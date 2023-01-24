Camilla Hauser stayed hot for Orfordville Parkview on Tuesday night.
The senior guard led the Vikings (4-11, 2-4 Trailways South) to a second straight win with 32 points in a 45-37 decision over Williams Bay.
The outburst followed her 28-point outing against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Friday night, giving Hauser 60 points over her last two contests. The wins also make up the Vikings' first winning streak of the 2022-23 season.
Hauser and Parkview will try to keep their collective momentum going when it plays Johnson Creek at 7:15 p.m. Friday night.
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 45, WILLIAMS BAY 37
Parkview (45)—Stark 0-3-3, Wiedmer 1-1-3, Mielke 0-2-2, Bloedow 1-0-2, Hauser 13-4-32, Abey 1-0-2, Klassy 0-1-1. Totals 16-11-45
Williams Bay (37)—Higgins 6-0-12, Pape 4-1-9, Cates 2-0-5, Bronson 4-1-11. Totals 16-2-37.
Halftime—OP 28-17. 3-point goals—OP 2 (Hauser 2), WB 3 (Bronson 2, Cates). Missed free throws—OP 11, WB 7. Total fouls—OP 14, WB 19. Fouled out—McKean (WB), Higgins (WB).
- Whitewater 45, East Troy 43—A perfect night from the free-throw line helped the Whippets come back to beat the Trojans on Tuesday night in East Troy.
Whitewater (4-12, 3-8 Rock Valley) went 9 for 9 from the stripe, including a 5-for-5 night for Katie Gillette, while East Troy (7-9, 5-6) could only make 5 of 13.
East Troy led by just two at halftime but hit a couple of 3-pointers en route to building an 11-point advantage shortly after the break. But Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said her team started communicating better on defense and making outside shots to close the gap.
With 1:25 to go in the game, Kindyl Kilar scored the game-tying basket, then Gillette drew a foul and made the two free throws that sealed the game for her team. It was Whitewater's second straight victory.
Calli Grosinske led the Whippets with 14 points in the game, including 12 in the second half, and Danielle DePorter scored 10 while Amya Pluess had a game-high 22 for the Trojans.
The Whippets' next game is a nonconference contest at home against Fort Atkinson at 7 p.m. Thursday.
WHITEWATER 45, EAST TROY 43
Whitewater (45)—DePorter 4-2-10, Kilar 2-0-5, Grosinske 6-2-14, Gillette 1-5-7, Navejas 4-0-9. Totals 17-9-45.
East Troy (43)—Lindow 2-2-8, Fitch 4-1-9, Pluess 9-2-22, Aleckson 2-0-4. Totals 17-5-43.
Halftime—ET 19-17. 3-point goals—W 2 (Kilar, Navejas), ET 4 (Lindow 2, Pluess 2). Missed free throws—W 0, ET 8. Total fouls—W 15, ET 13.
- Brodhead 72, Clinton 52—Abbie Dix and Alecia Dahl combined for 45 points to lead the Cardinals to a Rock Valley Conference victory over the Cougars in Clinton on Tuesday.
Dahl had 13 of her 22 points in the first half as Brodhead (10-5, 8-3) built a 31-19 lead.
Dix had 14 of her game-high 23 in the second half.
Jayden Nortier tried to keep Clinton (6-9, 4-7) in the game with 20 points, but it wasn’t enough. The next highest scorers for Clinton were Rya Wellnitz and Ava Mueller with seven apiece.
Brodhead is set to host first-place McFarland at 7 p.m. Friday, while Clinton will travel to Evansville for a game at the same time.
BRODHEAD 72, CLINTON 52
Brodhead (72)—Yates 3-0-7, Hilliard 2-0-4, Dahl 8-4-22, Kammerer 3-0-7, Schoof 1-2-4, Hoesly 2-1-5, Dix 9-5-23. Totals 28-12-72.
Clinton (52)—Wellnitz 3-0-7, Mueller 2-3-7, Nortier 7-5-20, M. Shinkus 2-0-5, Bell 2-0-4, Roehl 1-2-4, J. Shinkus 2-0-5. Totals 19-10-52.
Halftime—B 31-19. 3-point goals—B 4 (Dahl 2, Yates, Kammerer), C 4 (Wellnitz, Nortier, M. Shinkus, J. Shinkus). Missed free throws—B 9, C 5. Total fouls—B 16, C 17. Fouled out—Hilliard (B).
- Evansville 48, Beloit Turner 37—The host Trojans were within 19-15 at halftime, but after the break, the Blue Devils’ Maria Messling tallied 12 of her game-high 24 points and Ava Brandenburg put up all 11 of her points.
Evansville outscored Turner 29-22 in the second half to secure the win.
The Trojans were led by Mariya Babilius, who hit three 3-pointers and tallied 11 points.
Turner was outscored 14-3 at the free-throw line.
EVANSVILLE 48, BELOIT TURNER 37
Evansville (48)—Maves 2-0-4, Hermanson 1-2-4, Messling 7-6-24, Brandenburg 4-3-11, Vogl 1-1-3, Speich 0-2-2. Totals 15-14-48.
Turner (37)—Combs 1-0-2, House 0-2-2, Fernandez 2-1-5, Kramer 4-0-8, Pozzani 1-0-3, Babilius 4-0-11, Hodges 3-0-6. Totals 15-3-37.
Halftime—E 19-15. 3-point goals—E 4 (Messling 4), BT 4 (Babilius 3, Pozzani). Missed free throws—E 11, BT 3. Total fouls—E 14, BT 18.
- Jefferson 49, Big Foot 30—Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson scored 14 of her game-high 18 points after halftime as the Eagles beat the Chiefs in Walworth on Tuesday night.
Jefferson (8-9, 6-6) also got 13 points from Ashlyn Enke and eight from Libby Krause, who made a pair of 3-point shots.
The Eagles led 18-12 at halftime but quickly built a double-digit lead after halftime and never looked back.
Mya Gonzalez led Big Foot (2-15, 0-12) with nine points. The Chiefs' next game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Edgerton.
JEFFERSON 49, BIG FOOT 30
Jefferson (49)—Mengel 1-0-2, Johnson 8-2-18, Krause 2-2-8, Dobson 0-3-3, Lenz 0-3-3, Hesse 1-0-2, Enke 3-6-13. Totals 14-16-49.
Big Foot (30)—Patek 0-1-1, Gonzalez 4-1-9, S. Harvey 0-2-2, Lueck 3-0-8, Larson 3-2-8, Wilson 1-0-2. Totals 11-6-30.
Halftime—J 18-12. 3-point goals—J 3 (Krause 2, Enke 1), BF 2 (Lueck 2). Missed free throws—J 8, BF 6. Total fouls—J 10, BF 20.