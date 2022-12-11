Edgerton (6-1, 4-1) remains in first place in the Rock Valley Conference with two more victories this weekend—including a stunner over Lake Mills, the No. 3-ranked team in Division 3 in WisSports.com’s weekly girls basketball poll.
Sylvia Fox led all scorers in Saturday’s win over previously unbeaten Lake Mills with 22 points, and Shannon Rusch added 17 points in the Crimson Tide’s 62-49 nonconference victory over the L-Cats.
In a prelude to that win, Edgerton blew out East Troy (4-3, 3-2) on Friday night. Eight Crimson Tide players scored, and the team had eight 3-point baskets. Jillian Scharlau led Edgerton against the Trojans with 14 points, while Fox and Marti Rebman each had 10.
RESULT FRIDAY EDGERTON 60, EAST TROY 29
Edgerton (60)—Rebman 3-2-10, Langer 4-0-8, Scharlau 5-0-14, Bowen 3-0-7, Callmer 1-0-2, Shaw 1-0-2, Fox 3-3-10, Rusch 3-1-7. Totals 23-6-60.
East Troy (29)—Burgos 1-0-2, Vinney 0-1-1, R. Fitch 2-0-4, Aubrie Cherek 4-3-11, Anna Cherek 1-1-4, Pluess 0-3-3, Alecson 2-0-4. Totals 10-8-29.
Halftime—Edgerton 35, East Troy 13. 3-point goals—Edgerton 8 (Rebman 2, Scharlau 4, Bowen, Fox), East Troy 1 (Anna Cherek). Missed free throws—Edgerton 6, East Troy 9. Team fouls—Edgerton 17, East Troy 14.
RESULT SATURDAY EDGERTON 62, LAKE MILLS 49
Edgerton (62)—Rebman 2-0-5, Langer 3-1-7, Scharlau 4-1-9, Bowen 1-0-2, Fox 4-12-22, Rusch 6-5-17. Totals 20-19-62.
Lake Mills (49)—E. Wollin 6-3-16, S. Burling 1-1-3, T. Wollin 3-5-11, B. Pitta 8-3-19. Totals 18-12-49.
Halftime—Edgerton 28, Lake Mills 27. 3-point goals—Edgerton 3 (Rebman, Fox 2), Lake Mills 1 (Wollin). Missed free throws—Edgerton 9, Lake Mills 11. Team fouls—Edgerton 19, Lake Mills 21.
Clinton 56, Beloit Turner 38—Jayden Nortier’s 18 points led the Cougars past the Trojans on Friday. The teams combined for 48 fouls.
Despite the frequent stoppages, Clinton (3-3, 2-3) hit nine 3-point shots. Hannah Hahn made four of them to score 12 points.
Mariya Babilius scored 13 points for Turner (3-5, 1-4), which will host Jefferson on Thursday.
Clinton will travel to McFarland on Thursday.
CLINTON 56, BELOIT TURNER 38
Clinton (56)—R. Wellnitz 1-0-3, J. Hushieere 0-3-3, H. Hahn 4-0-12, A. Mueller 1-0-3, J. Nortier 6-5-18, M. Shinkus 1-0-3, B. Blue 1-0-3, T. Roehl 2-4-8, J. Shinkus 0-3-3. Totals 16-15-56.
Turner (38)—K. Clark 1-0-3, P. Segerstrom 3-1-7, L. Combs 0-1-1, O. Moore 0-2-2, N. House 1-0-2, N. Fernandez 2-0-5, K. Kramer 1-0-2, M. Babilius 5-0-13, J. Hodges 1-1-3. Totals 14-5-28.
Halftime—Clinton 31, Turner 20. 3-point goals—Clinton 9 (Wellnitz, Hahn 4, Mueller, Nortier, M. Shinkus, Blue), Turner 5 (Clark, Fernandez, Babilius 3). Missed free throws—Clinton 19, Turner 12. Team fouls—Clinton 21, Turner 27.
McFarland 85, Evansville 37—The Blue Devils lost another tough matchup without forward Maria Messling on Friday.
