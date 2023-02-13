01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

The visiting Whitewater girls basketball team put up a spirited challenge against an Evansville squad in the top half of the Rock Valley standings but came up a little bit short Monday night.

Ava Brandenburg scored 23 points for the Blue Devils (13-9 overall, 11-5 Rock Valley) to push her team past the Whippets 57-51.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you