Two double-digit scorers were better than one for McFarland against visiting Brodhead on Tuesday night.

Teagan Mallegni had 18 points for the hosting Spartans (6-1 overall, 3-1 Rock Valley Conference), and Adrienne Kirch scored 15 to hand the Cardinals (4-1, 3-1) a 67-58 defeat, their first Rock Valley Conference loss since Jan. 21, 2021.

