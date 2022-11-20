Evansville moved to 2-0 on the young girls basketball season with a 57-53 win over Edgerton on Friday night in a Rock Valley Conference opener for both teams at Edgerton High School.
Down 22-15 at halftime, the Crimson Tide (1-1 overall, 0-1 Rock Valley) battled back in the second half, outscoring the Blue Devils in the second half, but it was too little too late.
Maria Messling and Ava Brandenburg combined for 36 of Evansville’s 57 points with 22 and 14, respectively.
For Edgerton, Sylvia Fox scored 17 points and Shannon Rusch chipped in 15.
Edgerton will travel to Clinton on Tuesday while the Blue Devils will host reigning Rock Valley champ Brodhead the same night.
EVANSVILLE 57, EDGERTON 53
Evansville (57)–Maves 2-1-6, C. Hermanson 1-2-4, J. Hermanson 4-3-11, Messling 7-7-22, Brandenburg 4-5-14. Totals 18-18-57.
Edgerton (53)–Rebman 2-0-6, Langer 1-0-2, Scharlan 1-0-2, Bowen 1-2-5, Shaw 1-4-6, Fox 6-5-17, Rusch 3-9-15. Totals 15-20-53.
Halftime–Evansville 22, Edgerton 15. 3-point goals–Evansville 3 (Maves, Messling, Brandenburg). Edgerton 3 (Rebman 2, Bowen). Free throws missed–Evansville 5, Edgerton 8. Total fouls–Evansville 22, Edgerton 22.
Brodhead 69, Beloit Turner 34—The visiting Trojans knew they’d have their hands full against the Cardinals in their Rock Valley Conference opener Friday night.
In the end, they had no answer for Abbie Dix.
The senior put up 10 points in the first half and 15 more in the second for a total of 25 in the rout.
Addie Yates chipped in 14 points, tying teammate Alexis Kammerer with a pair of 3-pointers.
The game could have been even more lopsided. The Cardinals knocked down only 12 of 26 free throws, despite Dix going a solid 9 for 12.
Turner was led by Nadilee Fernandez and Jayla Hodges with nine points apiece.
BRODHEAD 69, BELOIT TURNER 34
Beloit Turner;20;14—34
Brodhead;35;34—69
Beloit Turner (34)—Murphy 1-0-3, Segerstrom 0-1-1, Houge 0-1-1, Fernandez 3-1-9, Pozzani 2-0-6, Babilius 2-0-5, Hodges 2-5-9. Totals: 10-8-34.
Brodhead (69)—Yates 5-2-14, Kail 1-0-2, Hilliard 2-0-5, Dahl 2-1-5, Kammerer 3-0-8, Schooff 2-0-4, Hoesly 2-0-4, Dix 8-9-25, Williams 1-0-2. Totals: 26-12-69.
Halftime—Brodhead 35, Turner 20. 3- point goals: Turner 6 (Fernandez 2, Pozzani 2, Murphy, Babilius), Brodhead 5 (Kammerer 2, Yates 2, Hilliard). Missed free throws—Turner 5, Brodhead 14. Total fouls—Turner 19, Brodhead 15.
- McFarland 72, Whitewater 26–The Whippets dropped their first conference game of the season to the host Spartans.
Whitewater held McFarland scoreless for three minutes, but the Spartans (1-0) eventually found an offensive groove, going on a 12-0 run in the first half and never looking back. The Spartans hit nine 3-pointers in the game.
Throughout the night, the Whippets struggled to find offensive opportunities against McFarland’s tough defense.
“They kept their defense tight (by) forcing turnovers and making it difficult for us to get the ball inside the lane,” Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said.
Calli Grosinske led the Whippets with nine points and three rebounds. Kindyl Kilar added six points and three boards.
Whitewater's next game is Tuesday night at Big Foot.
MCFARLAND 72, WHITEWATER 26
McFarland (72)–H. Kirch 1-1-4, A. Kirch 4-3-13, B. Kirch 3-0-8, Charbonneau 1-0-3, Schneider 2-0-5, Freeman 4-0-8, Testolin 1-1-3, Smith 1-0-2, Dean 1-0-2, Mallegni 8-6-24. Totals 26-11-72.
Whitewater (26)–Kohl 1-0-2, DePorter 1-0-2, Krahn 0-1-1, Kopecki 0-4-4, Kilar 2-1-6, Grosinske 4-0-9, Garcia 1-0-2. Totals 9-6-26.
Halftime–McFarland 39, Whitewater 13. 3-point goals–McFarland 9 (H. Kirch, A. Kirch 2, B. Kirch 2, Charbonneau, Schneider, Mallegni). Whitewater 2 (Kilar, Grosinske). Free throws missed–McFarland 6, Whitewater 6. Total fouls–McFarland 17, Whitewater 15.
- Clinton 41, Jefferson 39–Despite Jayden Nortier being held in check after she scored 42 points in her team's season opener, the Cougars fended off the Eagles in their first conference game of the year at Jefferson High.
Down 27-19 at halftime, Jefferson’s defense stepped up by allowing only 14 Clinton points in the second half.
Neleah Bobolz scored 12 points for Clinton; Nortier scored nine. Bailey Blue made a pair of 3-point shots.
For Jefferson (0-1, 0-1), Ayianna Johnson led all scorers with 17 points. Alexis Dobson added another nine points.
Jefferson will take on McFarland at home on Tuesday.
CLINTON 41, JEFFERSON 39
Clinton (41)–J. Nortier 3-2-9, M. Shinkus 1-0-2, B. Blue 3-0-8, N. Bobolz 4-3-12, T. Roehl 2-0-4, J. Shinkus 1-4-6. Totals 14-9-41.
Jefferson (39)–B. Mengel 2-0-4, S. Kavs 1-0-2 , A. Messman 0-1-1, A. Johnson 8-1-17, L. Kravse 2-2-6, A. Dobson 4-1-9. Totals 17-5-39.
Halftime–Clinton 27, Jefferson 19. 3-point goals–Clinton 4 (Nortier, Blue 2, Bobolz). Jefferson 0. Free throws missed–Clinton 13, Jefferson 17. Total fouls–Clinton 18, Jefferson 20.