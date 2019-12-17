Elkhorn's girls basketball team put the clamps on host Waterford on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines entered the game with a 5-1 record and averaging just over 50 points per game, but the Elks held them to eight first-half points in a 43-23 Southern Lakes Conference victory.

Maddie Ivey scored 10 points for Elkhorn, which went up 26-8 by halftime and never looked back.

Annie Benavides scored 12 of Waterford's 23 points.

Elkhorn (3-3 overall, 1-2 SLC) hosts Lake Geneva Badger on Friday.

ELKHORN 43, WATERFORD 23

Elkhorn (43)--Hunter 1-0-3, Remington 3-1-8, D. Ivey 4-0-8, Grochowski 1-2-4, M. Ivey 5-0-10, Schneider 1-0-2, Koss 1-6-8. Totals: 16-9-43.

Waterford (23)--Barwick 1-1-3, Schmidt 1-1-3, Kuepper 1-0-2, Benavides 4-3-12, Stiewe 1-0-3. Totals: 8-5-23.

Elkhorn;26;17--43

Waterford;8;15--23

3-point goals--E 2 (Hunter Remington), W 2 (Benavides, Stiewe). Free throws missed--E 3, W 10. Total fouls--E 15, W 13. Fouled out--Stiewe.

Wilmot 55, Delavan-Darien 45--The visiting Comets briefly took a lead early in the second half but could not make it hold up against the Panthers.

Delavan-Darien (1-6, 0-3) got 15 points from McKenna Williams.

WILMOT 55, DELAVAN-DARIEN 45

Wilmot (55)—Hickey 1-0-3, Johnson 7-0-17, Parise 5-4-14, Leeber 3-0-6, Christiansen 1-0-2, Tenhagen 0-2-2, Edmonds 1-0-3, Dettman 1-0-2, Brown 2-2-6. Totals: 21-8-55.

Delavan-Darien (45)—Speth 3-0-8, Timmerman 2-0-5, Peralta 2-2-7, Crull 3-1-7, E. Gonzalez 1-1-3, Williams 7-1-15. Totals: 18-5-45.

Wilmot;27;28--55

Delavan-Darien;24;21--45

3-point goals—Wilmot 5 (Johnson 3, Hickey, Edmonds), Delavan-Darien 4 (Speth 2, Timmerman, Peralta). Free throws missed—Wilmot 5, Delavan-Darien 5. Total fouls—Wilmot 12, Delavan-Darien 10.

Union Grove 46, Badger 42--The visiting Broncos pulled away in the second half to remain in a first-place tie with Wilmot in the Southern Lakes.

Sophia Rampulla had 11 points for Union Grove (6-1, 3-0) and Paige Cotton added 10.

Macie Todd, Ava Schulz and Ashlyn Welch had 10 points each for Badger (5-3, 2-2).

UNION GROVE 46, BADGER 42

Union Grove (42)--Killberg 1-1-4; Barker 3-1-8; Slattery 3-0-8; Ludvegen 1-1-3; Rampulla 4-3-11; Pettit 1-0-2; Cotton 4-0-10. Totals: 17-6-46

Badger (42)--Todd 3-4-10; Welch 5-0-10; Yakulov 1-0-2; DeVries 1-0-3; Wright 3-0-7; Schulz 3-1-10. Totals: 16-5-42

Union Grove;16;30--46

Lake Geneva Badger;13;29--42

3-point goals--Union Grove 6 (Slattery 2, Cotton 2, Killberg, Barber), Badger 5 (Schulz 3, DeVries, Wright). free throws missed--Union Grove 6, Badger 5. Total fouls--Union Grove 12, Badger 15

Nonconference

Monona Grove 72, Whitewater 47--The visiting Whippets trailed by just two points at halftime but could not keep up with the Silver Eagles from there.

Abby Grosinske scored 20 points to lead Whitewater, which fell to 3-3.

Monona Grove made 13 3-pointers.

MONONA GROVE 72, WHITEWATER 47

Whitewater (47)--Skindingsrude 1-0-2, Grosinske 7-4-20, Carollo 6-0-12, Laue 1-2-4, Schumacher 2-0-5, Zimdars 2-0-4. Totals: 19-6-47.

Monona Grove (72)--Poole 1-0-3, Olson 4-0-12, Nelson 3-0-7, Hinson 0-2-2, Christiansen 1-1-3, Gorton 3-0-8, Curran 9-2-21, Zank 2-0-5, Moreau 4-0-11.

Whitewater;26;21--47

Monona Grove;28;44--72

3-point goals--W 3 (Grosinske 2, Schumacher), MG 13 (Olson 4, Moreau 3, Gorton 2, Curran, Zank, Nelson, Poole). Free throws missed--W 3, MG 3. Total fouls--W 7, MG 9.