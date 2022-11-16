01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Evansville (1-0) defeated Dodgeville 41-39 in a close nonconference match to open the season for both teams.

The Blue Devils were led by Maria Messling. The forward scored 21 points for Evansville. Guard Ava Brandenburg made three shots from behind the arc and ended the contest with 11 points. Evansville scored eight 3-pointers in the game and led 18-15 at halftime.

