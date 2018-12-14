If you asked Rock Valley Conference girls basketball coaches today which team they would least like to face, the most common answer would probably be Evansville.
The Blue Devils are dangerous.
Evansville stunned another conference heavyweight Friday, when the Blue Devils defeated East Troy 52-38 to complete a wildly successful week for coach Tina Aasen’s squad.
Evansville (4-5, 4-3 RVC) held Whitewater to 48 points in an upset win Tuesday and then limited the Trojans (5-3, 5-2 RVC) on Friday to their lowest point total of the season.
Josey Rinehart led the Blue Devils with 14 points. Evansville outscored East Troy by 14 points in the second half.
Erin Rice connected for three 3-pointers on her way to 16 points for the Trojans.
East Troy, Whitewater, McFarland and Big Foot—all 5-2—are tied atop the Rock Valley after Friday’s games.
EVANSVILLE 52, EAST TROY 38
Evansville (52)—Hinkle 1-4-6, Rinehart 6-2-14, Hazard 0-1-1, Fillner 2-2-7, Eftemoff 2-0-4, Wagner 4-1-9, Acker 0-2-2, Tofte 0-1-1, Banks 3-2-8. Totals: 18-15-52.
East Troy (38)—Rice 5-3-16, Moker 0-2-2, Lindow 1-0-2, A. Lomen 2-0-4, Slurek 1-2-4, Pabst 0-1-1, G. Lomen 2-4-9. Totals: 11-12-38.
Evansville 21 31—52
East Troy 21 17—38
3-point goals—Evansville 1 (Filner 1), East Troy 4 (Rice 3, G. Lomen 1). Free throws missed—Evansville 8, East Troy 8. Total fouls—Evansville 17, East Troy 17.
Turner 39, Jefferson 35—After an abysmal first half, the Eagles comeback attempt came up just four points short of victory.
Olivia Tinder led Turner with 11 points, and the Eagles were led by 14 from Olivia Ganser.
TURNER 39, JEFFERSON 35
Jefferson (35)—Ganser 3-7-14; Howard 4-0-9; S. Peterson 1-0-2; H. Peterson 1-0-2; H. Peterson 1-3-6; J. Peterson 2-0-4. Totals: 11-10-35.
Turner (39)—Puleo 0-1-1; Fitzgerald 2-3-7; Fowler 0-3-3; Young 2-3-7; Windsor 1-1-4; Njoo 2-0-6; Tinder 5-1-11. Totals: 12-12-39.
Jefferson 11 24—35
Turner 21 18—39
3-point goals—Jefferson 3 (Howard, Ganser, H. Peterson), Turner 3 (Njoo 2, Windsor 1). Free throws missed—Jefferson 2, Turner 7. Total fouls—Jefferson 20, Turner 13.
Big Foot 62, Edgerton 35—Reagan Courier continued her scoring tear in the Chiefs’ rout of the Crimson Tide.
The junior led all players with 27 points as Big Foot (6-2, 5-2 RVC) rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to McFarland. Courier has scored 83 points in three December games and is averaging 22.5 points per game this season.
Lindsay Paulson added 12 points for the Chiefs.
Edgerton (0-9, 0-6 RVC) was led by Morgan Demrow (7 points).
BIG FOOT 62, EDGERTON 35
Big Foot (62)—Peterson 2-0-4, Courier 10-3-27, VanDeBogart 1-0-2, V. Larson 0-1-1, L. Larson 3-0-6, Paulson 5-1-12, Chisamore 2-1-5, Foster 2-1-5. Totals: 25-7-62.
Edgerton (35)—Rebman 2-0-5, Chiefkin 1-0-3, Demrow 2-3-7, Fox-Gunderson 2-0-4, Danks 1-1-3, Schuman 0-3-3, Cleveland 1-0-3, Zeimet 2-1-5, Radke 0-2-2. Totals: 11-10-35.
Big Foot 29 33—62
Edgerton 13 22—35
3-point goals—Big Foot 2 (Courier 1, Paulson 1), Edgerton 3 (Rebman 1, Sefken 1, Cleveland 1). Free throws missed—Big Foot 7, Edgerton 11. Total fouls—Big Foot 17, Edgerton 14.
McFarland 54, Clinton 51—The Spartans avoided a home loss to the Cougars and moved into a first-place tie in the Rock Valley.
Ashley East led McFarland (5-3, 5-2 RVC) with 14 points, while Katie Hildebrandt (12) and Freya Gilbertson (10) each finished in double figures.
Clinton (1-6, 1-6 RVC) went 3 for 15 at the free throw line in its fifth straight loss. Hannah Welte led the Cougars with 15 points, while Liz Kalk and Addyson Ciochon each scored 12.
