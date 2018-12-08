01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Jenna Koepp connected for seven 3-pointers in a 23-point outburst, and Watertown continued its unbeaten start with a 48-43 nonconference girls basketball win Saturday in Lake Geneva.

The Goslings (6-0) held the Badgers (4-3) to 17 points in the first half in building a 14-point lead by the break, with Koepp making five 3s.

Koepp, a 5-foot-5 senior, entered the game averaging 8.4 points per game.

Jada Moss led Badger with 10 points. The Badgers attempted to rally, outscoring Watertown 26-17 in the second half, but couldn’t pull even.

Badger returns to Southern Lakes Conference play Tuesday against unbeaten Elkhorn.

WATERTOWN 48, BADGER 43

Watertown (48)—Zubke 1-0-3, Koepp 8-0-23, Hendricks 2-1-6, Schmutzler 2-0-4, Korducki 1-2-4, Maas 2-4-8. Totals: 17-7-48.

Badger (43)—Todd 0-4-4, Welch 2-2-6, Sproul 1-0-3, Johnston 1-0-2, Wieseman 4-1-9, Kerns 0-2-2, Peterson 0-2-2, Schulz 2-0-5, Moss 4-2-10. Totals: 14-13-43.

Watertown 31 17—48

Badger 17 26—43

3-point goals—Watertown 9 (Koepp 7, Hendricks 1, Zubke 1), Badger 2 (Sproul 1, Schulz 1). Free throws missed—Watertown 8, Badger. Total fouls—Watertown 16, Badger 17.

Badger South

Oregon 66, Milton 57—The Red Hawks suffered their third straight loss and fell to 1-4, while the Panthers (4-3) pushed their record above .500.

Game stats were not reported.

Milton hosts Badger South opponent Madison Edgewood on Friday.

