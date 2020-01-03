JEFFERSON

Just over one-third of the way through the Rock Valley Conference girls basketball season, there are no longer any unbeaten teams.

Senior guard Paige Banks scored 14 points in the second half to give Evansville a chance at Jefferson on Friday night, but the Blue Devils never caught up to the Eagles and suffered their first league loss.

Jefferson junior guard Ainsley Howard put the game out of reach by making 3 of 4 free-throw attempts with 10 seconds left as the Eagles earned a 39-38 victory.

Jefferson (4-4, 3-4) was eighth in the 10-team league.

“You have to keep their heads up, because it’s a long conference season,” said Evansville coach Tony Wiemiller, who saw his team fall to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in the league. “The Rock Valley can be wide open. Any team can beat anyone on any given night for about six teams worth. There’s a lot of games left, and we’re not even in the second half of the Rock Valley season.”

The last time Jefferson played was Dec. 19 when the Eagles were handed a 44-36 loss by Big Foot.

“I just told them (in the locker room afterward), you just showed you really can beat any team in this conference” Jefferson coach Mark Peterson said. “Now they have to find consistency.Bottle the feeling up and hopefully we can play hard every game like that.”

Things got bizarre with 10 seconds left.

Howard had released a free throw for the front end of the 1-and-1 bonus when an Evansville defender made contact boxing her out and knocked her to the court, leading to another foul being called.

Howard made the free throw, missed the second one and then had another 1-and-1 opportunity because of the illegal contact.

Howard made both of those free throws and finished with seven points.

Junior guard Rachel Tofte made a 3-pointer to cap a 6-0 run for Evansville and make the score 28-27 with 9:36 to play, but the Eagles scored the next four points. Banks narrowed the deficit to one point when she made a 3-pointer with fewer than five seconds on the clock.

Jefferson’s plan in the first half was clear: Use its athleticism and length in the 1-3-1 half-court zone defense to limit space in the paint and wreak havoc on guards attempting to pass the ball. Evansville appeared to be settling into the game in the first half and had trimmed an early deficit to four points after trailing by as many as eight. But that’s when the length of 6-foot freshman Ayiana Johnson tipped the scales in the Eagles favor.

Johnson tipped passes and created turnovers on three Evansville possessions in the last 2 minutes of the first half. She converted on two of them with layups to take a 19-11 lead.

Ayiana Johnson finished with a team-high 10 points for Jefferson.

Junior posts Claire Beck and Josie Peterson combined to play complementary roles in the middle of the 1-3-1 defense as Johnson aggressively hounded passing lanes.

“You’re going to live by the 3 or you’re going to die by the 3 and in the first half, we died,” Wiemiller said. “Other teams are starting to really key on our big (Josey Rinehart) and you’re either going to have to create off the dribble through ball reversals or you’re going to have to pop the 3 and hit the 3.

“We adjusted, fought through it and made a comeback, but we couldn’t quite complete it.”

Jefferson will continue its season on the road against Whitewater (4-4, 4-3) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Evansville will get to take on a Clinton (8-2, 6-1) team which is now in a first-place tie with the Blue Devils atop the RVC standings.

JEFFERSON 39, EVANSVILLE 38Evansville (38)—Hinkle 1-0-3, Rinehart 3-1-7, Tofte 2-0-6, Fillner 0-1-1, Sendelbach 0-1-1, Eftemoff 1-4-6, Banks 4-2-14. Totals: 11-9-38.

Jefferson (39)—Madden 1-0-3, Howard 1-4-7, S. Peterson 2-0-4, Helmink 2-2-7, Johnson 5-0-10, J. Peterson 2-0-4, Beck 2-0-4. Totals: 15-6-39.

Evansville 11 27—38

Jefferson 19 20—39

3-point goals—E 7 (Banks 4, Tofte 2, Hinkle), J 3 (Madden, Howard, Helmink). Free throws missed—E 9, J 8. Total fouls—E 14, J 15.

Whitewater 50, Edgerton 48—Edgerton got a steal and a shot from the elbow in the final seconds but it rolled out, and Whitewater came away with a two-point Rock Valley Conference girls game.

The game was close throughout.

Karie Carollo led the Whippets with 14 points. Brianna Zimdars added 12.

Edgerton’s Kate Fox Gunderson led all scorers with 26 points.

WHITEWATER 50, EDGERTON 48Whitewater (50)—Skindingsrude, 1-0-2; Grosinske, 1-6-8; Carollo, 4-4-14; Laue, 3-1-9; Schumacher, 1-2-4; Zimdars, 3-5-12; Linos, 0-1-1. Totals: 13-19-50.

Edgerton (48)—Rebman, 1-0-2; Cas. Danks, 1-0-2; Fox Gunderson, 9-7-26; Schuman, 2-0-6; fox, 3-1-7; Rusch, 1-0-2; Radtke, 1-0-3. Totals: 18-8-48.

