Grace Lomen sank a game-winning 3-pointer with 20 seconds left as East Troy completed a late rally to edge Big Foot 57-56 on Tuesday in an early-season Rock Valley Conference game between two teams with title aspirations.
Lomen scored 17 points and Erin Rice had 13 for the Trojans, who improved to 2-0 in conference play.
Junior Reagan Courier’s 23-point effort was not enough for the Chiefs (2-1, 1-1 RVC). Big Foot missed three potential game-winning shots in the final seconds, coach Michael Dowden said.
The Chiefs led by as many as seven points in the second half. Linsday Paulson scored 13 points while Abby VanDeBogart added 10.
EAST TROY 57, BIG FOOT 56
East Troy (57)—Rice 3-5-13, Moker 3-3-9, Lindow 3-3-11, Lomen 2-1-5, Sourek 1-0-2, Lomen 7-0-17. Totals: 19-12-57.
Big Foot (56)—Peterson 3-1-7, Courier 8-4-23, VanDeBogart 5-0-10, Larson 1-0-2, Paulsen 4-5-13, Foster 0-1-1. Totals: 21-11-56.
East Troy 30 27—57
Big Foot 25 31—56
Three-point goals—ET 7 (Lomen 3, Rice 2, Lindow 2), BF 3 (Courier 3). Free throws missed—ET 8, BF 6. Total fouls—ET 17, BF 18. Fouled out—Larson.
- Clinton 70, Brodhead 50—Olivia Roehl scored 22 points and Hannah Welte added 16 to lead visiting Clinton past Brodhead.
Addyson Ciochon added 14 points as the Cougars pulled away behind Roehl’s 14 points in the second half. Clinton hit 24 of 35 free throws.
Kiarra Moe led the Cardinals with 12 points.
CLINTON 70, BRODHEAD 50
Clinton (70)—Kalk, 3-1-7; Mueller, 0-2-2; Welte, 4-6-16; Ciochon, 6-2-14; Mullooly, 0-1-1; Roehl, 7-8-22; Kemp, 3-2-8. Totals: 23-24-70.
Brodhead (50)—Purdue, 1-0-2; O. Oliver, 2-0-4; Kail, 1-0-2; Tresemer, 2-2-6; Moe, 5-0-12; Kleeman, 3-1-9; A. Oliver, 3-1-8; Lawrence, 3-1-7. Totals: 20-5-50.
Clinton 33 37—70
Brodhead 25 25—50
Three-point goals—C 2 (Welte 2), Brodhead 5 (Moe 2, Kleeman 2, A. Oliver). Free throws missed—C 11, B 7. Total fouls—C 18, B 27. Fouled out—Tresemer, Moe, Lawrence.
- McFarland 49, Edgerton 24—McFarland kept host Edgerton off balance on offense and breezed to a Rock Valley Conference victory.
Annalise DeMuth led seven Spartan scorers with 13 points. McFarland (1-2 overall) opened a 39-9 halftime lead.
Morgan Demrow led the Crimson Tide (0-2) with eight points.
MCFARLAND 49, EDGERTON 24
McFarland (49)—DeMuth, 6-1-13; East, 3-1-7; Butler, 4-1-9; Lonigro, 3-0-8; Luessman, 1-0-3; Gilbertson, 3-0-6; Gray, 1-0-3. Totals: 19-5-49.
Edgerton (24)—Demrow, 1-6-8; Fox-Gunderson, 2-3-7; Danks, 2-0-5; Zeimet, 1-0-2; Radtke, 1-0-2. Totals: 7-9-24.
McFarland 38 11—49
Edgerton 9 15—24
Three-point goals—McFarland 4 (Lonigro 2, Luessman, Gray), Edgerton 1 (Danks). Free throws missed—McFarland 11, Edgerton 11. Total fouls—McFarland 19, Edgerton 17.
- Whitewater 51, Turner 32—Abby Grosinske scored 18 points to lead the host Whippets past Turner.
WHITEWATER 51, TURNER 32
Turner (31)—Fitzgerald, 4-1-9; Fowler, 1-0-3; Young, 2-2-6; Njoo, 1-0-2; Tinder, 1-7-9; Gaziano, 1-1-3. Totals: 10-11-32.
Whitewater (51)—Beecroft, 3-1-8; Katzman, 2-0-4; Grosinske, 7-2-18; Carollo, 2-3-7; Sellnow, 1-0-2; Henneman, 2-1-5; Laue, 2-1-3; Schumacher, 1-2-4. Totals: 20-10-51.
Turner 20 12—32
Whitewater 28 23—51
Three-point goals—Turner 1 (Fowler), Whitewater 3 (Beecroft, Grosinske 2). Free throws missed—Turner 6, Whitewater 5. Total fouls—Turner 14, Whitewater 15.
