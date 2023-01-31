Clinton (53)—Wellnitz 1-0-2, Hushieere 1-0-2, Mueller 1-0-2, Nortier 13-2-30, Bobolz 5-2-12, J. Shinkus 1-3-5. Totals 22-7-53.
Halftime—M 32-20. 3-point goals—M 7 (Kilen 3, Morehart 3, Olson), C 2 (Nortier 2). Missed free throws—M 5, C 12. Total fouls—M 19, C 13. Fouled out—Mueller (C).
Pecatonica 59, Evansville 56—The Division 5 Vikings erased a 17-point halftime deficit to upset the Blue Devils on Tuesday night.
Four of the five who played in the game for Pecatonica (5-11, 2-5 Six Rivers East) scored in double figures, led by Chloe Schraepfer’s 24 points.
Maria Messling was the top scorer for Evansville (11-8, 9-4 Rock Valley) with 23 points. The Blue Devils mustered just six field goals in the second half as they were outscored 39-19 in the final 18 minutes.
PECATONICA 59, EVANSVILLE 56
Pecatonica (59)—Schraepfer 8-5-24, L. Tisch 1-0-2, A. Tisch 5-0-13, Peterson 4-2-10, Hendedem 5-0-10. Totals 23-7-59.
Halftime—E 37-20. 3-point goals—P 6 (Schraepfer 3, A. Tisch 3), E 6 (Brandenburg 3, Maves, Messling, Dobbs). Missed free throws—P 3, E 0. Total fouls—P 12, E 14.
Delavan-Darien 50, Lake Geneva Badger 45—No further information provided. The Comets improved to 10-7 overall and 4-5 in Southern Lakes play. The Badgers dropped to 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the Southern Lakes.
Delavan-Darien will travel to Wilmot for its next game at 7 p.m. Friday, while Badger hosts Union Grove at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Broncos are 17-1 overall and 10-0 in conference games.
Elkhorn 55, Westosha Central 49—No further information provided. Elkhorn moved its record to 14-7 overall and 6-5 in Southern Lakes play. The Elks’ next game is at Waterford at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Brodhead 65, Marshall 45—No further information provided. Brodhead improved to 12-6 overall.
