01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

Make it back-to-back road wins on back-to-back nights for the Milton girls basketball team.

Holly Morehart led the Red Hawks with 19 points, and Nayeli Kilen scored 17 of her own to lift Milton (6-14, 2-9 Badger East) past Clinton 72-53 in a nonconference game Tuesday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you