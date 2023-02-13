The visiting Whitewater girls basketball team put up a spirited challenge against an Evansville squad in the top half of the Rock Valley standings but came up a little bit short Monday night.
Ava Brandenburg scored 23 points for the Blue Devils (13-9 overall, 11-5 Rock Valley) to push her team past the Whippets 57-51.
Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said her team’s defensive effort kept the Blue Devils in check in the first half and hailed her players’ confident offensive play in building a 25-23 lead.
Mayte Navejas led the first-half effort with seven points before the break and finished with 12. Danielle DePorter and Aidyn Amundson pitched in six apiece in the first 18 minutes.
Calli Grosinske led Whitewater (5-18, 4-13) with 14 points total.
Evansville adjusted its defensive approach coming out of the locker room, which forced Whitewater into turnovers that led to Blue Devil scoring chances and a big lead for the hosts.
The Whippets tried to claw back into the game but couldn’t catch up.
Whitewater’s next game will be at home against Clinton at 7 p.m. Thursday, while Evansville plays at Jefferson at the same time.
EVANSVILLE 57, WHITEWATER 51
Whitewater (51)—DePorter 3-1-9, Kopecky 3-0-9, Grosinske 6-1-14, Amundson 2-2-6, Gillette 0-1-1, Navejas 5-1-12. Totals 19-6-51.
Evansville (57)—Maves 6-0-12, J. Hermanson 1-0-2, Messling 6-1-15, Hanson 1-0-2, Dobbs 1-0-3, Brandenburg 10-0-23. Totals 25-1-57.
Halftime—W 25-23. 3-point goals—W 7 (Kopecky 3, DePorter 2, Grosinske, Navejas), E 6 (Brandenburg 3, Messling 2, Dobbs). Missed free throws—W 3, E 2. Total fouls—W 9, E 16.
Brodhead 47, Jefferson 40—Addie Yates hit four 3-pointers en route to 16 points and Abbie Dix added 15 as the Cardinals held off the visiting Eagles on Monday night.
“We got caught a couple times not guarding the 3-point line and they made us pay for it, unfortunately,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “We need to make sure we do a better job with that defensively.
“I give Brodhead all the credit, they hit the shots when they needed to.”
Alecia Dahl contributed 13 points for the Cardinals (16-6, 13-4), who won the first meeting 44-31 on Jan. 5. Yates and Dix had 10 second-half points apiece.
Ayianna Johnson scored 15 of her game-high 17 points after half for Jefferson (10-13, 8-9 in conference) before fouling out on a block-charge call at the 3-minute mark. Ashlyn Enke added eight of her 10 points before the break.
Jefferson led early on before Johnson was saddled with a pair of quick fouls. Brodhead then caught wind in its sails, claiming a 21-12 halftime edge. The Eagles clawed back to within three points but could not get any closer in the second half.
Brodhead will face a sturdy challenge Thursday night when it travels to Edgerton to play the Crimson Tide at 7 p.m.
BRODHEAD 47, JEFFERSON 40
Jefferson (40)—Mengel 2-0-4, Messmann 1-2-4, Johnson 7-3-17, Krause 1-0-2, Lenz 1-0-3, Enke 4-0-10. Totals 15-5-40.
Brodhead (47)—Yates 4-4-16, Dahl 4-4-13, Schooff 0-1-1, Hoesly 1-0-2, Dix 7-1-15. Totals 15-10-47.
Halftime—B 21-12. 3-point goals — J 3 (Enke 2, Lenz), B 5 (Yates 4, Dahl). Missed free throws—J 5, B 4. Total fouls—J 13, B 13. Fouled out—Johnson (J).
Edgerton 62, Beloit Turner 21—Going on the road was no problem for the No. 3 team in Division 3 on Monday night.
The Crimson Tide (20-2, 15-2) opened their game against the Trojans with a 12-0 run and cruised to their fifth straight win.
Edgerton’s Shannon Rusch scored 15 to lead all scorers. Nadilee Fernandez had nine points for Turner (8-15, 4-13).
Thursday’s home game against Brodhead is the last of the regular season for the Tide. Turner plays at Big Foot at 7 p.m. Thursday.
EDGERTON 62, BELOIT TURNER 21
Edgerton (62)—Rebman 4-1-11, Kahl 1-0-3, Punzel 0-5-5, Langer 2-5-9, Scharlau 2-2-7, Bowen 1-0-2, Shaw 2-0-4, Fox 2-0-6, Rusch 5-5-15. Totals 19-18-62.
Turner (21)—Clark 0-1-1, Combs 1-0-2, Fernandez 3-3-9, Spain 1-0-2, Babilius 1-1-3, Hodges 2-0-4. Totals 8-5-21.
Halftime—E 35-9. 3-point goals—E 6 (Rebman 2, Fox 2, Kahl, Scharlau), BT 0. Missed free throws—E 8, BT 7. Total fouls—E 17, BT 22.
McFarland 71, Big Foot 26—The first-place Spartans overwhelmed the last-place Chiefs in the first half to pick up another Rock Valley win on Monday night.
McFarland (21-2, 16-1) led 46-12 at halftime, and Teagan Mallegni scored 21 points. Ten players scored for McFarland.
Eden Harvey led Big Foot (2-21, 0-17) with eight points.
MCFARLAND 71, BIG FOOT 26
Big Foot (26)—Gonzalez 2-0-4, Harvey 3-2-8, Lueck 1-0-2, Larson 2-0-4, Anderson 2-0-4, Wilson 2-0-4. Totals 12-2-26.
McFarland (71)—H. Kirch 1-0-3, A. Kirch 4-2-12, B. Kirch 3-0-8, Charbonneau 0-2-2, Freeman 2-0-4, Testolin 3-1-7, Smith 3-0-6, Feldner 1-0-2, Dean 2-2-6, Mallegni 6-9-21. Totals 24-16-71.
Halftime—M 46-12. 3-point goals—BF 0, M 5 (A. Kirch 2, B. Kirch 2, H. Kirch). Missed free throws—BF 5, M 6. Total fouls—BF 16, M 8.
Cambria-Friesland 46, Orfordville Parkview 44—The Hilltoppers won the second half 24-18 at Parkview Junior/Senior High School on Monday to come from behind and beat the Vikings in nonconference action.
Madelyn Evans scored 12 points total, eight of which came in the second half, to lead Cambria-Friesland (2-19, 1-12 Trailways West) to victory.
Camilla Hauser put up 15 points to lead all scorers, while Jazmyn Wiedmer added 11 for the Vikings.
Parkview (7-15, 4-6 Trailways South) is back in action Tuesday night, hosting Heritage Christian at 6:30 p.m.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 46, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 44
Cambria-Friesland (46)—Drews 3-2-9, Pulver 2-2-4, Krubeck 2-2-4, Villarreal 1-2-4, Ramirez 2-1-5, Evans 6-0-12, Dykstra 1-0-2, Gove 2-2-6. Totals 19-11-46.
Orfordville Parkview (44)—Anderson 1-0-2, Wiedmer 3-4-11, Mielke 0-8-8, Valley 2-0-5, Keinte 1-0-2, Hauser 6-1-15, Klassy 0-1-1. Totals 13-14-44.
Halftime—OP 26-22. 3-point goals—CF 1 (Drews), OP 4 (Hauser 2, Wiedmer, Valley). Missed free throws—CF 4, OP 8. Total fouls—CF 18, OP 15. Fouled out—Drews (CF).
Lake Geneva Badger 71, Racine Case 43—No further information provided. The Badgers improved to 14-8 with the nonconference victory, their third straight win. They are set to host Waterford at 7 p.m. Tuesday.