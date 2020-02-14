EVANSVILLE
Evansville’s girls basketball team will do no sharing.
Rachel Tofte and Paige Banks each made three 3-pointers for the Blue Devils as they earned a 49-27 victory against Jefferson in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Friday night.
The victory clinched an outright RVC title for Evansville.
Tofte scored 16 points and Banks finished with 15 for the Blue Devils (16-4, 15-1 RVC), who are up three games on second-place Clinton with two to play.
Junior Ainsley Howard scored 11 points to lead Jefferson (9-10, 8-8). The Eagles moved into seventh place in the RVC with the loss.
Evansville plays at Clinton on Monday.
EVANSVILLE 49, JEFFERSON 27Jefferson (27)—Madden 0-1-1, Howard 5-0-11, Dearborn 0-2-2, Johnson 5-2-12, Beck 0-1-1. Totals: 10-6-27.
Evansville (49)—Rinehart 1-0-2, Tofte 5-3-16, Sendelbach 0-1-1, Archer 2-0-6, Eftemoff 2-3-7, Banks 5-2-15, Messling 1-0-2. Totals: 16-9-49.
Jefferson 13 14—27
Evansville 22 27—49
3-point goals—J 1 (Howard), E 8 (Tofte 3, Banks 3, Archer 2). Free throws missed—J 18, E 9. Total fouls—J 14, E 19.
Clinton 68, Big Foot 36—Liz Kalk scored 24 points to lead the visiting Cougars to the win, and they clinched second place in the Rock Valley.
Clinton (15-5, 12-4) trailed 10-4 early on but went on 29-10 run to end the first half.
Lydia Larson had 13 points to lead Big Foot (7-13, 6-10).
CLINTON 68, BIG FOOT 36Clinton (68)—E. Teubert 1-3-5; F. Teubert 1-2-4; Kalk 9-2-24; Beaumont 1-0-2; Nortier 3-1-7; Welte 2-0-4; Ciochon 2-2-6; Roehl 5-2-12; Birkholz 2-0-4. Totals: 26-12-68
Big Foot (36)—Patzborn 1-0-2; Courier 2-5-9; Vandebogert 2-0-4; V. Larson 2-0-5; L. Larson 4-3-13; Tracy 1-0-3. Totals: 12-8-36
Clinton 33 35—68
Walworth Big Foot 20 16—36
3-point goals-Clinton 4 (Kalk 4), Big Foot 4 (L. Larson 2, V. Larson, Tracy). Free throws missed—Clinton 16, Big Foot 12. Total fouls—Clinton 14, Big Foot 24
Brodhead 49, East Troy 33—Abbie Dix and Kiarra Moe combined for 36 points to lead the visiting Cardinals to the Rock Valley win.
Brodhead (13-7, 9-7) led by 11 at half but pulled away early in the second.
Dix finished with 20 points for the Cardinals and Moe added 16.
East Troy finished 0-16 in the Rock Valley and is 0-18 overall.
BRODHEAD 49, EAST TROY 33Brodhead (49)—Price 2-2-6; Oliver 2-0-6; Kammerer 0-1-1; Moe 5-4-16; Dix 8-4-20. Totals: 17-11-49
East Troy (33)—Pluess 3-1-9; E. Aleckson 1-0-2; Scurek 1-0-2; Donegan 1-2-4; J. Aleckson 1-0-3; Verbeten 2-0-4; Golabowski 3-2-9. Totals: 12-5-33
Brodhead 32 16—49
East Troy 21 12—33
3-point goals—Brodhead 4 (Oliver 2, Moe 2), East Troy 4 (Pluess 2, J. Aleckson, Golabowski). Free throws missed—Brodhead 12, East Troy 11. Total fouls—Brodhead 16, East Troy 19. Fouled out—Price, Scurek.
Whitewater 60, Edgerton 42—Kacie Carollo scored 22 of her 27 points in the first half to lead the Whippets over the visiting Crimson Tide.
Carollo helped Whitewater build a 37-23 halftime lead. Cassidy Laue then helped it maintain control by hitting three 3-pointers in the second half. Laue finished with 16 points.
Abby Grosinke added 11 points in the win, which pushed the Whippets record to 10-9 overall and 10-6 in the Rock Valley.
Sylvia Fox led the Crimson Tide with 17 points. Edgerton dropped to 5-15 overall and 3-13 in the Rock Valley.
WHITEWATER 60, EDGERTON 42Edgerton (42)—Fox, 6-4-17; Danks, 4-1-11; Fox Gunderson, 3-3-9; Radtke, 1-0-3; Rebman, 1-0-2. Totals: 15-8-42.
Whitewater (60)—Carollo, 9-6-27; Laue, 5-2-16; Grosinske, 3-3-11; Zimdars, 2-0-4; E. Hageli, 1-0-2. Totals: 20-11-60.
Edgerton 23 19—42
Whitewater 37 23—60
3-point goals—E 4 (Fox, Danks 2, Radtke), W 9 (Carollo 3, Laue 4, Grosinske 2). Free throws missed—E 3, W 5. Total fouls—E 17, W 16.
McFarland 48, Turner 44—A full box score was not reported.
Trailways South
Parkview 49, Country Day 18—The visiting Vikings moved to 8-12 overall and 6-5 and tied for third in the Trailways South.
A full box score was not reported.