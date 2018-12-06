With a little more than eight minutes left Thursday night, the McFarland girls basketball team was losing in a Rock Valley Conference clash with visiting Brodhead.
A 20-4 run for the Spartans in those final eight minutes changed the outcome and gave McFarland a 55-42 win.
Senior Ashley East led McFarland (3-3) with 15 points, and junior Lindsey Lonigro added a trio of 3-pointers.
Brodhead freshman Madisyn Kail led her team with 12 points as the Cardinals fell to 4-3.
MCFARLAND 55, BRODHEAD 42
Brodhead (42)—Purdue 3-2-8; Kail 4-4-12; Tresemer 0-1-1; Moe 3-2-9; Kleeman 1-0-3; A. Oliver 2-3-7; Lawrence 1-0-2. Totals: 14-12-42.
McFarland (55)—Taylor 1-0-2; DeMuth 1-1-3; East 6-2-15; Butler 5-0-11; Lonigro 3-1-10; Gilbertson 4-0-8; Hildebrandt 0-3-3; Fortune 0-3-3. Totals: 20-10-55.
Brodhead 25 17—42
McFarland 25 30—55
3-point goals—Brodhead 2 (Moe, Kleeman), McFarland 5 (Lonigro 3, Butler 1, East 1). Free throws missed—Brodhead 16, McFarland 7. Total fouls—Brodhead 19, McFarland 23.
Evansville 50, Edgerton 29—The visiting Blue Devils (2-5) held Edgerton (0-7) to just 10 points in the first half.
Edgerton senior Morgan Demrow paced all scorers with 12 points.
Evansville’s Paige Banks led her team with nine.
EVANSVILLE 50, EDGERTON 29
Evansville (50)—Rinehart 2-1-5; Hazard 0-2-2; Sendlebach 0-5-5; Baumberger 4-0-8; Eftemoff 2-0-4; Wagner 3-0-6; Acker 0-2-2; Tofte 2-0-4; Banks 3-2-9. Bush 2-0- 5. Totals: 18-12-50.
Edgerton (29)—Rebman 1-2-4; Demrow 2-8-12; Fox Gunderson 2-1-6; Cleveland 1-0-3; Zeimet 1-2-4. Totals: 7-13-29.
Evansville 28 22—50
Edgerton 10 19—29
3-point goals—Evansville 2 (Banks, Bush) Edgerton 2 (Fox Gunderson, Cleveleand). Free throws missed—Evansville 5, Edgerton 5. Total fouls—Evansville 18, Edgerton 14.
Big Foot 57, Turner 40—Reagan Courier had 26 points as the visiting Chiefs (3-4) outlasted Turner.
Big Foot trailed by a point at halftime before pulling away. Courier had 16 of her points after the break.
Olivia Tinder led the Trojans (5-1) with 15 points, and Jen Njoo added 14.
BIG FOOT 57, TURNER 40
Big Foot (57)—Peterson 1-5-7; Courier 9-7-26; Van DeBogart 1-2-4; V. Larson 1-0-2; L. Larson 3-1-7; Paulsen 2-3-7; Chisamore 1-0-2; Foster 1-0-2. Totals: 19-18-57.
Turner (40)—Fowler 1-0-2; Young 1-0-2; Windsor 1-2-4; Njoo 5-0-14; Tinder 5-4-15; Gaziano 1-1-3. Totals: 14-7-40.
Big Foot 23 34—57
Turner 24 16—40
3-point goals—Big Foot 1 (Courier), Turner 5 (Njoo 4, Tinder 1). Free throws missed—Big Foot 15, Turner 6. Total fouls—Big foot 15, Turner 24.
Jefferson 51, Clinton 44—Olivia Ganser and Ainsley Howard combined for 41 points as the host Eagles came from behind to win.
Jefferson trailed by four at the break but outscored the Cougars 35-24 from there.
Ganser finished with 26 points, while Howard had 15.
JEFFERSON 51, CLINTON 44
Clinton (44)—Kalk 0-3-3, Welte 1-5-7, Ciochon 3-2-8, Mullooly 1-0-2, Roehl 4-0-8, Kemp 3-2-8, Pope 1-0-2, Teubert 0-1-1. Totals: 14-16-44.
Jefferson (51)—Ganser 8-9-26, Howard 3-7-15, Peterson 0-2-2, Neitzel 1-1-3, Peterson 1-3-5. Totals: 13-22-60.
Clinton 20 24—44
Jefferson 16 35—51
3-point goals—C 0, J 3 (Howard 2, Ganser). Free throws missed—C 12, J 7. Total fouls—C 23, J 25. Fouled out—Kalk, Ciochon, Howard, Neitzel.
Southern Lakes
Elkhorn 54, Westosha Central 38—The Elks improved to 6-0 this season thanks to three players scoring in double digits. Junior Maddie Ivey led the way with 14.
Elkhorn held the home team to just 10 points in the first half.
Westosha Central got 10 points from Ellie Witt but fell to 0-6.
ELKHORN 54, WESTOSHA 38
Elkhorn (54)—Rand 3-0-6; Schneider 0-1-1; Remington 4-0-8; Christensen 3-5-12; Ebhardt 0-1-1; Grochowski 3-6-12; Ivey 6-2-14. Totals: 19-15-54.
Westosha Central (38)—Ellie Witt 5-0-10; Megan Witt 1-0-2; Backus 4-0-9; Adams 2-1-6; Anderson 1-2-4. Totals: 13-3-31
Elkhorn 30 24—54
Westosha Central 10 28—38
3-point goals—Elkhorn 1 (Christensen), Westosha Central 2 (Backus, Adams). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 10, Westosha Central 3. Total fouls—Elkhorn 13, Westosha Central 20.
