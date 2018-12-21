Shelby Mack-Honold had the best offensive game of her career Friday as the Milton High girls basketball team defeated the visiting Jefferson Eagles 54-41 in a nonconference game.
The 5-foot-7 junior was averaging 7.3 points per game but erupted for 20 to lead Milton (4-5). Abbey Falk set a season high with 14 points, while Chloe Buescher added 13.
Olivia Ganser and Ainsley Howard each scored 11 points to lead Jefferson (4-5).
MILTON 54, JEFFERSON 41
Jefferson (41)—Ganser 4-3-11, Howard 3-4-11, H. Peterson 1-1-3, J. Peterson 2-3-7, Beck 3-1-7, Fox 1-0-2. Totals: 14-12-41.
Milton (54)—Mack-Honold 9-2-20, Weberpal 0-1-1, Buescher 5-3-13, Hanke 1-1-4, Campion 1-0-2, Falk 6-1-14. Totals: 22-8-54.
Jefferson 14 27—41
Milton 22 32—54
3-point goals—Jefferson 1 (Howard), Milton 2 (Hanke 1, Falk 1). Free throws missed—Jefferson 6, Milton 6. Total fouls—Jefferson 13, Milton 21.
Elkhorn 40, Fort Atkinson 36—The Elks struggled from the free-throw line but still managed to hold off the visiting Blackhawks on Friday in a nonconference game.
Elkhorn (8-2) made just 5 of 16 free throws but held an opponent under 40 points for the sixth time this season. Haley Remington (19 points) contributed almost half of the Elks’ scoring.
ELKHORN 40, FORT ATKINSON 36
Fort Atkinson (36)—Brandl 7-0-16, Belzer 1-0-2, Vander Mause 2-3-7, Schoenike 3-2-8, Trieloff 1-0-3. Totals: 14-5-38.
Elkhorn (40)—Rand 2-1-6, Remington 8-3-19, Christensen 1-0-2, Ehrhardt 2-1-5, Grochowski 2-0-4, Ivey 2-0-4. Totals: 17-5-40.
Fort Atkinson 15 21—36
Elkhorn 18 22—40
3-point goals—Fort Atkinson 3 (Brandl 2, Trieloff 1), Elkhorn 1 (Rand). Free throws missed—Fort Atkinson 1, Elkhorn 11.
