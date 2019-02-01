Lindsey Lonigro scored 20 points to lead the streaking McFarland High girls basketball team to its fourth straight win Friday.

The sophomore guard set a season high for points in the Spartans’ 67-43 Rock Valley Conference win over Big Foot.

Katie Hildebrandt (13 points) and Annalise DeMuth (12 points) also finished in double figures for the first-place Spartans (11-6, 11-2 RVC).

Reagan Courier led Big Foot (8-8, 7-6 RVC) with 12 points. The Chiefs have lost six of their last seven games since starting 7-2.

MCFARLAND 67, BIG FOOT 43

Big Foot (43)—Peterson 3-2-8, Courier 4-4-12, L. Larson 1-3-5, Paulson 2-1-5, Baxter 2-0-5, Chisamore 0-1-1, Tracy 0-1-1, Foster 3-0-6. Totals: 15-12-43.

McFarland (67)—Taylor 1-0-2, DeMuth 4-2-12, East 3-2-8, Butler 3-0-7, Lonigro 7-3-20, Brandt 0-3-3, Hildebrandt 2-9-13, Gray 0-2-2. Totals: 20-21-67.

Big Foot 21 22—43

McFarland 31 36—67

3-point goals—BF 1 (Baxter 1), McFarland 6 (Lonigro 3, DeMuth 2, Butler 1). Free throws missed—BF 15, McFarland 5. Total fouls—BF 23, McFarland 18.

Clinton 52, Turner 36—The Cougars outscored the Trojans by 13 points in the second half to pull away, avenging a December loss.

Hannah Welte totaled 12 points and nine rebounds, while Addyson Ciochon had 12 points and eight rebounds for Clinton (8-9, 5-8 RVC). Liz Kalk had nine points and 10 assists.

Olivia Tinder led Turner (8-9, 6-7 RVC) with 12 points. Jenn Njoo, who burned Clinton for 20 points in Turner’s 59-51 win Dec. 11, was held to 10 points.

CLINTON 52, TURNER 36

Turner (36)—Fitzgerald 2-1-5, Fowler 1-0-3, Young 1-1-4, Njoo 2-5-10, Tinder 1-9-12, Gaziano 1-0-2. Totals: 8-16-36.

Clinton (52)—Kalk 3-3-9, Welte 3-4-12, Pope 0-2-2, Ciochon 6-0-12, E. Teubert 3-1-8, Roehl 3-1-7, Kemp 1-0-2. Totals: 19-11-52.

Turner 11 25—36

Clinton 14 38—52

3-point goals—Turner 4 (Fowler 1, Young 1, Njoo 1, Tinder 1), Clinton 3 (Welte 2, E. Teubert 1). Free throws missed—Turner 11, Clinton 4. Total fouls—Turner 16, Clinton 18. Fouled out—Puleo.

Brodhead 44, Edgerton 28—The Cardinals went to the free-throw line often in a Rock Valley Conference win over the Crimson Tide.

Kiarra Moe carried Brodhead’s offense with 20 points. The Cardinals (9-7, 6-7 RVC) made 27 of their 40 free-throw attempts.

Edgerton (1-16, 0-14 RVC), meanwhile, had more players foul out (4) than score (3). Morgan Demrow led the Tide with 14 points, while Cassidy Danks added 10.

BRODHEAD 44, EDGERTON 28

Brodhead (44)—Purdue 1-1-3, O. Oliver 0-1-1, Kail 1-4-6, Tresemer 1-2-4, Moe 4-9-20, Kleeman 1-0-2, A. Oliver 0-8-8. Totals: 8-27-44.

Edgerton (28)—Demrow 6-2-14, Fox-Gunderson 1-2-4, Danks 5-0-10. Totals: 12-2-28.

Brodhead 14 30—44

Edgerton 8 20—28

3-point goals—Brodhead 3 (Moe 3), Edgerton 0. Free throws missed—Brodhead 13, Edgerton 8. Total fouls—Brodhead 16, Edgerton 20. Fouled out—Stamm, Demrow, Danks, Schuman.

East Troy 52, Jefferson 43—The Trojans (12-5, 9-4 RVC) downed the visiting Eagles (7-9, 5-8) thanks to 20 points from Grace Lomen.

Olivia Ganser led Jefferson with 19 points.

EAST TROY 52, JEFFERSON 43

Jefferson (43)—Ganser 7-5-19; Howard 1-0-2; S. Peterson 3-0-7; Neitzel 2-1-6; J. Peterson 3-0-6; Beck 1-1-3. Totals: 17-7-43.

East Troy (52)—Rice 3-1-10; Moker 3-2-9; Aleckson 1-2-5; A. Lomen 1-0-3; Scurek 1-1-3; Golabowski 1-0-2; G. Lomen 5-9-20. Totals: 15-15-52.

Jefferson 21 22—43

East Troy 32 20—52

3-point goals—East Troy 7 (Rice 3, Moker 1, Aleckson 1, A. Lomen 1, G. Lomen 1), Jefferson 2 (Peterson 1, Neitzel 1). Free throws missed—East Troy 12, Jefferson 13. Total fouls—East Troy 23, Jefferson 25.

Southern Lakes

Badger 46, Elkhorn 33—Macie Todd scored 14 points to lead the Badgers, who won their third straight game.

Badger (13-5, 8-2 SLC) remains in a second-place tie in the Southern Lakes with Wilmot.

Elkhorn (11-6, 4-6 SLC) was held under 40 points for the second straight game. Haley Remington led the Elks with 16 points.

BADGER 46, ELKHORN 33

Elkhorn (33)—Rand 0-1-1, DeVries 1-0-2, Remington 5-6-16, Christensen 1-1-3, Ehrhardt 3-2-8, Grochowski 0-1-1, M. Ivey 1-0-2. Totals: 11-11-33.

Badger (46)—Todd 5-2-14, Welch 2-6-10, Sproul 2-0-6, Johnston 1-2-4, Wieseman 1-0-2, Schulz 1-0-3, Moss 2-3-7. Totals: 14-13-46.

Elkhorn 17 16—33

Badger 22 24—46

3-point goals—Elkhorn 0, Badger 5 (Todd 2, Sproul 2, Schulz 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 9, Badger 2. Total fouls—Elkhorn 14, Badger 21.

Delavan-Darien 47, Westosha Central 45—The Comets nearly let a nine-point second half lead slip away, but they hung on to beat the visiting Falcons and end a four-game losing streak.

Kailea Timmerman tied her career high by scoring 19 points to lead Delavan-Darien (5-12, 3-7 SLC). Annyce Peralta added 10 points.

Westosha Central (2-16 overall) fell to 1-9 in Southern Lakes games.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 47, WESTOSHA 45

Westosha (45)—Witt 3-0-6, Wermeling 3-0-6, Backus 3-0-6, Adams 6-1-13, Reynolds 1-0-2, K. Anderson 3-0-6, G. Anderson 1-0-2, Frahm 2-0-4. Totals: 22-1-45.

Delavan-Darien (47)—Speth 3-0-7, Timmerman 7-2-19, Peralta 4-1-10, Gonzalez 1-0-2, Anderson 0-1-1, Williams 4-0-8. Totals: 19-4-47.

Westosha 24 21—45

Delavan-Darien 24 23

3-point goals—Westosha 0, Delavan-Darien Speth 4 (Timmerman 3, Peralta 1). Free throws missed—Westosha 3, DD 9. Total fouls—Westosha 15, DD 10. Foul out—Witt.