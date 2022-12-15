JVG_221216_GBBRND01
Milton senior guard Paityn Olson (11) and sophomore guard Olivia Schuetz (32) defend a shot in the lane by Fort Atkinson sophomore center Ashlie Riley during the first half of Thursday’s Badger East girls basketball game in Fort Atkinson. The Red Hawks won 49-46 for their first victory.

 Nate Gilbert/Adams Publishing Group

FORT ATKINSON—Junior guard Holly Morehart hit a crucial 3-pointer with under a minute remaining and Milton held off Fort Atkinson 49-46 in a Badger East girls basketball game at Fort Atkinson High School on Thursday. It was Milton’s first win of the season.

The Blackhawks (3-6) used a 13-4 run to close the first half and led 25-22 at the break. The Red Hawks (1-6) opened up a 40-36 lead before baskets by Fort senior guard Elly Kohl and senior wing Kaitlyn Burke made it 40-all with four minutes left.

