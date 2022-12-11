01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

Edgerton (6-1, 4-1) remains in first place in the Rock Valley Conference with two more victories this weekend—including a stunner over Lake Mills, the No. 3-ranked team in Division 3 in WisSports.com’s weekly girls basketball poll.

Sylvia Fox led all scorers in Saturday’s win over previously unbeaten Lake Mills with 22 points, and Shannon Rusch added 17 points in the Crimson Tide’s 62-49 nonconference victory over the L-Cats.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you