A 38-point second half helped the East Troy girls basketball team pick up a Rock Valley Conference victory Monday night.

The Trojans led by just seven points at halftime in Edgerton but pulled away to a 61-31 victory.

East Troy improved to 10-5 overall and 8-4 and in second place in the RVC by winning a makeup game from Friday night. Edgerton fell to 1-14 and 0-12.

Erin Rice led East Troy with 16 points.

Morgan Demrow had 14 for the Tide, who play a nonconference game at Elkhorn on Tuesday night.

EAST TROY 61, EDGERTON 31

East Troy (61)—Rice 6-1-16, Moker 2-1-7, Alecson 1-0-2, Lindow 2-0-5, A. Lomen 2-2-7, Scurrick 1-0-2, Probst 1-2-5, Donogan 0-2-2, Golabowski 2-1-5, G. Lomen 2-6-10. Totals: 19-15-61.

Edgerton (31)—Rebman 1-1-3, Demrow 6-2-14, Fox-Gunderson 2-0-6, Danks 2-1-5, Radtke 1-1-3. Totals: 12-5-31.

East Troy 23 38—61

Edgerton 16 15—31

3-point goals—ET 8 (Rice 3, Moker 2, Lindow 1, A. Lomen 1, Probst 1), Edgerton 1 (Fox-Gunderson). Free throws missed—ET 6, Edgerton 10. Total fouls—ET 18, Edgerton 18.

Nonconference

Whitewater 51, Delavan-Darien 38—The host Whippets went 22 of 26 from the free-throw line to fend off the Comets in a nonconference game.

Kacie Carollo scored a game-high 19 points for Whitewater (9-6), which led by just three at halftime. Abby Grosinske added 16, including going 8-for-8 from the stripe, for the Whippets.

Kailea Timmerman led Delavan-Darien (4-11) with 11 points.

WHITEWATER 51, DELAVAN-DARIEN 38

Delavan-Darien (38)—Speth 2-1-6, Timmerman 2-5-11, Peralta 2-2-7, Ream 0-1-1, Andersen 2-0-4, Williams 4-1-9. Totals: 12-10-38.

Whitewater (51)—Beecroft 2-0-4, Grosinske 4-8-16, Carollo 6-6-19, Sellnow 1-0-2, Henneman 1-6-8, Laue 0-2-2. Totals: 14-22-51.

Delavan-Darien 18 20—38

Whitewater 21 30—51

3-point goals—DD 4 (Timmerman 2, Speth, Peralta), W 1 (Carollo). Free throws missed—W 4, DD 7. Total fouls—W 18, DD 18.

Wilmot 81, Big Foot 45—The host Chiefs trailed by just 11 points at halftime, but the Panthers exploded for 49 second-half points to pull away in a nonconference game.

Julia Hickey led four Wilmot players in double figures with a game-high 17 points.

Reagan Courier had 11 to pace the Chiefs (8-6).

WILMOT 81, BIG FOOT 45

Wilmot (81)—Hickey 5-2-17, Lamberson 6-2-15, Alexander 3-0-9, Leber 2-0-4, Rita 1-0-3, Klahs 6-0-12, Ketterhagen 2-0-4, Edmonds 1-0-3, Thompson 0-2-2, Brown 6-0-12. Totals: 31-6-81.

Big Foot (43)—Peterson 1-0-2, Courier 4-3-11, Vandebogart 2-0-5, V. Larson 1-5-7, L. Larson 0-4-4, Paulsen 2-2-6, Chisamore 0-2-2, Tracy 1-0-2, Foster 2-2-6. Totals: 13-18-45.

Wilmot 32 49—81

Walworth Big Foot 21 24—45

3-point goals—W 11 (Hickey 5, Alexander 3, Lamberson, Rita, Edmonds), BF 1 (Vandebogart). Free throws—W 4, BF 7. Total fouls—W 19, BF 12.

Parkview 46, Pecatonica 16—The host Vikings won for the sixth time in their last eight games to get to 6-7 overall.

No box score was reported.