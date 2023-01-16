No. 5 Edgerton delivered Deerfield its second loss of the season in a 58-31 nonconference win on Monday.
Up 27-16 at halftime, the Crimson Tide (14-1 overall, 9-1 Rock Valley Conference) coasted to an easy victory. Edgerton held Deerfield (12-2, 5-0 Trailways–South) to half its average points per game and allowed no double-digit scorers.
Sylvia Fox scored 17 points for Edgerton and made three 3-point goals. Shannon Rusch scored 12 points and Jillian Scharlau chipped in 10.
Edgerton will try to win its 14th straight game as it hosts Clinton on Thursday at 7 p.m.
EDGERTON 58, DEERFIELD 31
Edgerton (58)—Rebman 0-1-1, Langer 0-4-4, Scharlau 4-0-10, Bowen 2-1-6, Callmer 1-0-2, Shaw 2-2-6, Fox 6-2-17, Rusch 5-2-12. Totals 20-12-58.
Deerfield (31)—Winger 1-0-2, Lonigro 2-3-7, Siewart 2-4-8, Drobac 1-0-3, Haak 2-3-7, Fisher 0-2-2, Lasack 1-0-2. Totals 9-12-31.
Halftime—Edgerton 27, Deerfield 16. 3-point goals—Edgerton 6 (Scharlau 2, Bowen, Fox 3), Deerfield 1 (Drobac). Missed free throws—Edgerton 6, Deerfield 10. Team fouls—Edgerton 17, Deerfield 12.
Brodhead 50, Beloit Turner 36—Alexis Kammerer nailed five 3-pointers in the Cardinals win over the Trojans in a conference matchup on Friday.
Brodhead (10-4, 8-2 Rock Valley Conference) held Turner to just 11 points entering the second half of play. While the Trojans rebounded in the second half, the Cardinals’ lead was too much to overcome.
Kammerer led Brodhead with 17 points. Alecia Dahl scored 14 points.
Portia Segerstrom and Jayla Hodges led the Trojans (4-10, 2-8) with eight points apiece.
Brodhead will host Evansville on Thursday at 7 p.m. Turner will travel to Illinois on Tuesday to face North Boone.
BRODHEAD 50, BELOIT TURNER 36
Brodhead (50)—Yates 2-4-8, Dahl 4-4-14, Kammerer 5-2-17, Schooff 0-1-1, Hoesly 2-0-4, Dix 1-4-6. Totals 14-15-50.
Turner (36)—Murphy 0-1-1, Segerstrom 4-0-8, Fernandez 2-1-6, Kramer 0-4-4, Pozzani 1-0-3, Babilius 2-1-6, Hodges 3-2-8. Totals 12-9-36.
Halftime—Brodhead 23, Turner 11. 3-point goals—Brodhead 7 (Dahl 2, Kammerer 5), Turner 3 (Fernandez, Pozzani, Babilius). Missed free throws—Brodhead 12, Turner 5. Team fouls—Brodhead 16, Turner 19.
Milton 67, Portage 22—The Red Hawks impressed at the Badger Challenge tournament with a huge victory on Saturday against Portage (0-12, 0-7 Badger–West).
Milton was impressive on defense, as the team allowed only 12 first-half points. On offense, the Red Hawks were led by Holly Morehart who scored 22 points and hit all of Milton’s three 3-point goals.
Lauren Kojo scored 13 points in the contest and Julia Wolf scored 11 points.
Milton (4-10, 1-5 Badger–East) will travel to DeForest on Tuesday for its next game.
MILTON 67, PORTAGE 22
Milton (67)—Shaw 3-7-13, Olson 1-0-2, Morehart 8-3-22, Wolf 5-1-11, Schuetz 2-2-6, Kojo 6-1-13. Totals 25-14-67.
Portage (22)—Schultz 1-0-2, Kallungi 2-0-6, Shortreed 2-0-4, Popp 1-0-3, Khan 2-0-4, Maas 1-0-3. Totals 9-0-22.
Halftime—Milton 31, Portage 12. 3-point goals—Milton 3 (Morehart 3), Portage 4 (Kallungi 2, Popp, Maas). Missed free throws—Milton 11, Portage 2. Team fouls—Milton 15, Portage 19.
Jefferson 62, Clinton 58—Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson scored 24 points and dished out a crucial assist late in regulation, helping send Jefferson’s girls basketball team past host Clinton in overtime on Friday in Rock Valley play.
The Eagles (6-8, 5-5) trailed 51-49 with five seconds to go in regulation. Out of a timeout, Jefferson sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke passed it to Johnson at midcourt. After several dribbles, Johnson fed fellow post Allie Hesse, a junior, for the tying basket right at the buzzer.
In overtime, Jefferson got two baskets apiece from sophomore forward Bre Mengel and Johnson and never trailed. Sophomore guard Aeryn Messmann, who added seven points, went 5-of-6 at the free throw line in the second half and overtime. Senior guard Shelby Kaus also hit a pair of big free throws late in regulation.
Junior forward Libby Krause scored 11 for Jefferson, including seven in the first half. Johnson contributed the Eagles’ other 18 first-half points.
The lead changed hands regularly in this one with both sides exchanging four to six point advantages.
