JEFFERSON—Senior Ayianna Johnson hit the go-ahead free throws with 7.8 seconds remaining as Jefferson’s girls basketball team beat visiting Beloit Turner 31-29 in Rock Valley play Tuesday.
Johnson used her 6-foot-3 reach to grab an offensive rebound over a Turner player and was fouled on the putback attempt. Johnson, who led all scorers with 13 points, hit both at the stripe for the final margin.
The Trojans then turned it over in the corner after inbounding on the baseline with 3.4 seconds remaining. Jefferson briefly possessed the ball before the final horn sounded.
Sophomore Bre Mengel added eight points, including a pair of crucial late free throws, for the Eagles (10-11, 8-7 Rock Valley), who swept the season series against the Trojans (8-13, 4-11).
Jayla Hodges led Turner in scoring with nine points, while Nadilee Fernandez had eight.
The Eagles host Edgerton at 7 p.m. Friday, while Turner plays at McFarland at the same time.
JEFFERSON 31, BELOIT TURNER 29
Turner (29)—Segerstrom 1-0-2, Combs 0-1-1, Fernandez 4-0-8, Kramer 1-1-3, Babilius 2-0-6, Hodges 4-1-9. Totals 12-3-29.
Jefferson (31)—Mengel 3-2-8, Kaus 0-1-1, Messmann 1-0-3, Johnson 4-5-13, Krause 1-0-2, Enke 2-0-4. Totals 11-8-31.
Halftime—J 16-13. 3-point goals—BT 2 (Babilius 2), J 1 (Messmann). Missed free throws—BT 7, J 5. Total fouls — T 15, J 11.
Edgerton 66, Whitewater 40—The Whippets hung around with the Crimson Tide in the first half before the hosts, ranked No. 5 in the state in Division 3 by The Associated Press and No. 3 by WisSports.net, pulled away in the second.
Edgerton (18-2, 13-2) led just 30-21 after the first 18 minutes. Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said her team played with patience on offense in the first half to stick around.
But the Crimson Tide upped their game in the second half, forcing more turnovers out of the Whippets (5-16, 4-11) and finding steady success on offense to outscore Whitewater 36-19 in the second half.
The Whippets will host Brodhead at 7 p.m. Friday for their next game, while Edgerton will travel to play Jefferson at the same time.
EDGERTON 66, WHITEWATER 40
Whitewater (40)—DePorter 5-0-12, Kilar 2-0-6, Grosinske 6-1-13, Amundson 0-1-1, Gillette 0-1-1, Navejas 2-2-7. Totals 15-5-40.
Edgerton (66)—Rebman 3-1-8, Langer 6-3-15, Scharlau 1-2-4, Bowen 2-0-4, Shaw 2-0-4, Fox 9-0-22, Rusch 2-5-9. Totals 25-11-66.
Halftime—E 30-21. 3-point goals—W 5 (DePorter 2, Kilar 2, Navejas), E 5 (Fox 4, Rebman). Missed free throws—W 4, E 4. Total fouls—W 12, E 8.
Evansville 65, Big Foot 47—Ava Brandenburg had 19 points and Maria Messling scored 17 to lead the Blue Devils past the Chiefs on Tuesday night in Evansville.
The hosts jumped out to a 44-19 halftime lead and cruised to victory from there.
Addie Larson scored 12 to lead the Chiefs.
Evansville’s next game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at East Troy, and Big Foot will host Clinton at the same time.
EVANSVILLE 65, BIG FOOT 47
Big Foot (47)—Patek 2-0-5, Hummel 1-0-3, Gonzalez 5-0-10, Lueck 4-0-8, Larson 5-1-12, Anderson 2-1-5, Wilson 2-0-4. Totals 21-2-47.
Evansville (65)—Maves 4-0-8, Hermanson 3-4-10, Messling 7-2-17, Dobbs 3-1-10, Sendelbach 0-1-1, Brandenburg 6-6-19. Totals 23-14-65.
Halftime—E 44-19. 3-point goals—BF 3 (Patek, Hummel, Larson), E 5 (Dobbs 3, Messling). Missed free throws—BF 9, E 8. Total fouls—BF 14, E 15.
McFarland 88, Clinton 50—The Spartans continued their push for the Rock Valley Conference championship with 28 points from Teagan Mallegni in their win over the Cougars.
Ava Dean added 17 points in the ninth straight victory for McFarland.
Jayden Nortier scored 20 to lead Clinton.
MCFARLAND 88, CLINTON 50
McFarland (88)—A. Kirch 4-2-12, B. Kirch 2-0-6, Charbonneau 1-1-4, Schneider 1-0-3, Freeman 2-0-5, Testolin 4-0-8, Smith 1-0-3, Feldner 1-0-2, Dean 7-3-17, Mallegni 10-7-28. Totals 33-13-88.
Clinton (50)—Mueller 0-1-1, Nortier 7-4-20, M. Shinkus 1-0-2, Bobolz 1-2-4, Roehl 4-0-10, J. Shinkus 5-2-13. Totals 18-9-50.
Halftime—M 57-30. 3-point goals—M 9 (A. Kirch 2, B. Kirch 2, Charbonneau, Schneider, Freeman, Smith, Mallegni), C 5 (Nortier 2, Roehl 2, J. Shinkus). Missed free throws—M 7, C 7. Total fouls—M 15, C 17.
Orfordville Parkview 49, Palmyra- Eagle 34—Camilla Hauser did Tuesday night what she has been doing all season long for the Vikings.
The senior guard who averages 15.8 points per game led all scorers with 26 in her team’s home win over the Panthers.
Parkview (7-13 overall, 4-6 Trailways South) held a narrow 22-19 lead at halftime before stretching it out in the second half.
The Vikings’ next game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Monday at home against Cambria-Friesland.
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 49, PALMYRA-EAGLE 34
Palmyra-Eagle (34)—Fredrick 5-0-11, Calderon 3-2-9, Cavarrubias 1-0-2, Taylor 1-0-2, Koutsky 2-3-7, Nettesheim 1-1-3. Totals 13-6-34.
Orfordville Parkview (49)—Anderson 1-0-3, Mielke 3-1-8, Hauser 9-5-26, Brown 1-0-2, Klassy 5-0-10. Totals 19-6-49.
Halftime—OP 22-19. 3-point goals—PE 2 (Fredrick, Calderon), OP 5 (Hauser 3, Anderson, Mielke). Missed free throws—PE 5, OP 3. Total fouls—PE 12, OP 8.