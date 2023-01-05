The Edgerton Crimson Tide maintained their narrow lead atop the Rock Valley Conference after cruising to victory over Beloit Turner on Thursday night.
Senior guard Sylvia Fox led the way for Edgerton with 19 points, and fellow senior Shannon Rusch joined her in double figures with 14. Seven other Crimson Tide players scored in the game.
The Trojans struggled to get anything going on the offensive end and made just 5 of 13 free-throw attempts. Nadilee Fernandez led Turner in scoring with nine points.
Edgerton, ranked seventh in Division 3 by WisSports.net, is slated to take on Brodhead at Brodhead High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a game with conference title implications. The Crimson Tide are 8-1 in league play (12-1 overall) with the Cardinals close behind at 7-1 (9-3 overall).
EDGERTON 62, BELOIT TURNER 33
Turner (33)—Clark 0-1-1, Murphy 0-1-1, Segerstrom 2-0-4, Combs 1-1-3, Moore 1-0-2, House 1-0-3, Fernandez 4-0-9, Spain 1-0-2, Kramer 2-2-6, Hodges 1-0-2. Totals 13-5-33.
Edgerton (62)—Rebman 2-0-5, Johnson 1-0-2, Langer 2-3-7, Scharlau 1-0-3, Bowen 3-0-8, Callmer 0-2-2, Shaw 1-0-2, Fox 7-4-19, Rusch 5-4-14. Totals 22-13-62.
Halftime—E 31-17. 3-point goals—BT 2 (House, Fernandez), E 5 (Bowen 2, Rebman, Scharlau, Fox). Missed free throws—BT 8, E 5. Total fouls—BT 17, E 18.
- Brodhead 44, Jefferson 31—Abbie Dix led three players in double figures with 11 points as the Cardinals pushed past the host Eagles (5-7 overall, 3-4 Rock Valley) on Thursday night.
Brodhead led 21-20 at halftime before slowly and surely seizing momentum midway through the second half. Dix scored nine points after halftime. Addison Yates and Taetum Hoesly added 10 points apiece.
Ayianna Johnson of Jefferson led all scorers with 14 points and also was tasked with trying to slow down Dix, who was held below her per-game scoring average of 18.6 points.
The Eagles' next game will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Evansville.
BRODHEAD 44, JEFFERSON 31
Brodhead (44)—Yates 3-3-10, Dahl 3-3-9, Kammerer 0-2-2, Schuoff 1-0-2, Hoesly 4-2-10, Dix 5-1-11. Totals 16-11-44.
Jefferson (31)—Mengel 1-2-4, Johnson 7-0-14, Krause 2-0-4, Lenz 1-0-3, Enke 2-1-6. Totals 13-3-31.
Halftime—B 21-20. 3-point goals—B 1 (Yates), J 2 (Lenz 1, Enke 1). Missed free throws—B 9, J 5. Total fouls—B 13, J 16.
- McFarland 79, Big Foot 22—The Spartans (11-2, 7-1) kept pace with Edgerton and Brodhead atop the Rock Valley conference standings with a lopsided win over the Chiefs (2-10, 0-8). No further information was reported. McFarland's next game will be at home against East Troy at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Big Foot next plays at Beloit Turner at the same time.
- Evansville 47, Whitewater 41 (OT)—After a first half where points were at a premium for both teams, Blue Devils junior Ava Brandenburg scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the second half and overtime—including making 9 of 10 free throws and the only field goal of the extra period—to lead her squad to a win Thursday.
Freshman Brooklyn Maves joined Brandenburg in double digits with 11 points of her own for Evansville (8-4, 6-3). The win was the team's third straight.
Calli Grosinske, meanwhile, led the Whippets (3-9, 2-6) with 13 points, and Danielle DePorter had 11 on three 3-point baskets and a pair of free throws. Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said her team adjusted well to Evansville's changing defense throughout the game and that her players showed grit even when their shots weren't falling. The Whippets suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.
Whitewater returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clinton.
EVANSVILLE 47, WHITEWATER 41
Evansville (47)—Maves 4-2-11, Hermanson 1-0-2, Hanson 0-4-4, Brandenburg 7-9-24, Vogl 1-4-6. Totals 13-19-47.
Whitewater (41)—DePorter 3-2-11, Kopecky 1-0-3, Kilar 0-2-2, Grosinske 6-1-13, Gillette 1-2-4, Navejas 3-1-8. Totals 14-8-41.
Halftime—E 11-10. Regulation—35-35. 3-point goals—E 2 (Maves, Brandenburg), W 5 (DePorter 3, Kopecky, Navejas). Missed free throws—E 6, W 8. Total fouls—E 16, W 20. Fouled out—Maves (E), Amundson (W).
- East Troy 48, Clinton 40—Trojans sophomore Amya Pluess scored 27, more than doubling her season scoring average of 12.6 points per game, to lead her team to a win Thursday over the Cougars.
She made more baskets from the field than all her teammates combined, and East Troy (6-7, 4-4) didn't make a single 3-point shot in the game.
The loss was the second in a row for Clinton (5-6, 3-5). Tiana Roehl led the Cougars with 12 points.
EAST TROY 48, CLINTON 40
Clinton (40)—Hahn 3-0-7, Nortier 4-0-8, M. Shinkus 1-0-3, Bobolz 1-1-4, Roehl 4-4-12, J. Shinkus 3-0-6. Totals 16-5-40.
East Troy (48)—Fitch 1-0-2, Au. Cherek 2-8-12, An. Cherek 1-1-3, Pluess 9-9-27, J. Aleckson 2-0-4. Totals 15-18-48.
Halftime—ET 32-24. 3-point goals—C 3 (Hahn, M. Shinkus, Bobolz), ET 0. Missed free throws—C 11, ET 9. Total fouls—C 27, ET 17. Fouled out—Nortier (C).