- Jefferson 54, Evansville 38—Ainsley Howard scored 21 points for the Eagles.
JEFFERSON 54, EVANSVILLE 38
Jefferson (54)--Ganser 5-4-15, Howard 5-8-21, S. Peterson 2-0-4, Neitzel 1-0-2, H. Peterson 1-2-4, J. Peterson 2-0-4, Beck 1-2-4. Totals: 17-16-54.
Evansville (38)--Fillner 1-0-2, Sendelbach 1-0-2, Eftemoff 6-3-15, Wagner 3-0-6, Acker 0-2-2, Tofte 0-1-1, Banks 2-5-10. Totals: 13-11-38.
Jefferson;33;21--54
Evansville;20;18--38
Three-point goals--Jeff 4 (Howard 3, Ganser 1), Evan 1 (Banks). Free throws missed--Jeff 3, Evan 7. Total fouls--Jeff 18, Evan 17.
Badger South
- Milton 62, Fort Atkinson 50--The shots the Milton High girls basketball team missed in the first half fell in the second half, and the Red Hawks pulled away from visiting Fort Atkinson for a Badger South Conference victory Tuesday night.
Chloe Buescher and Abbie Campion each had 12 points, while Shelby Mack-Honold had 11, and Abbey Falk 10 for Milton.
Mack-Honold had nine of her points in the second half, Buescher had seven and Carly Hanke had all six of her points as the Red Hawks pulled away from a 22-all tie.
Anna Schoenike led the Blackhawks with 14 points.
Milton is 1-0 in conference and 1-1 overall.
MILTON 62, FORT ATKINSON 50
Fort Atkinson (50)—Brandl, 4-4-12; Marquart, 2-0-5; VanderMause, 3-1-8; Schoenike, 5-5-14; Staude, 4-1-11. Totals: 18-10-50.
Milton (62)—Mack-Honold, 4-3-11; Rice, 1-1-3; Weberpal, 0-2-2; Buescher, 3-6-12; Hanke, 2-1-6; Campion, 4-3-12; Rodenberg, 1-0-2; Stuckey, 2-0-4; Falk, 4-2-10. Totals: 21-17-62.
Fort Atkinson 22 28—50
Milton 22 40—62
Three-point goals—FA 4 (Marquart, VanderMause, Staude 2), Milton 2 (Hanke, Campion). Free throws missed—FA 5, M 8. Total fouls—FA 22, M 17. Fouled out—VanderMause.
Nonconference
- Woodstock North (Ill.) 57, Delavan-Darien 45—Taylor Prerost led the Thunder with 28 points—18 from the free-throw line—in a nonconference win over the Comets.
Kailea Timmerman led Delavan-Darien (1-1) with 12 points. Jasmin Speth added 10 points.
WOODSTOCK NORTH 57, DELAVAN-DARIEN 45
Woostock North (57)—Schaffter 0-2-2, Ford 1-1-4, Jones 3-0-8, Hartmann 1-3-5, Prerost 5-18-28, Czischki 0-1-1, Tillman 2-0-4, Wand 0-5-5. Totals: 12-30-57.
Delavan-Darien (45)—Speth 4-1-10, Timmerman 2-8-12, Ruesch 0-2-2, Peralta 2-0-4, Gonzalez 1-0-2, Ream 1-1-3, Anderson 0-1-1, Williams 4-3-11. Totals: 14-16-45.
Woodstock 34 23—57
Delavan 22 23—45
Three-point goals—W 3 (Ford 1, Jones 2), DD 1 (Speth). Free throws missed—W 9, DD 11. Total fouls—W 20, DD 30.
- Elkhorn 51, Palmyra-Eagle 31--The Elks built a 20-point lead in the first half en route to a nonconference win. Ryley Rand led the Elks with 13 points.
ELKHORN 51, PALMYRA-EAGLE 31
Elkhorn (51)--Rand 5-0-13, Jacobs 0-1-1, D. Ivey 1-1-3, Remington 2-2-7, Christensen 3-3-10, Ehrhardt 2-0-4, Grochowski 2-1-5, M. Ivey 1-1-3, Koss 1-2-5. Totals: 17-11-51.
Palmyra-Eagle (31)--Fredrick 1-0-2, Koutsky 2-0-5, Hammond 1-0-2, Stenbach 2-1-6, Webber 2-0-4, Mason 4-4-12. Totals: 12-5-31.
Elkhorn;35;16--51
Palmyra-Eagle;15;16--31
Three-point goals--Elkhorn 6 (Rand 3, Christensen 1, Remington 1, Koss 1), P-E 2 (Stenbach, Koutsky). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 11, P-E 4. Total fouls--Elkhorn 12, P-E 18.