MCFARLAND 54, CLINTON 51
Clinton (51)—Kalk 5-0-12, Mueller 1-0-2, Welte 6-1-15, Ciochon 6-0-12, Roehl 3-2-8, Kemp 1-0-2. Totals: 22-3-51.
McFarland (54)—Taylor 3-0-7, DeMuth 1-2-4, East 5-4-14, Butler 1-0-2, Lonigro 1-0-3, Gilbertson 4-1-10, Hildebrandt 5-0-12, Fortune 0-2-2. Totals: 20-9-54.
Clinton 32 19—51
McFarland 33 21—54
3-point goals—Clinton 4 (Kalk 2, Welte 2), McFarland 5 (Hildebrandt 2, Taylor 1, Lonigro 1, Gilbertson 1). Free throws missed—Clinton 12, McFarland 9. Total fouls—Clinton 17, McFarland 14. Fouled out—Welte, DeMuth.
Whitewater 76, Brodhead 44—Kacie Carollo scored 22 points and Cassidy Laue added 18 as the Whippets (5-3, 5-2 RVC) won big.
Brodhead (5-4) fell to 3-4 in league play.
Full game stats were not reported.
Badger South
Milton 68, Madison Edgewood 54—Senior Chloe Buescher scored 20 points, and the Cardinals beat host Edgewood to improve to 2-4.
Edgewood was led by 15 points from Baluck Deang.
MILTON 68, MADISON EDGEWOOD 54
Edgewood (58)—Schauer 0-2-2; Moore 4-0-9; Cruz 1-1-3; Langlois 3-0-6; Wallhaus 0-1-1; Deang 6-2-15; Grosse 2-2-6; Olson 0-2-2; Cook 1-2-4; Lazar 3-0-6. Totals: 15-12-54.
Milton (68)—Mack-Honold 4-1-9; Buescher 6-8-20; Hanke 1-2-5; Campion 3-3-10; Wueterich 4-0-11; Steinke 1-0-2; Falk 2-1-5. Totals: 18-17-58.
Edgewood 30 24—54
Milton 34 34—68
3-point goals—Milton 5 (Hanke 1, Camping 1, Rombert 3) Edgewood 4 (Langlois 2, Iglar 1, Deang 1). Field goals missed—Milton 11, Edgewood 6. Total fouls—Edgewood 22, Milton 18.
Southern Lakes
Waterford 37, Elkhorn 30—The visitors were down by three at halftime before scoring 24 points in the second half to win.
Kathleen Fitzgerald led Waterford with 19 points, and the Elks were led by seven points from Haley Remington.
WATERFORD 37, ELKHORN 30
Waterford (37)—Karpinski 1-2-4; Rohner 3-3-9; Werner 0-1-1; Benavides 2-0-4; Fitzgerald 7-2-19. Totals: 14-8-35.
Elkhorn (30)—Rand 1-0-2; Schneider 1-0-3; D. Ivey 2-0-4; Remington 3-1-7; Christensen 1-4-6; Ehrhardt 1-0-2; Grochowski 1-1-3; M. Ivey 1-1-3. Totals: 10-7-30.
Waterford 13 24—37
Elkhorn 16 14—30
3-point goals—Waterford 1 (Fitzgerald), Elkhorn 1 (Schneider). Free throws missed—Waterford 5, Elkhorn 10.
Badger 70, Burlington 34—The visiting Badgers outscored their opponents 33-9 in the second half to improve to 6-3 this season and keep second place in the Southern Lakes Conference.
The Badgers were led by 19 points from Jada Moss, and Burlington received nine from Caitlyn Matson.
BADGER 70, BURLINGTON 34
Badger (70)—Todd 2-3-7; Welch 1-1-4; Wright 2-5-9; Johnston 3-0-6; Wieseman 5-0-10; Beyer 1-0-2; Peterson 3-0-6; Moss 7-5-19; Schulz 3-0-7. Totals: 27-14-70.
Burlington (34)—Krause 1-0-2; Cheyenne Matson 2-1-5; Preusker 2-0-4; Anderson 2-2-6; Caitlyn Matson 2-1-9; Harris 1-0-2; Runkel 0-1-1; Walby 2-0-4; Diloraine 0-1-1. Totals: 13-6-34.
Badger 37 33—70
Burlington 25 9—34
3-point goals—Badger 2 (Welch, Schulz), Burlington 2 (Matson 2). Free throws missed—Badger 14, Burlington 16. Total fouls—Badger 26, Burlington 23.
Trailways South
Parkview 36, Deerfield 14—The Vikings (2-5, 2-1 Trailways South) won a low-scoring contest over the Demons.
Full game stats were not reported.
