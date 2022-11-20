Evansville moved to 2-0 on the young girls basketball season with a 57-53 win over Edgerton on Friday night in a Rock Valley Conference opener for both teams at Edgerton High School.

Down 22-15 at halftime, the Crimson Tide (1-1 overall, 0-1 Rock Valley) battled back in the second half, outscoring the Blue Devils in the second half, but it was too little too late.

