01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

JEFFERSON—Senior Ayianna Johnson hit the go-ahead free throws with 7.8 seconds remaining as Jefferson’s girls basketball team beat visiting Beloit Turner 31-29 in Rock Valley play Tuesday.

Johnson used her 6-foot-3 reach to grab an offensive rebound over a Turner player and was fouled on the putback attempt. Johnson, who led all scorers with 13 points, hit both at the stripe for the final margin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you