No. 5 Edgerton delivered Deerfield its second loss of the season in a 58-31 nonconference win on Monday.

Up 27-16 at halftime, the Crimson Tide (14-1 overall, 9-1 Rock Valley Conference) coasted to an easy victory. Edgerton held Deerfield (12-2, 5-0 Trailways–South) to half its average points per game and allowed no double-digit scorers.

