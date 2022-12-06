Two double-digit scorers were better than one for McFarland against visiting Brodhead on Tuesday night.
Teagan Mallegni had 18 points for the hosting Spartans (6-1 overall, 3-1 Rock Valley Conference), and Adrienne Kirch scored 15 to hand the Cardinals (4-1, 3-1) a 67-58 defeat, their first Rock Valley Conference loss since Jan. 21, 2021.
Abbie Dix scored 33 for Brodhead, but the team’s next leading scorer had just nine points. McFarland also enjoyed big advantages from the most efficient place to score on the floor: 3-point range and the free-throw line.
The Spartans made eight 3-pointers to Brodhead’s two and outscored the Cardinals 15-6 from the stripe.
Brodhead will have a chance to get back in the win column when Big Foot visits at 7 p.m. Friday. McFarland is set to travel to Evansville that night for its next contest.
MCFARLAND 67, BRODHEAD 58
Brodhead (58)—Dahl 4-1-9, Kammerer 2-0-5, Schooff 2-0-4, Hoesly 3-1-2, Dix 14-4-33. Totals 25-6-58.
McFarland (67)—A. Kirch 5-3-15, B. Kirch 3-2-9, Freeman 2-2-7, Testolin 1-1-4, Smith 1-0-2, Feldner 1-0-3, Dean 4-1-9, Mallegni 5-6-18. Totals 22-15-67.
Halftime—McFarland 29, Brodhead 24. 3-point goals B 2 (Kammerer, Dix), Mc 8 (A. Kirch 2, Mallegni 2, B. Kirch, Freeman, Testolin, Feldner). Missed free throws—B 9, Mc 17. Total fouls—B 17, Mc 19. Fouled out—Kammerer (B), Dean (Mc).
Beloit Turner 60, Whitewater 52—Whistles abounded in the Trojans’ home gym, where the hosts made 25 of their 44 free-throw attempts to beat the Whippets, who went 16 of 34 from the line. The teams combined for 56 total fouls.
Three players fouled out for Turner (2-4, 1-3), including leading scorer Nadilee Fernandez, who had 18 points. Mariya Babilius backed her up with 12 points of her own, 10 coming on free throws.
Katie Gillette had 13 points to lead Whitewater (1-5, 1-3) while Danielle DePorter and Mayte Navejas each contributed 12. Navejas also fouled out.
“The Whippets connected a a series of breaks to the rim and some kick outs for a couple 3-point shots to give an 11 point lead, 32-21, with 12 and half minutes left in the game,” said Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens. “Being in foul trouble throughout the game, our defense shut down and Turner took over on offense going on a 21 point scoring run. We battled until the end, but could not overcome the deficit losing by eight.”
The Trojans are schedule to travel to Clinton on Friday night for a 7 p.m. game, while Whitewater has a road game at Jefferson at the same time.
BELOIT TURNER 60, WHITEWATER 52
Whitewater (52)—DePorter 4-2-12, Kopecky 2-0-5, Kilar 1-0-3, Grosinske 2-2-7, Gillette 2-9-13, Navejas 4-3-12. Totals 15-16-52.
Turner (60)—Murphy 0-1-1, Segerstrom 3-2-8, Combs 2-4-8, Moore 0-1-1, Fernandez 6-3-18, Kramer 1-0-2, Pozzani 1-2-4, Babilius 1-10-12, Hodges 2-2-6. Totals 16-25-60.
Halftime—Whitewater 20, Turner 18. 3-point goals—W 6 (DePorter 2, Kopecky, Kilar, Grosinske, Navejas), T 3 (Fernandez 3). Missed free throws—W 18, T 19. Total fouls—W 31, T 25. Fouled out—Navejas (W), Segerstrom (T), Fernandez (T), Hodges (T).
Evansville 44, Clinton 33—After going into the halftime break tied at 22, the Blue Devils (4-2, 3-1) limited the Cougars to just four field goals and two made free throws in the second half to pull away at Clinton High.
Ava Brandenburg scored 12 of her 23 points in the second half, including a 6-for-7 run from the free-throw line. Brooklyn Maves added eight points to her team’s winning effort.
Jayden Nortier was the only player for Clinton (2-3, 1-3) to make more than two shots from the field and finished with 15 points.
EVANSVILLE 44, CLINTON 33
Evansville (44)—Maves 2-4-8, Hermanson 2-1-5, Brandenburg 6-10-23, Vogl 3-0-6, Harnack 1-0-2. Totals 14-15-44.
Clinton (33)—Wellnitz 1-0-2, Hushieere 1-0-2, Nortier 7-1-15, Blue 1-0-3, Bell 1-0-3, Roehl 2-2-6, J. Shinkus 1-0-2. Totals 14-3-33.
Halftime—Evansville 22, Clinton 22. 3-point goals—E 1 (Brandenburg), C 2 (Blue, Bell). Free throws missed—E 7, C 7. Total fouls—E 12, C 17.
Edgerton 54, Big Foot 26—Sylvia Fox and Gracee Langer led the way for the Crimson Tide (4-1, 3-1) in Walworth with 19 and 16 points, respectively, in their win over the Chiefs.
Fox scored nearly half of her points from long range with three 3-point shots, while Langer went 8 for 8 in the first half from the free-throw line then made four 2-point baskets in the second.
Mya Gonzalez led Big Foot (1-4, 0-4) with nine points.
Edgerton’s next game will be at home at 7 p.m. Friday against East Troy.
EDGERTON 54, BIG FOOT 26
Edgerton (54)—Rebman 2-0-5, Kahl 1-0-3, Punzel 1-0-3, Langer 4-8-16, Shaw 0-2-2, Fox 8-0-19, Rusch 1-3-6. Totals 17-13-54.
Big Foot (26)—Patek 2-0-4, Gonzalez 4-1-9, Es. Harvey 0-3-3, Ed. Harvey 1-0-2, Lueck 0-1-1, Larson 3-0-6, Anderson 0-1-1. Totals 10-6-26.
Halftime—Edgerton 26, Big Foot 10. 3-point goals—E 7 (Fox 3, Rebman, Kahl, Punzel, Rusch), BF 0. Missed free throws—E 4, BF 9. Total fouls—E 17, BF 15.
Johnson Creek 38, Orfordville Parkview 34—The Vikings held a slim 18-12 advantage at halftime, but Trinity Vallo made three 3-point shots in the second half to help the Bluejays (2-3, 1-0 Trailways South) rally for a home win Tuesday night.
Vallo and Dominique Patterson each had nine points to lead their team in scoring. Camilla Hauser led Parkview (1-4, 1-2) with 10 points on the night.
JOHNSON CREEK 38, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 34
Parkview (34)—Stark 1-2-4, Anderson 3-0-6, Wiedmer 1-2-4, Mielke 2-2-7, Hauser 3-3-10, Abey 0-1-2, Klassy 1-0-2. Totals 11-10-34.
Johnson Creek (38)—Whitehouse 2-2-8, Patterson 3-3-9, Rue 3-2-8, Vallo 3-0-9, Schmidt 1-2-4. Totals 12-9-38.
Halftime—Parkview 18, Johnson Creek 12. 3-point goals—P 2 (Mielke, Hauser), JC 5 (Vallo 3, Whitehouse 2). Missed free throws—P 7, JC 7. Total fouls—P 16, JC 17. Fouled out—Mielke (P).