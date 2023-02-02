Jena Lenz hit the shot of the night across the Rock Valley Conference on Thursday night.
Her game-winning 3-pointer in the corner at the buzzer lifted her Jefferson Eagles past Whitewater on Thursday night for a 40-37 road victory.
With six seconds remaining, Ayianna Johnson, who scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half for Jefferson, dribbled the length of the floor and brought it down to the right block area where she was triple teamed. Johnson kicked it to Lenz, who passed it right back with time winding down. Johnson passed it back to Lenz, who hit nothing but net on the deciding basket — her only field goal of the game — at the horn.
“I’m so happy for Jena that she was able to hit that shot,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said.
Whitewater led 18-15 at the half, but the Eagles (9-11 overall, 7-7 Rock Valley) went on an 8-0 run to start the second half. The teams went back and forth from there. Trailing in the closing seconds, Danielle DePorter fought for an offensive rebound for the Whippets (5-15, 4-10), was fouled and made both free throws to tie the game at 37 before Lenz made her game-winner.
Jefferson avenged a 43-36 home loss from Dec. 9 thanks in part to stingy defense on Whitewater’s go-to players.
“Our team defense was effective against some of their top players,” Smith said. “We held their big three of Kindyl Kilar, Cali Kopecky and Calli Grosinske down.”
Whitewater’s next game is on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Edgerton.
JEFFERSON 40, WHITEWATER 37
Jefferson (40)—Mengel 1-2-4, Messmann 2-2-7, Johnson 5-10-20, Krause 1-0-2, Dobson 1-1-3, Lenz 1-1-4. Totals 11-16-40.
Whitewater (37)—DePorter 1-4-7, Kopecky 2-0-5, Kilar 0-5-5, Grosinske 1-0-2, Amundson 1-0-2, Gillette 0-4-4, Navejas 4-3-12. Totals 9-16-37.
Halftime—W 18-15. 3-point goals—J 2 (Lenz 1, Messmann 1), W 3 (Kopecky 1, Navejas 1, DePorter 1). Missed free throws—J 9, W 3. Total fouls—J 20, WW 19.
Edgerton 68, East Troy 36—Sylvia Fox had a career scoring high with 27 points to lead the Crimson Tide past the Trojans.
After scoring eight in the first half, Fox kicked into another gear offensively in the second, knocking down four of her five 3-point shots after halftime.
Shannon Rusch scored 14 for Edgerton (17-2, 12-2), the No. 3 team in the state in Division 3, according to WisSports.net.
No player scored more than eight points for East Troy (8-11, 6-8).
EDGERTON 68, EAST TROY 36
Edgerton (68)—Rebman 4-0-10, Langer 1-1-3, Scharlau 1-2-5, Bowen 3-0-7, Shaw 1-0-2, Fox 9-4-27, Rusch 4-5-14. Totals 23-12-68.
East Troy (36)—Vinney 1-0-2, L. Aleckson 0-2-2, Lindow 3-0-8, Fitch 2-1-5, Au. Cherek 1-0-2, Grimm 3-0-7, Pluess 3-0-6, J. Aleckson 2-0-4. Totals 15-3-36.
Halftime—E 27-16. 3-point goals—E 10 (Fox 5, Rebman 2, Scharlau, Bowen, Rusch), ET 3 (Lindow 2, Grimm). Missed free throws—E 9, ET 3. Total fouls—E 14, ET 19.
McFarland 78, Evansville 56—Four Spartans had at least 12 points, including the Rock Valley’s leading scorer Teagan Mallegni, to race past the Blue Devils on Thursday night in McFarland.
Mallegni led her team with 21, and she, Adrienne Kirch and Brynn Kirch each made three 3-point baskets in the win for the Spartans (17-2, 13-1).
Maria Messling of Evansville (11-9, 9-5) led all scorers with 25 points and made three 3-point baskets of her own. Jer’Novia Hermanson joined her teammate in double-digit scoring with 15 and also had a trio of 3-point makes.
The Blue Devils’ next game will be at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Big Foot.
MCFARLAND 78, EVANSVILLE 56
Evansville (56)—Maves 2-0-4, Hermanson 5-2-15, Kostrom 1-0-3, Messling 9-4-25, Dobbs 1-0-3, Brandenburg 3-0-6. Totals 21-6-56.
McFarland (78)—A. Kirch 4-2-13, B. Kirch 5-2-12, Charbonneau 1-0-2, Freeman 4-4-12, Testolin 3-0-7, Feldner 1-0-3, Dean 4-0-8, Mallegni 8-2-21. Totals 30-10-78.
Halftime—M 45-24. 3-point goals—E 8 (Hermanson 3, Messling 3, Kostroun, Dobbs), M 11 (A. Kirch 3, B. Kirch 3, Mallegni 3, Testolin, Feldner). Missed free throws—E 4, M 1. Total fouls—E 12, M 13.
Brodhead 51, Big Foot 14—No further information provided. The win moves the Cardinals to 13-6 overall and 10-4 in Rock Valley play, while the Chiefs drop to 2-18 and 0-14.
Brodhead’s next game is at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday against East Troy.
Delavan-Darien 63, Wilmot 58—No further information provided. The Comets moved to 11-7 overall and 5-5 in Southern Lakes play with the win. Their next game is at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Waterford.
- Elkhorn 50, Waterford 46—No further information provided. The win made the Elks 15-7 overall and 7-5 in the Southern Lakes, good for second in the conference. Their next game is at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 against Lake Geneva Badger.
- Orfordville Parkview at Deerfield, no report.