Whitewater 22 28—50

Edgerton 20 28—48

3-point goals—Whitewater 5 (Carollo 2, Laue 2, Zimdars), Edgerton 3 (Schuman, 2, Radtke). Free throws missed—Whitewater 6, Edgerton 3. Total fouls—Whitewater 15, Edgerton 22. Fouled out—Rebman, Schuman.

Turner 57, McFarland 50—Olivia Tinder scored 20 points, including leading the Trojans’ efforts from the free-throw line as they picked up a road win.

Tinder was 10 of 13 from the line on a night in which Turner (7-3, 4-3) went 19 of 38 to McFarland’s 7 of 13.

Marlee Young added a dozen points for the Trojans.

TURNER 57, McFARLAND 50Turner (57)—Puleo 0-1-1, Fitzgerald 2-3-7, Young 4-4-12, Windsor 2-0-4, Klossner 2-0-4, Njoo 3-1-9, Tinder 5-10-20. Totals: 18-19-57.

McFarland (50)—Witt 4-1-9, Kirch 2-0-4, Lonigro 4-2-11, Bieri 1-0-2, Gilbertson 5-0-10, Brandt 0-1-1, Hildebrandt 5-3-13. Totals: 21-7-50.

Beloit Turner 26 31—57

McFarland 23 27—50

3-point goals—T 2 (Njoo 2), M 1 (Lonigro). Free throws missed—T 19, M 6. Total fouls—T 14, M 17.

Brodhead 67, East Troy 34—Abbie Dix scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in a first half where the host Cardinals built a 24-point lead.

Onnikah Oliver added 11 points and Kiarra Moe had 10 as Brodhead improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 and within a game of first place in the RVC.

BRODHEAD 67, EAST TROY 34East Troy (34)—Pluess 2-0-5, E. Aleckson 1-1-4, Scurek 2-0-4, Cherek 1-0-2, Nelson 0-1-1, J. Aleckson 2-0-6, Verbeten 0-3-3, Golabowski 1-6-9. Totals: 9-11-34.

Brodhead (67)—Purdue 4-0-8, McIntyre 1-3-5, Oliver 3-2-11, Kammerer 1-0-3, Moe 4-1-10, Condon 4-1-9, Dix 7-7-21. Totals: 24-14-67.

East Troy 15 19—34

Brodhead 39 28—67

3-point goals—ET 5 (J. Aleckson 2, Pluess, E. Aleckson, Golabowski), B 5 (Oliver 3, Kammerer, Moe). Free throws missed—ET 13, B 7. Total fouls—ET 17, B 20. Fouled out—Condon.

Badger South

Milton 59, Stoughton 48—The Red Hawks held the Vikings to just 14 first-half points on the way to a Badger South road win.

Milton ended a four-game skid and improved to 3-7 overall and 2-3 in league play. Stoughton is 2-7 and 1-4.

Abbie Campion led all scorers with 21 points for the Red Hawks, while Shelby Mack-Honold added 16 and Alex Rodenberg 14.

MILTON 59, STOUGHTON 48Milton (59)—Hanauska 1-0-2, Mack-Honold 3-9-16, Weberpal 1-2-4, Steinke 1-0-2, Campion 7-5-21, Rodenberg 3-7-14. Totals: 16-23-59.

Stoughton (48)—Ashworth 2-0-5, Zarmisch 3-5-11, Davidson 1-1-3, Kotlauski 1-0-2, Marggi 0-2-2, Royston 1-0-2, Loftus 3-3-11, Seidel 5-2-12. Totals: 16-13-48.

Milton 24 35—59

Stoughton 14 34—48

3-point goals—M 4 (Campion 2, Mack-Honold, Rodenberg), S 3 (Loftus 2, Ashworth). Free throws missed—M 17, S 12. Total fouls—M 20, S 28. Fouled out—Kotlouski, Marggi.

Nonconference

Elkhorn 51, Greenfield 34—The host Elks led by just three points at halftime but held Greenfield to 13 points in the final 18 minutes.

Maddie Ivey led the way with 16 points, while Haley Remington added 14 for Elkhorn, which won for the third time in four games to improve to 5-4.

ELKHORN 51, GREENFIELD 34Greenfield (34)—Pettis 0-1-1, Veidins 2-2-7, Polachek 2-0-6, Krautkleener 1-0-2, Hampel 4-4-12, Cortair 1-0-2, Gruber 2-0-4. Totals: 12-7-34.

Elkhorn (51)—Hunter 2-0-4, Remington 6-1-14, D. Ivey 2-0-4, Harlan 1-0-2, Grochinski 2-2-6, M. Ivey 7-2-16, Koss 2-1-5. Totals: 22-6-51.

Greenfield 21 13—34

Elkhorn 24 27—51

3-point goals—G 3 (Polachek 2, Veidins), E 1 (Remington). Free throws missed—G 6, E 13. Total fouls—G 19, E 16.