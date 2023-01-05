01STOCK_BASKETBALL
The Edgerton Crimson Tide maintained their narrow lead atop the Rock Valley Conference after cruising to victory over Beloit Turner on Thursday night.

Senior guard Sylvia Fox led the way for Edgerton with 19 points, and fellow senior Shannon Rusch joined her in double figures with 14. Seven other Crimson Tide players scored in the game.

