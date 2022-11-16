Evansville (1-0) defeated Dodgeville 41-39 in a close nonconference match to open the season for both teams.
The Blue Devils were led by Maria Messling. The forward scored 21 points for Evansville. Guard Ava Brandenburg made three shots from behind the arc and ended the contest with 11 points. Evansville scored eight 3-pointers in the game and led 18-15 at halftime.
EVANSVILLE 41, DODGEVILLE 39
Evansville (41)—B. Maves 2-0-5, C. Hermanson 1-0-2, M. Messling 9-2-21, K. Dobbs 1-0-2, A. Brandenburg 4-0-11. Totals 17-2-41.
Dodgeville (39)—A. Garthwaite 0-1-1, L. Wiegel 3-0-6, K. Novak 1-0-2, M. Reilly 3-1-9, M. White 4-2-10, M. Busch 5-1-11. Totals 16-5-39.
Halftime—Evansville 18, Dodgeville 15. 3-point goals—Evansville 5 (Maves, Messling, Brandenburg 3), Dodgeville 2 (Reilly 2). Free throws missed—Evansville 3, Dodgeville 6. Total fouls—Evansville 14, Dodgeville 11.
Edgerton 59, Marshall 35—Edgerton’s girls basketball team started its season with a 59-35 victory against nonconference opponent Marshall (0-1).
Edgerton (1-0) was led by Gracee Langer who scored 13 points. Behind her was forward Shannon Rusch who scored 10 points and guard Sylvia Fox who scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers. Edgerton led 31-15 at halftime.
EDGERTON 59, MARSHALL 35
Edgerton (59)—Rebman 3-0-9, Kahl 1-0-9, Johnson 1-0-2, Langer 6-1-13, Scharlau 2-1-6, Bowen 1-0-2, Shaw 2-0-4, Fox 4-0-10, Rusch 4-2-10. Totals 24-4-59.
Marshall (35)—Held 2-0-6, E. Rateike 1-0-2, A. Rateike 4-0-11, K. Weisensel 1-0-2, H. Weisensel 4-3-14. Totals 12-3-35.
Halftime—Edgerton 31, Marshall 15. 3-point goals—Edgerton 7 (Rebman 3, Kahl, Scharlau, Fox 2). Marshall 8 (Held 2, A. Rateike 3, H. Weisensel 3). Free throws missed—Edgerton 6, Marshall 5. Total fouls—Edgerton 14, Marshall 12.
Cambridge 48, Whitewater 36—Whitewater (0-1) fell in its season opener 48-36 against nonconference opponent Cambridge.
The Whippets fell into an early hole and struggled on offense as the second half opened with a 23-13 Cambridge lead. Whitewater would turn their offense around with 23 second-half points, but it was too little too late for the Whippets.
Kindyl Kilar led the team with 15 points. Behind her was Cali Kopecky with 11 points. As a team, Whitewater made three 3-pointers.
CAMBRIDGE 48, WHITEWATER 36
Cambridge (48)—Roidt 2-4-6, Brown 2-0-4, Bernhardt 3-3-9, Schneider 2-1-5, Freeland 3-1-7, Stuckey 7-3-17. Totals 18-12-48.
Whitewater (36)—Kohl 2-0-5, DePorter 0-3-3, Kopecky 4-0-11, Kilar 4-5-15, Grosinske 1-0-2. Totals 11-8-36.
Halftime—Cambridge 23, Whitewater 13. 3-point goals—Cambridge 1 (Roidt), Whitewater 6 (Kohl, Kopecky 3, Kilar 2). Free throws missed—Cambridge 17, Whitewater 9. Total fouls—Cambridge 17, Whitewater 21.
Beloit Turner 65, Juda 24—Turner blew out Juda (0-1) 65-24 to kick off the 2022-23 girls basketball season in a nonconference matchup.
Turner (1-0) rode its hot offense and stellar defense on its way to victory. The Trojans were lights out from deep, converting eight 3-point shots in the game. They were led by guard Mariya Babilius, who scored a team-leading 13 points and three 3-pointers. Nadilee Fernandez scored 11 points for Turner.
BELOIT TURNER 65, JUDA 24
Juda (24)—Davis 0-5-5, Escalero 0-1-1, Swedlund 1-2-4, Rufer 2-4-8, Nusbaum 1-2-4, Cameron 0-2-2. Totals 4-15-24.
Beloit Turner (65)—Murphy 2-0-4, Segerstrom 2-2-7, Combs 1-0-2, Moore 2-0-5, House 4-0-10, Fernandez 3-4-11, Kramer 3-0-7, Pozzani 1-0-2, Babilius 5-0-13, Hodges 1-2-4. Totals 24-8-65.
Halftime—Turner 29, Juda 11. 3-point goals—Juda 0, Turner 8 (Segerstrom, Moore, House 2, Fernandez, Babilius 3). Free throws missed—Juda 10, Turner 5. Total fouls—Juda 13, Turner 21.
Brodhead 54, Poynette 38—Addison Yates tallied 13 points and Abbie Dix had 11 as the Cardinals opened their season with a home victory. Brodhead led 35-18 at halftime.