The Blue Devils (4-3, 3-2) fell into an early hole, trailing the Spartans 43-21 entering the second half of play. On defense, Evansville struggled to slow down McFarland’s (7-1, 4-1) outside shot, giving up 10 3-point goals.
Ava Brandenburg led the way for Evansville with 23 points.
The Blue Devils will play Platteville at home today.
MCFARLAND 85, EVANSVILLE 37
McFarland (85)—H. Kirch 1-0-3, A. Kirch 4-2-12, B. Kirch 3-0-7, A. Charbonneau 3-0-7, E. Freeman 1-0-2, H. Testolin 2-0-4, S. Smith 2-0-4, A. Wagner 2-0-6, T. Feldner 2-0-5, A. Dean 3-0-6, T. Mallegni 12-3-29. Totals 35-5-85.
Evansville (37)—B. Maves 1-0-2, J. Hermenson 2-0-5, K. Dobbs 1-0-3, A. Brandenburg 7-7-23, E. Vogl 0-3-3, P. Harnack 0-1-1. Totals 11-11-37.
Halftime—McFarland 43, Evansville 21. 3-point goals—McFarland 10 (H. Kirch, A. Kirch 2, B. Kirch, Charbonneau, Wagner 2, Feldner, Mallegni), Evansville 4 (Hermenson, Dobbs, Brandenburg 2). Missed free throws—McFarland 2, Evansville 11. Team fouls—McFarland 18, Evansville 11.
Whitewater 43, Jefferson 36—Cali Kopecky led all scorers with 12 points and Calli Grosinske chipped in 11 as the Whippets beat the Eagles (2-3) on Friday.
Whitewater (2-5, 2-3) held a 22-16 at halftime and used zone defense to stymie Jefferson’s post players. With just over a minute left, Kopecky missed a free throw but fought and ripped down the board, scoring inside to up Whitewater’s lead to six points.
Jefferson’s Ashlyn Enke nailed a 3-pointer at the other end. Kindyl Kilar, who added 10 points for Whitewater, hit a pair at the free throw line to help the visitors close it out.
“Teamwork, solid defense and confidence were all contributors to the win for the Whippets,” Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said.
Whitewater plays at Monroe on Monday.
WHITEWATER 43, JEFFERSON 36
Whitewater (43)—DePorter 1-3-5, Kopecky 4-2-12, Kilar 2-5-10, Grosinske 4-2-11, Amundson 1-3-5. Totals 12-15-43.
Jefferson (36)—Mengel 2-0-4, Messmann 0-1-1, Johnson 4-2-10, Dobson 1-0-2, Hesse 1-0-2, Enke 3-0-7. Totals 15-3-36.
Halftime—Whitewater 22, Jefferson 16. 3-point goals—Whitewater 4 (Kopecky 2, Kilar, Grosinske), Jefferson 3 (Krause 2, Enke). Missed free throws—Whitewater 8, Jefferson 4. Team fouls—Whitewater 12, Jefferson 23.
Beloit Turner 49, Williams Bay 31—After their loss to Clinton on Friday, the Trojans rebounded and pulled out a nonconference win against the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Turner maintained a comfortable lead throughout the game. Williams Bay (1-5, 1-1 Trailways South Conference) kept chipping away at the score, but Turner was able to hold the team off throughout the contest.
Nine Turner players scored in the game. Jayla Hodges led the team with 20 points.
BELOIT TURNER 49, WILLIAMS BAY 31
Turner (49)—K. Clark 0-1-1, G. Murphy 1-2-4, P. Segerstrom 2-1-6, O. Moore 0-1-1, N. House 1-3-5, N. Fernandez 3-0-6, K. Kramer 1-0-2, M. Babilius 2-0-4, J. Hodges 9-2-20. Totals 19-10-49.
Williams Bay (31)—M. Higgins 4-1-9, A. Cater 1-0-3, M. Bronson 6-1-16, L. Silverman 1-1-3. Totals 12-3-31.
Halftime—Turner 28, Williams Bay 20. 3-point goals—Turner 1 (Segerstrom), Williams Bay 4 (Carter, Bronson 3). Missed free throws—Turner 6, Williams Bay 5. Team fouls—Turner 17, Williams Bay 17.