Jayden Nortier led Clinton (6-8, 4-6) with 17 points and Naleah Bobolz added 15, including four 3-pointers.
JEFFERSON 62, CLINTON 58
Jefferson (62)—Mengel 2–0–4, Kaus 0–3–3, Messmann 1–5–7, Johnson 11–2–24, Krause 5–0–11, Lenz 1–1–4, Hesse 1–1–3, Enke 2–2–6. Totals 23–14–62.
Clinton—Wellnitz 0–1–1, Hushieere 1–0–3, Mueller 1–0–2, Nortier 6–5–17, Bobolz 5–1–15, Bell 1–0–2, Roehl 3–3–9, J. Shinkus 4–0–9. Totals 21–10–58.
Halftime—J 25, C 23. 3-point goals—J 2 (Krause, Lenz) C 6 (Hushieere, Bobolz 4, J. Shinkus) 6. Missed free throws—J 9, C 7. Team fouls—J 14, C 20.
Marshall 66, Clinton 61—On Monday, Clinton fell again in another close matchup. Down by just three points after halftime, Clinton couldn’t gain enough momentum to take down Marshall (9-7, 3-1 Capitol–South Conference). The team couldn’t overcome Marshall’s eight made 3-point goals in the contest.
Nortier again led the way for Clinton as she scored 18 points. Tiana Roehl scored 10 points.
MARSHALL 66, CLINTON 61
Marshall (66)—Held 2-1-5, Rateike 9-3-24, Weisensel 5-8-22, Hoel 4-6-15. Totals 20-18-66.
Clinton (61)—Wellnitz 1-0-2, Huisheere 3-0-7, Hahn 1-0-2, Mueller 3-0-6, Nortier 8-2-18, M. Shinkus 1-0-3, Bobolz 2-2-6, Roehl 3-4-10, J. Shinkus 3-0-7. Totals 25-8-61.
Halftime—Marshall 28, Clinton 25. 3-point goals—Marshall 8 (Ratcike 3, Weisensel 4, Hoel), Clinton 3 (Huisheere, M. Shinkus, J. Shinkus). Missed free throws—Marshall 4, Clinton 10. Missed free throws—Marshall 15, Clinton 20.
McFarland 82, Whitewater 44—The Whippets fell into an early hole in a conference matchup against McFarland on Friday.
“(In) the first half McFarland came out on fire, hitting nearly every shot they took,” said Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens. “That put us in a deficit early in the game. We fought back and connected on some 3-point shots to give us a spark. We went into half down 23-49.”
Entering the second half with a deficit, the Whippets (3-11, 2-8 Rock Valley Conference) did their best to chip away at McFarland’s lead. McFarland (13-2, 9-1) proved to be too powerful, especially with its perimeter shooting. The team hit 12 3-pointers in the game.
“(In) the second half, we inched backed little by little and went on a scoring run midway through closing the gap within 14,” Lippens said. “But McFarland fired back beating us 82-49.”
Calli Grosinske led the Whippets with 11 points. Mayte Navejas scored 9. Danielle DePorter and Katie Gillette both added 8.
On Tuesday, Whitewater will travel to Delavan-Darien for a nonconference game.
MCFARLAND 82, WHITEWATER 44
McFarland (82)—A. Kirch 4-4-13, Charbonneau 1-0-3, Freeman 3-0-7, Testolin 3-0-7, Feldner 1-1-3, Dean 10-1-23, Mallegni 10-0-26. Totals 32-6-82.
Whitewater (44)—DePorter 3-0-5, Kopecky 1-0-2, Kilar 2-1-7, Grosinske 5-1-11, Amundson 0-1-1, Leising 1-0-2, Gillette 4-0-8, Navejas 3-2-9. Totals 19-5-44.
Halftime—McFarland 49, Whitewater 23. 3-point goals—McFarland 12 (A. Kirch, Charbonneau, Freeman, Testolin, Dean 2, Mallegni 6), Whitewater 5 (DePorter, Kilar 2, Navejas). Missed free throws—McFarland 3, Whitewater 8. Team fouls—McFarland 12, Whitewater 12.
Platteville 79, Evansville 41—Platteville (12-3, 4-1 SWC Conference) hit 10 3-pointers and four players scored double-digit points in Evansville’s loss on Saturday.
PLATTEVILLE 79, EVANSVILLE 41
Platteville (79)—Booney 1-0-2, Poller 5-2-16, Nies 6-6-22, Erickson 1-0-2, Berntgen 2-0-4, Noble 1-0-3, Carl 4-3-12, Blevins 5-2-12, Temperly 3-0-6. Totals 28-13-79.
Evansville (41)—Maves 1-1-4, Hermanson 1-2-5, Messling 3-2-9, Dobbs 1-0-3, Brandenburg 7-2-18, Harnack 0-2-2. Totals 13-9-41.
Halftime—Platteville 45, Evansville 19. 3-point goals—Platteville 10 (Poller 4, Nies 4, Noble, Carl), Evansville 6 (Maves, Hermanson, Messling, Dobbs, Brandenburg 2). Missed free throws—Platteville 8, Evansville 5. Team fouls—Platteville 18, Evansville 22.