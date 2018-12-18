Elkhorn used an advantage from the free-throw line to collect a Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball victory Tuesday night.
The Elks connected on 16 of 26 free throws compared to Delavan-Darien’s 1 of 2 to down the visiting Comets 54-33.
Haley Remington scored 14 points and Maddie Ivey added 12 as the Elks improved to 3-2 in the Southern Lakes and 7-2 overall.
Jasmin Speth led the Comets with 12 points—all on 3-pointers. Delavan-Darien dropped to 1-3 in the conference and 3-4 overall.
ELKHORN 54, DELAVAN-DARIEN 33
Delavan-Darien (33)—Speth, 4-0-12; Timmerman, 4-1-9; Peralta, 3-0-8; Gonzalez, 1-0-2; Kolego, 1-0-2. Totals: 13-1-33.
Elkhorn (54)—Rand, 2-1-6; D. Ivey, 1-4-6; Remington, 3-8-14; Christensen, 3-0-7; Ehrhardt, 2-1-5; Grochowski, 1-2-4; M. Ivey, 6-0-12. Totals: 17-16-54.
Delavan-Darien 13 20—33
Elkhorn 26 28—54
Three-point goals—DD 6 (Speth 4, Peralta 2), E 2 (Rand, Christensen). Free throws missed—DD 2, E 10. Total fouls—DD 19, E 5.
Badger 61, Westosha Central 35—The Badgers used a large offensive outbreak in the first half to overpower the visiting Falcons.
Jada Moss led all scorers with 13 points for Badger, and Ellie West led Westosha Central with 11.
BADGER 61, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 35
Westosha Central (35)—E. Witt 5-0-11; Leslie 0-1-1; M. Witt 2-0-4; Wermeling 1-0-2; Backus 3-0-7; Adams 3-1-7; Anderson 0-3-3. Totals: 14-5-35.
Badger (61)—Todd 2-0-4; Welch 4-0-8; Devries 1-0-3; Wright 3-1-10; Wieseman 6-0-12; Beyer 1-0-3; Schulz 3-0-8; Moss 5-3-13. Totals: 25-4-61.
Westosha Central 18 17—35
Badger 44 17—61
3-point goals—Westosha Central 2 (E. Witt 1, Backus 1), Badger 7 (Wright 3, Schulz 2, Devries 1, Beyer 1). Free throws missed—Westosha Central 3, Badger 10. Total fouls—Westosha Central 11, Badger 15.
Badger South
Monona Grove 88, Milton 50—McKenna Warnock continued her stellar season for the host Silver Eagles.
Warnock, an Iowa commit who is averaging more than 30 points per game, scored 36 against the Red Hawks. She has scored at least 36 in four of her last five games.
Abbie Campion led Milton with 17 points, while Chloe Buescher added 13.
MONONA GROVE 88, MILTON 50
Milton (50)—Buescher 5-3-13, Hanke 2-2-6, Campion 7-0-17, Falk 2-2-6, Mack-Honold 2-2-6, Weberpal 1-0-2. Totals: 19-9-50.
Monona Grove (88)—Larsh 1-0-3, Blang 3-2-8, Johnson 3-0-7, Goke 1-1-3, Warnock 12-8-36, Kellogg 2-0-4, Gorton 7-4-21, Bruns 1-0-2, Nelson 1-2-4. Totals: 31-17-88.
Milton 25 25—50
Monona Grove 41 47—88
3-point goals—Milton 3 (Campion 3), Monona Grove 9 (Warnock 9, Gorton 3, Larsh, Johnson). Free throws missed—Milton 7, Monona Grove 2. Total fouls—Milton 15, Monona Grove 13.
