the Cougars. Each scored 15 points in the win.
As a team, Edgerton (2-1, 1-1) made six 3-point shots in the contest.
For Clinton (2-1, 1-1), Neleah Bobolz scored 18 points and Tiana Roehl scored 14. Clinton also hit six 3-pointers.
EDGERTON 70, CLINTON 51
Edgerton (70)—Rebman 3-0-9, Langer 5-1-11, Scharlau 5-3-15, Bowen 2-0-5, Callmer 1-2-4, Shaw 3-1-7, Fox 5-5-15, Rusch 2-0-4. Totals 26-12-70.
Clinton (51)—Wellaitz 1-2-4, Hushieere 0-2-2, Nortier 1-5-8, Bobolz 6-1-18, Roehl 3-8-14, Shinkus 0-5-5. 11-23-51.
Halftime—Edgerton 42, Clinton 16. 3-point goals—Edgerton 6 (Rebman 3, Scharlau 2, Bowen), Clinton 6 (Nortier, Bobolz 5). Missed free throws—Edgerton 13, Clinton 12. Team fouls—Edgerton 25, Clinton 20.