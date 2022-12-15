FORT ATKINSON—Junior guard Holly Morehart hit a crucial 3-pointer with under a minute remaining and Milton held off Fort Atkinson 49-46 in a Badger East girls basketball game at Fort Atkinson High School on Thursday. It was Milton’s first win of the season.
The Blackhawks (3-6) used a 13-4 run to close the first half and led 25-22 at the break. The Red Hawks (1-6) opened up a 40-36 lead before baskets by Fort senior guard Elly Kohl and senior wing Kaitlyn Burke made it 40-all with four minutes left.
Blackhawks sophomore center Ashlie Riley fed Burke for a bucket several minutes later as Fort closed to within 43-42.
After each side had three consecutive empty trips, Milton converted down low to gain a three-point edge. Burke answered on the other end with a basket, cutting the Fort margin to 46-44.
Morehart nailed a 3 from the wing with 50 seconds remaining. After the Red Hawks’ 3, Riley converted a putback before Morehart missed a pair of free throws to leave the door ajar for Fort, which called timeout with 15 seconds left but then committed a turnover in the halfcourt. After freshman guard Nayeli Kilen split a pair at the line, Fort did not get a look at a tying 3-pointer up in time before the horn sounded.
Milton, which was led by Tressa Shaw’s 13 points, wrangled momentum away from Fort to open the second period.
“(It’s) awesome,” said Milton coach Stacy Skemp about the first win of the season. “It was a complete team win. We overcame some big foul trouble and everyone had a huge impact on the outcome of the game.”
The Red Hawks will travel to Janesville Parker on Tuesday.
MILTON 49, FORT ATKINSON 46
Milton (49)—Kilen 2-3-9, Krueger 1-0-3, Shaw 4-5-13, Morehart 4-1-12, Schuetz 1-4-6, Kojo 2-2-6. Totals 16-15-49.
Fort (46)—Riley 3-6-12, Baldry 2-0-5, Burke 5-4-14, Christiansen 1-3-5, Kohl 2-4-8, Worden 1-0-2. Totals 14-17-46.
Halftime—Fort 25, Milton 22. 3-point goals—Milton 6 (Kilen 2, Krueger, Morehart 3), Fort 1 (Baldry). Missed free throws—Milton 15, Fort 5. Team fouls—Milton 19, Fort 22.
Edgerton 70, Whitewater 26—The Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-1), the No. 10 team in the state in Division 3 according to WisSports.net, raced past the Whippets (3-6, 2-4) Thursday night.
Shannon Rusch led the way for Edgerton on the road, scoring 16 points to lead all scorers. Sylvia Fox and Gracee Langer both had 12 points. The Crimson Tide made nine 3-point shots, including three each from Fox and Marti Rebman.
“Our defense held up for the first part of the first half, keeping the score within reach,” said Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens. “But our outside shots didn’t fall and Edgerton connected on their 3’s to pull away leading 13-39 going into halftime.”
Kindyl Kilar and Calli Grosinske led the way for Whitewater with seven points each.
EDGERTON 70, WHITEWATER 26
Edgerton (70)—Rebman 3-0-9, Langer 6-0-12, Scharlau 2-1-6, Bowen 2-0-5, Callmer 0-2-2, Shaw 3-0-6, Fox 4-2-12, Rusch 7-1-16, Osborne 1-0-2. Totals 27-6-70.
Whitewater (26)—Kohl 2-0-4, DePorter 1-0-2, Kilar 3-0-7, Grosinske 3-1-7, Amundson 0-3-3, Gillette 0-1-1, Navejas 1-0-2. Totals 10-5-26.
Halftime—E 39, W 13. 3-point goals—E 9 (Fox 3, Rebman 3, Scharlau, Bowen, Rusch), W 1 (Kilar). Missed free throws—E 4, W 3. Total fouls—E 9, W 11.
McFarland 90, Clinton 28—Teagan Mallegni scored 22 of her game-high 24 points in the first half while Spartans teammate Ava Dean had 17 of her 23 before the break in a rout of the Cougars. McFarland improved to 8-1 and 5-1.
Jayden Nortier led Clinton (2-4, 3-4) with 10 points. The Cougars return to action in a home game against Big Foot at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MCFARLAND 90, CLINTON 28
Clinton (28)—Wellnitz 1-0-2, Hahn 1-1-4, Mueller 0-1-1, Nortier 4-1-10, Bell 0-1-1, Roehl 3-1-7, Shinkus 2-0-4. Totals 11-5-28.
McFarland (90)—H. Kirch 1-2-4, A. Kirch 6-1-13, B. Kirch 2-0-4, Charbonneau 1-0-2, Freeman 2-0-5, Testolin 3-2-9, Smith 1-0-3, Wagner 1-0-3, Dean 10-3-23, Mallegni 10-0-24. Totals 37-8-90.
Halftime—M 60, C 16. 3-point goals—M 8 (Mallegni 4, Freeman, Testolin, Smith, Wagner), C 1 (Nortier). Missed free throws—M 5, C 12. Total fouls—M 19, C 12. Fouled out—Smith (M)
Jefferson 64, Beloit Turner 51—Jefferson coasted against Turner on Thursday, amassing a 44-13 halftime lead in its victory.
Turner struggled to defend the perimeter as Jefferson (3-4, 3-3) nailed eight 3-points shots in the contest. At the free throw line, Turner (1-5, 3-6) missed 15 shot attempts.
Nadilee Fernandez and Mariya Babilus led the Trojans in scoring with 12 apiece. Both players hit two 3-point baskets.
Turner will play McFarland at home on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 64, BELOIT TURNER 51
Jefferson (64)—Mengel 1-2-5, Kaus 1-1-4, Johnson 9-3-21, Krause 1-0-3, Dotson 2-1-5, Lenz 1-1-4, Hesse 4-3-13, Enke 4-1-9. Totals 23-12-64.
Turner (51)—Segerstrom 4-0-9, Combs 0-5-5, Moore 1-2-5, Fernandez 4-2-12, Kramer 1-0-2, Babilus 5-0-12, Hodges 1-4-6. Totals 16-13-51.
Halftime—J 44, BT 13. 3-point goals—J 8 (Hesse 2, Enke 2, Lenz, Krause, Kaus, Mengel), BT 6 (Fernandez 2, Babilus 2, Segerstrom, Combs). Missed free throws—J 4, BT 15. Total fouls—J 25, BT 20.